neuropsychiatrie

Obituary for Prof. Dr. Günther Rathner (1949–2025)

  • 11.11.2025
  • obituary
Verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Andreas Karwautz
Karin Waldherr
Michael Zeiler
Ulrike Smrekar
Gerard Butcher
Ferenc Tury
Ulrike Schmidt
Steven Touyz
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie

Auszug

Univ. Prof. Dr. Günther Rathner was the founder of “Netzwerk Essstörungen” in Innsbruck and the “Austrian Society for Eating Disorders”. He was an excellent psychologist and clinician and had a great sense for research questions within international frameworks. He very early initiated long-standing recognition for the field of eating disorders in the Austrian society and health politics, a pioneer worker. We will miss him. …
