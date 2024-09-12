11.09.2024 | original article
Obesity might not alter tofacitinib drug survival in rheumatoid arthritis patients
Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Summary
Introduction
Obese rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients often show reduced responses to traditional treatments, including TNF inhibitors (TNFi). Considering the different mechanisms of action it is important to evaluate the efficacy of tofacitinib in obese patients. This study aims to explore the impact of obesity on the drug survival of tofacitinib in RA patients.
Material and methods
This retrospective cohort study included RA patients treated with tofacitinib. Patients were categorized into obese (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) and non-obese (BMI < 30 kg/m2) groups. The primary outcome was drug survival, assessed using Kaplan-Meier and logistic regression analyses.
Results
The study comprised 80 RA patients, with 31 (39%) classified as obese. At the 12-month mark, the drug survival rate for tofacitinib was higher in the obese group (81%) compared to the non-obese group (59%). Contrary to univariable analysis, multivariate analysis did not identify obesity as a significant predictor of drug survival. Other variables including sex, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and anti–cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) positivity also showed no significant association with tofacitinib drug survival.
Conclusion
The findings indicate that obesity does not alter the drug survival rate for tofacitinib among RA patients. Univariate analysis reported a potentially higher drug survival rate in obese patients; however, the lack of statistical significance in multivariate analysis and the study’s retrospective nature necessitate further research to validate these observations and guide personalized therapeutic strategies for this population.
