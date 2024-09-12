Obesity might not alter tofacitinib drug survival in rheumatoid arthritis patients

Summary

Introduction Obese rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients often show reduced responses to traditional treatments, including TNF inhibitors (TNFi). Considering the different mechanisms of action it is important to evaluate the efficacy of tofacitinib in obese patients. This study aims to explore the impact of obesity on the drug survival of tofacitinib in RA patients.

Material and methods This retrospective cohort study included RA patients treated with tofacitinib. Patients were categorized into obese (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2) and non-obese (BMI < 30 kg/m2) groups. The primary outcome was drug survival, assessed using Kaplan-Meier and logistic regression analyses.

Results The study comprised 80 RA patients, with 31 (39%) classified as obese. At the 12-month mark, the drug survival rate for tofacitinib was higher in the obese group (81%) compared to the non-obese group (59%). Contrary to univariable analysis, multivariate analysis did not identify obesity as a significant predictor of drug survival. Other variables including sex, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and anti–cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) positivity also showed no significant association with tofacitinib drug survival.