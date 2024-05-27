The death of the Empress Elisabeth of Austria and Queen of Hungary—retold and reassessed with reconstruction of her autopsy

“We, the undersigned Hippolyte Jean Gosse, Doctor and Professor of Legal Medicine at the University of Geneva, Auguste Reverdin, Doctor and Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Geneva, and Louis Mégevand, Doctor and Privat Docent at the Faculty of Medicine of Geneva, were requested on September 11, 1898 by Mr. Lèchet, investigating Judge of the Republic and Canton of Geneva, to carry out the partial autopsy of HM Empress Elisabeth of Austria in order to determine with certainty the causes of her death.

We carried out this investigation on September 11, 1898 at half past two in the afternoon, in the presence of Madame Countess Sztáray, Lady of Honor to Her Majesty, the Count of Kufstein, consul of Austria in Berne, General Berzeviczy, delegate of His Majesty, Mr Navazza, Prosecutor General of the Republic and Canton of Geneva, Mr Dr Mayor, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Geneva and Mr Dr Etienne Golay; the latter two having given care to Her Majesty.

An incision was made from the outer edge of the sternal region, extending 43 cm outward in a concave line. This line delineates a window-like flap that affects all of the soft tissues covering the left-sided thorax.

This flap remains attached to its external part and allows the ribs and the intercostal muscles to be viewed and a penetrating wound to be discovered which is in direct connection with the soft tissue wound already described in the previous external description.

This triangular wound has a side length of eight millimeters. It lies eleven cm from the median line and passes through the third intercostal space to the fourth rib, which splits it across its entire thickness.

One notices an all-encompassing bloodshot around this wound. If we lift up the thoracic wall, which we have divided in the region of the costal sternal border, we find a fairly copious discharge of blood and the internal opening of a wound extending vertically and in direct relation to the rib fracture.

The left lung covers the heart and shows a perforating wound on its front edge, one centimeter long on the front of the lung and eight millimeters long on the back of the lung. Around this wound there is a small bloodshot of red-purple color, measuring one centimeter by eight millimeters.

The pericardium shows a wide oval tear that extends from top to bottom and outside to inside. Across it is a herniated, voluminous blood clot, which extends into the pericardial space and fills it. After this blood clot has been removed, we notice a small amount of fatty overgrowth in the heart. Above the anterior portion of the left ventricle, and very close to and outside the descending branch of the anterior coronary artery, one notices a wound running somewhat obliquely from top to bottom and from outside to inside. Their edges are a little chopped and offer a triangular shape.

A fine probe (‘un stylet’) easily penetrates this wound to a length of 55 millimeters and emerges from the back of the heart. It passes through a three-angled wound that affects the posterior wall of the left ventricle and is 15 millimeters outside the interventricular groove and 6 cm above the apex of the heart.

This wound has bruised edges and measures five millimeters.

After passing a probe through the skin wounds and the internal wounds which we have just described, we note that the distance of the wounding instrument in its entirety measures eighty-five millimeters.

The general direction [note from the author: of the wound channel] is oblique, from top to bottom and from left to right.

Having completed these findings, we find it useful to close the heart wounds front and back by two button sutures, in order to avoid failure in the course of embalming.

For the same purpose we also place a ligature in the area of the lung wound. After this has been done, we join the sternal ribs together with eight deep button sutures and unite the pectoral muscles; afterwards the edges of the flap are united by fifty continuous overcast sutures and four fixation sutures.

Conclusions:

Taking into account the above findings, it is permissible to conclude with certainty that the injuries described were caused by a long instrument of triangular shape with more or less blunt edges. This instrument penetrated forcefully through the chest wall; it fractured a rib and perforated the left ventricle through and through. The general direction of the wound channel corresponds to line that runs slightly from top to bottom and from outside to inside.

Death was undoubtedly caused by the progressive and slow outflow of such a quantity of blood that compressed the heart and suspended its functions.

The finding of an extensive blood clot filling the pericardium is the absolute proof of it.

Geneva, September 12, 1898.

(Signed) H.J. Gosse

–II– Professor Auguste Reverdin