memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

10.06.2025 | original report

Nutritional changes and problems with food intake in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment: detailed analysis of associated symptoms

verfasst von: Anna Patrícia Santos Cardoso, Anne Queiroz Madureira, Deborah Porto Cotrim e Campos, Priscila Bernardina Miranda Soares

Erschienen in: memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Purpose

Chemotherapy is one of the most commonly used therapeutic modalities for cancer. However, chemotherapy-induced toxicities can cause significant side effects, including impacts on nutritional status. Although evidence has reported overall nutritional changes among patients undergoing chemotherapy, the specific symptoms and subjective factors associated with reduced appetite or problems related to food intake have not been widely explored, which was evaluated here.

Materials and methods

A cross-sectional study was conducted among cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. The nutritional status was assessed using a questionnaire based on the Portuguese version of the Scored Patient-Generated Subjective Global Assessment (PG-SGA Short Form). Data regarding patients’ sociodemographic and cancer characteristics were collected from medical records. Descriptive analysis and logistic regression were conducted.

Results

A total of 156 cancer patients were included in the study. Of these, 19.9% experienced weight loss in the 2 weeks prior to the survey. Among the symptoms, difficulties with food intake (33.3%) and constipation (19.9%) were the most commonly reported. Weight loss was associated (p < 0.05) with difficulties in food intake and lack of appetite. Problems with food intake were associated (p < 0.05) with constipation, diarrhea, and malaise. Lack of appetite was associated (p < 0.05) with weight loss, nausea, and the patient’s weight.

Conclusion

The findings showed that significant symptoms are associated with problems with food intake. Therefore, nutritional side effects related to chemotherapy not only affect food intake but are also associated with significant symptoms that may impair nutritional improvement during cancer treatment.
