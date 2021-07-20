 Skip to main content
19.07.2021 | short review Open Access

Novel agents in a young patient with osteosarcoma: A short review

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Dr. Oskar Steinbrecher, ao. Univ. Prof. Dr. Thomas Brodowicz, Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Wolfgang Lamm
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Osteosarcomas are rare malignant bone tumors, most frequently occurring in children as well as adolescents and young adults. Therapy of initially localized disease consists of neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgical resection and adjuvant chemotherapy. Osteosarcomas often present relapses, most commonly lung metastases. Treatment of isolated lung metastasis most commonly includes surgical resection. The correct adjuvant treatment option is still under investigation. In this manuscript we describe the clinical course of an osteosarcoma patient and give a review of the literature regarding current standard treatment for localized as well as pulmonary metastatic disease.

