Norwegian Nurse Anesthetists: Training and Daily Practice

At the Anesthesia Spring Symposium 2023 in Carinthia (Austria), Prof. Dr. Else-Marie Ringvold (Head of Anaesthesia Department Akerhus) gave a presentation on the Norwegian anesthesia care education, NANTS-no (Nurse Anesthetists‘ Non-Technical Skills - Norway*) as well as the training pathway to become a Norwegian Nurse Anesthetist. After in-depth discussions, I was invited to do a work shadowing placement at Akershus University Hospital in Norway to gain insights into Norwegian patient care by anesthesia teams as well as the training and daily practice of Nurse Anesthetists (NAs). …