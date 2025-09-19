Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
PRO CARE

Norwegian Nurse Anesthetists: Training and Daily Practice

How Can We Learn From the Norwegian Nursing System and What Insights Does It Offer?

  • 01.09.2025
  • ANÄSTHESIEPFLEGE
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
Christoph Schwaiger Baron, BScN
Erschienen in
PRO CARE | Ausgabe 5-6/2025

Auszug

At the Anesthesia Spring Symposium 2023 in Carinthia (Austria), Prof. Dr. Else-Marie Ringvold (Head of Anaesthesia Department Akerhus) gave a presentation on the Norwegian anesthesia care education, NANTS-no (Nurse Anesthetists‘ Non-Technical Skills - Norway*) as well as the training pathway to become a Norwegian Nurse Anesthetist. After in-depth discussions, I was invited to do a work shadowing placement at Akershus University Hospital in Norway to gain insights into Norwegian patient care by anesthesia teams as well as the training and daily practice of Nurse Anesthetists (NAs). …
Vorheriger Artikel Delir im Fokus
Nächster Artikel Cochrane Pflegeforum
Titel
Norwegian Nurse Anesthetists: Training and Daily Practice
How Can We Learn From the Norwegian Nursing System and What Insights Does It Offer?
Verfasst von
Christoph Schwaiger Baron, BScN
Publikationsdatum
01.09.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
PRO CARE / Ausgabe 5-6/2025
Print ISSN: 0949-7323
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7574
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00735-025-1991-x
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 5-6/2025

PANORAMA

  • PANORAMA

Narbe, Mut und Nähe

  • STOMAPFLEGE

Cochrane Pflege Forum

  • PFLEGE & WISSENSCHAFT

Inhalt

Delir im Fokus

  • PFLEGEPRAXIS

Fortbildungsakademie für Klinikclowns

  • AKTUELL