Normothermic Machine Perfusion of Kidney Grafts: Devices, Endpoints, and Clinical Implementation

Various classifications describing donor risk profiles have been published. Extended-criteria donors (ECD) comprise donors over the age of 65 with elevated terminal creatinine levels, death by cerebrovascular accident or hypertension, and/or DCD organs. Extended criteria donors (ECD) show an elevated risk for graft failure compared to standard-criteria donors (SCD) []. Donation after cardiovascular death organs exhibit a higher DGF and graft loss rate []. Other donor risk classifications used for clinical decision making include the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI)/Kidney Donor Risk Index (KDRI). Both cover a wide range of donor factors and ultimately summarize the likelihood of graft failure relative to all kidneys recovered in the previous year []. The use of marginal donor organs represents an effort to mitigate the organ shortage crisis. Achieving successful outcomes relies heavily on precise donor–recipient matching and the implementation of advanced preservation strategies. Normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) offers significant potential to address these challenges []. Recent research on NMP has progressed significantly, providing initial data that demonstrate its safety and efficacy []. This review will summarize the basic concepts of kidney NMP devices, describe the different devices currently in use, explore strategies for graft assessment, and provide an update on the clinical use of kidney NMP.

While HMP is a valuable tool for organ preservation, it does not allow for organ assessment. The imbalance between patients on the waitlist and the availability of donor organs is further exacerbated by the high number of organs discarded due to limitations in current technologies for accurately assessing organ quality. Kidney histology, age, gender, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), diabetes, and hypertension show only a weak correlation with transplant outcomes, yet they remain standard criteria for determining organ suitability []. In the United States, the number of kidneys procured but not transplanted rose from 17.9% in 2011 to a notable high of 26.7% in 2022 []. Hence, methods to more accurately assess organ quality are needed [].

For the past 50 years, kidney grafts have been flushed with cold preservation solution and stored at 4 °C until transplantation []. Referred to as static cold storage (SCS), preservation at 4 °C reduces the impact of oxygen deprivation, as it decreases the metabolic rate in the tissue. Since the late 2000s, a steady shift from SCS as standard preservation mode towards machine perfusion methods has evolved. Hypothermic machine perfusion (HMP) not only cools but also continuously flushes the organ. While not conclusively demonstrated, the continuous flushing of microvessels and removal of toxic metabolites might be beneficial. HMP was first explored in the 1960s, when Folkert O. Belzer and others published the successful storage of canine and later human kidney grafts []. The goal was to mitigate the detrimental damage occurring during retrieval, storage, and transplantation. Head-to-head comparisons with SCS at this time, however, indicated similar outcomes between the two storage modalities. Therefore, SCS was adopted in clinical routine since it was the cheaper and easier approach []. Hypothermic machine perfusion was revisited after 2000 and numerous studies proved the superiority of HMP with respect to delayed graft function (DGF) and graft survival []. Currently available HMP devices differ mostly in terms of their respective operation modes (pressure vs. flow controlled). Arterial perfusion pressures are commonly set to 25–30 mmHg [] and despite significantly reduced metabolism, grafts still consume oxygen at a rate of 5–10% of their consumption in in situ conditions []. To meet this demand, oxygenated HMP (oxHMP) was introduced. Oxygenated HMP may reduce the extent of ischemic injury by restoration of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and decrease of mitochondrial succinate accumulation during the ischemic phase, as the presence of oxygen allows for aerobic metabolism. While early concern regarding generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) by addition of oxygen during HMP arose [], a study underscored the beneficial effects of oxHMP in reduced biopsy-proven acute rejection (BPAR) and severe postoperative complications (Clavien–Dindo ≥ grade III), resulting in a lower overall graft failure rate in a cohort of human donation after cardiocirculatory death (DCD) kidney transplantations [].

Kidney NMP Devices

Normothermic machine perfusion devices follow the basic principle of establishing conditions that are similar to those in vivo. The conceptual framework for NMP includes a steady perfusion of the kidney with oxygenated blood or blood-like perfusate, nutrition, and metabolic control. The immediate goals are to avoid any additional injury to the kidney and to assess the function of the organ. Devices for normothermic perfusion commonly feature the following components: an oxygenator, bubble trap, filter, flow and pressure sensor, organ chamber, perfusate reservoir, perfusate pump, and a heating unit. Currently, four kidney perfusion devices are commercially available.

26 ‐ 33 ]. Kidney Assist is pressure-steered and offers temperature ranges between 12 and 37 °C, thereby enabling hypo-, subnormo-, and normothermic perfusion (Supplementary Table 1). Hypothermic preservation is supported for 24 h, normothermic perfusion for up to 6 h. Pressure, flow, and temperature are monitored in real time and direct sampling is possible. A rotary pump applies pulsatile perfusion with 60 bpm. A hollow fiber oxygenator allows for efficient oxygen transport. The kidney is protected and humidified in a chamber, where it is easily accessible throughout. It is not suitable for transport but does offer a battery life of 20 min [ 34 ]. Fig. 1 Kidney normothermic machine perfusion ( NMP ) holds great potential for improving transplant outcomes and increasing organ utilization × The Kidney Assist device (Organ Assist, Groningen, the Netherlands) is a device with a Conformité Européenne (CE) mark and has been widely used []. Kidney Assist is pressure-steered and offers temperature ranges between 12 and 37 °C, thereby enabling hypo-, subnormo-, and normothermic perfusion (Supplementary Table 1). Hypothermic preservation is supported for 24 h, normothermic perfusion for up to 6 h. Pressure, flow, and temperature are monitored in real time and direct sampling is possible. A rotary pump applies pulsatile perfusion with 60 bpm. A hollow fiber oxygenator allows for efficient oxygen transport. The kidney is protected and humidified in a chamber, where it is easily accessible throughout. It is not suitable for transport but does offer a battery life of 20 min [].

2 of 250 mmHg for their first 24 cases and reduced to 190 mmHg in the last 12 cases [ 36 ‐ 38 ]. While an arterial pressure of 90 mmHg was initially aimed for, this was subsequently lowered to 75 mmHg after experiencing excessive renal blood flow of > 750 mL/min in the phase I study [ 38 ]. A centrifugal blood pump, continuous inline blood gas sensor, and a hollow-fiber oxygenator are part of the pressure-controlled device. Continuous recording of arterial and urinary flow, pressure, temperature, and arterial pH are carried out. The device features arterial, venous, and ureter cannulation and integrated infusion pump drivers are available [ 36 ]. Safety and feasibility have been shown in a phase I, non-randomized, single-center study as well as a correlation between ex situ biomarkers (GST-Pi delta) and post-transplant outcomes (12-month estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)) [ 38 ]. OrganOx Ltd. (Oxford, United Kingdom) has developed the OrganOx Metra K, which is a portable kidney NMP device designed for prolonged periods of perfusion. This machine offers automated gas inflow and during the first clinical cases it was set to maintain an arterial pOof 250 mmHg for their first 24 cases and reduced to 190 mmHg in the last 12 cases []. While an arterial pressure of 90 mmHg was initially aimed for, this was subsequently lowered to 75 mmHg after experiencing excessive renal blood flow of > 750 mL/min in the phase I study []. A centrifugal blood pump, continuous inline blood gas sensor, and a hollow-fiber oxygenator are part of the pressure-controlled device. Continuous recording of arterial and urinary flow, pressure, temperature, and arterial pH are carried out. The device features arterial, venous, and ureter cannulation and integrated infusion pump drivers are available []. Safety and feasibility have been shown in a phase I, non-randomized, single-center study as well as a correlation between ex situ biomarkers (GST-Pi delta) and post-transplant outcomes (12-month estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)) [].

Anzeige

39 ]. The portable, pressure-controlled ARK Kidney® applies continuous perfusion in a closed perfusion circuit. Perfusion parameters like hemoglobin concentration, oxygen saturation, temperature, flow, pressure, renal resistance index, and urine production are tracked throughout perfusion. Using a historical control group of SCS kidneys, their chosen primary endpoint is defined as adverse events, while DGF, PNF, graft renal function, patient and graft survival, and others are considered secondary endpoints [ 39 , 40 ]. Using an uncontrolled DCD graft, this device was able to preserve its viability for 73 h [ 40 ]. EBERS Medical Technology SL (Zaragoza, Spain) developed the ARK Kidney® device and is currently performing a multicenter, prospective, and open-label clinical investigation that explores the viability, performance, and safety of kidney grafts after being subjected to their device []. The portable, pressure-controlled ARK Kidney® applies continuous perfusion in a closed perfusion circuit. Perfusion parameters like hemoglobin concentration, oxygen saturation, temperature, flow, pressure, renal resistance index, and urine production are tracked throughout perfusion. Using a historical control group of SCS kidneys, their chosen primary endpoint is defined as adverse events, while DGF, PNF, graft renal function, patient and graft survival, and others are considered secondary endpoints []. Using an uncontrolled DCD graft, this device was able to preserve its viability for 73 h [].

41 ]. The device has been used for HMP of porcine kidneys with subsequent NMP to mimic transplantation [ 42 ]. Progress on clinical trials and preclinical data on NMP applying PerKidney® have not yet been released. PerKidney®, by the Italian company Aferetica s.r.l. (San Giovanni in Persiceto, Italy), is a CE-certificated multifunctional customizable device that envisions serving as a complete treatment mode for kidney ex vivo conditioning. Their incorporated PerSorb® (CytoSorbents Inc., New Jersey, United States) filters the perfusate of inflammatory mediators, as it adsorbs hydrophobic molecules up to 55 kDa during ex situ perfusion []. The device has been used for HMP of porcine kidneys with subsequent NMP to mimic transplantation []. Progress on clinical trials and preclinical data on NMP applying PerKidney® have not yet been released.