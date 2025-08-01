Nodular morphea on the breast of a pregnant woman—case report and literature review

Nodular lesions on the breast can be alarming for women and have a negative physical and psychological impact. The lesions might be underdiagnosed as keloid or overdiagnosed as malignancies. To reach an accurate diagnosis, pathological examination is required. We herein present a case of linear keloidal morphea on the breast of a 30-year-old woman who presented with a firm asymptomatic lesion that developed during pregnancy. She had a family history of autoimmune diseases. Careful clinical and dermoscopic investigations with histopathological examination were consistent with nodular morphea. In addition, we analyze reports of nodular morphea from the past 25 years. The most common comorbidities of nodular morphea are systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and morphea (localized scleroderma). Treatment is a challenge.