Nodular changes in the tracheobronchial mucosa in nonasthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis

Fig. 1 a Bronchoscopy revealed diffuse nodules in the tracheobronchial mucosa before treatment (from left to right: carina, right main bronchus, left main bronchus). b Bronchial biopsy showed bronchial mucosae with eosinophilia (HE staining ×400). c Bronchoscopy showing significant reduction in the number of the nodules in the tracheobronchial mucosa after treatment (location of images as given for 1 a )

A previously healthy 63-year-old woman presented to the hospital with a 1-month history of cough and hemoptysis. She had no history of allergen inhalation or occupational exposure. She had been treated with antibiotics but the symptoms were not relieved. Pulmonary examination showed no abnormalities and pulmonary function tests suggested an obstructive ventilatory defect and a bronchodilation test was negative. The counts of peripheral white blood cells and eosinophils were normal. In addition, evidence of a tumor, tuberculosis, vasculitis or granuloma had not been found. Chest computed tomography (CT) scan revealed bronchial wall diffuse thickening, bronchoscopy showed diffuse nodules in the tracheobronchial mucosa (Fig.a) and a biopsy revealed eosinophilic infiltration of the tracheobronchial mucosa (Fig.b). The patient was diagnosed with nonasthmatic eosinophilic bronchitis (NAEB). Subsequently, the patient was treated with systemic glucocorticoids for 7 days and inhaled fluticasone propionate for 2 months. At follow-up after 2 months the patient’s clinical symptoms had resolved completely, repeat chest CT scan revealed normal bronchial wall and bronchoscopy showed a significant reduction in the number of the nodules in the tracheobronchial mucosa (Fig.c).