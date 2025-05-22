No increase of biopsy rates despite high rates of probable eosinophilic esophagitis in patients with esophageal food impaction

Since only histology confirms the diagnosis of EoE, it is of outmost importance to take biopsies during an EFI. Nevertheless, most endoscopists do not take biopsies at the initial event of an EFI resulting in undiagnosed patients []. Many of these patients are lost to follow up and will have an undiagnosed EoE as cause of EFI []. These shortcomings result in a considerable diagnostic delay with as high as 10 years in one-third of EoE patients []. Furthermore, recent research states that failure to identify a potential underlying pathology at index endoscopy is strongly associated with not receiving appropriate postendoscopy care []. We therefore aimed to evaluate the biopsy rates and the etiology of EFI over 11 years in a tertiary center in Austria.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic immune-mediated disease of the esophagus with an increasing incidence and prevalence in recent decades []. The cardinal symptom of adult patients with EoE is dysphagia manifesting in food that becomes stuck or that is travelling slowly down the esophagus. However, since symptoms are often neglected by many patients, first contact with the health system is often at the emergency department (ED) in case of an esophageal food impaction (EFI) []. Nowadays, EoE is considered as one of the main causes for EFI in general and the most common reason in patients < 50 years of age []. On the other hand, EFI ranks as the third most common nonbiliary emergency encountered in gastroenterology. EFI predominantly affects adults in their fourth or fifth decades of life, although there has been a notable increase in prevalence among young adults, partly attributable to the increasing incidence of EoE. EoE-associated visits to the ED had an even three-fold increase from 2009 to 2019 []. However, the number of undiagnosed EoE patients who were having an EFI is supposedly much higher.

A descriptive statistical analysis of the data was performed. Categorical data are presented as raw numbers and percentages. Within the binary logistic regression model, gender (male/female), age (under 50/over 50), year of bolus obstruction, and the suspected EoE diagnosis (yes/no) were used as predictors for variable “biopsy” (yes/no, dependent variable). To test whether there is an association between age (< 50/50 +), gender, year of biopsy, and biopsy (yes/no), a four-field correlation was performed.

We assessed the biopsy rate and the etiology of EFI (with and without previously diagnosed EoE) in patients referred to the ED of the Vienna general hospital (Allgemeines Krankenhaus [AKH] Wien) between 2013 and 2023. The data for the chart review were derived from the patient history in the hospital’s respective computer system (AKIM). A search for “bolus impaction, food impaction, impaction” was done and patients with an EFI needing an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) were included. The suspected reason for EFI was derived from the endoscopy report. Additionally, all endoscopy reports including images and patient histories were again reviewed by an experienced physician in EoE (PS) who made a suspected final diagnosis.

Overall, “Suspicion of EoE by the endoscopist” was the only significant variable associated with the decision to perform a biopsy in the emergency setting of an EFI (EoE suspicion Exp (B) = 4.03, p = 0.004). In this case the probability of receiving a biopsy increased by a factor of 4.03. The variables “age” (Exp (B) = 0.74, p = 0.535), “gender” (Exp (B) = 9.54, p = 0.158) and “year of bolus obstruction” (Exp (B) = 0.884, p = 0.172) were not significant.

Between 2013 and 2023, 180 cases of EFI (median age 57 years, 67% male) presented at the ED and received an EGD (Table). Overall, the most common suspected diagnosis by the endoscopists were “unknown” (= 74, 41%), followed by EoE (= 49, 27%), and GERD (= 37, 21%). After review by an expert, the most probable diagnosis was EoE (=69, 38%) followed by an unknown etiology (= 62, 34%) and GERD (= 29, 16%) (Fig.).

Discussion

11 ]. Current guidelines highlight the need for esophageal biopsies in case of EFI to make a proper and timely diagnosis. However, our main findings conclude (1) in case of emergency EGD due to EFI, biopsy rate is rather low with only 18%, which has not increased over the last 10 years; (2) in many patients the etiology of EFI remains unclear and the most common suspected diagnosis is EoE; (3) although the best predictor for obtaining biopsies is “suspected EoE” in the endoscopy report, only in 48% of all suspected EoE patients were biopsies taken. Esophageal food impaction (EFI) is an increasing gastrointestinal emergency that parallels the rise of EoE []. Current guidelines highlight the need for esophageal biopsies in case of EFI to make a proper and timely diagnosis. However, our main findings conclude (1) in case of emergency EGD due to EFI, biopsy rate is rather low with only 18%, which has not increased over the last 10 years; (2) in many patients the etiology of EFI remains unclear and the most common suspected diagnosis is EoE; (3) although the best predictor for obtaining biopsies is “suspected EoE” in the endoscopy report, only in 48% of all suspected EoE patients were biopsies taken.

12 ], only in a minority of patients with EFI biopsies were performed. There are many potential reasons for this low rate. In addition of the unawareness of the endoscopist, no availability of an endoscopy nurse at off-hour or fear of complications [ 13 ] could be an explanation. Although recently published guidelines recommend taking biopsies at the index endoscopy in case of EFI [ 14 ], most endoscopists are unaware of the importance of histological work-up in case of EFI [ 6 , 15 ] and start an empiric therapy with proton pump inhibitors that may even mask EoE in a follow-up endoscopy [ 16 ]. Since many EFI occur after regular working hours and an endoscopy nurse or assistant is not available at all time, endoscopists must obtain and process biopsies on their own. In many centers, the access to endoscopy assistance in the evening and at night [ 17 ] is similar to our institution making it likely that similar hurdles exist. Furthermore, EoE is a patchy disease and at least 6 biopsies should be obtained to optimize the possibility of obtaining a positive diagnosis of EoE [ 18 ]. Even in case the on-call endoscopist is aware of the importance of a histological work-up, some endoscopists fear complications and only take an insufficient number of biopsies [ 19 ]. Our data thus support the results of a Danish study which showed that two-thirds of patients never received a diagnosis after an EFI [ 20 ] and is in line with a Polish study that showed that over a 5 year period only 33% of patients had diagnostic investigations performed after EFI [ 21 ]. Similar to a recently published paper by Lee et al. [], only in a minority of patients with EFI biopsies were performed. There are many potential reasons for this low rate. In addition of the unawareness of the endoscopist, no availability of an endoscopy nurse at off-hour or fear of complications [] could be an explanation. Although recently published guidelines recommend taking biopsies at the index endoscopy in case of EFI [], most endoscopists are unaware of the importance of histological work-up in case of EFI [] and start an empiric therapy with proton pump inhibitors that may even mask EoE in a follow-up endoscopy []. Since many EFI occur after regular working hours and an endoscopy nurse or assistant is not available at all time, endoscopists must obtain and process biopsies on their own. In many centers, the access to endoscopy assistance in the evening and at night [] is similar to our institution making it likely that similar hurdles exist. Furthermore, EoE is a patchy disease and at least 6 biopsies should be obtained to optimize the possibility of obtaining a positive diagnosis of EoE []. Even in case the on-call endoscopist is aware of the importance of a histological work-up, some endoscopists fear complications and only take an insufficient number of biopsies []. Our data thus support the results of a Danish study which showed that two-thirds of patients never received a diagnosis after an EFI [] and is in line with a Polish study that showed that over a 5 year period only 33% of patients had diagnostic investigations performed after EFI [].

22 ]. Therefore, early diagnosis is important to prevent fibrosis [ 22 ], improve quality of life [ 23 ], and minimize the risk of a further EFI [ 24 ]. In line with many other studies [ 11 , 25 , 26 ], we could demonstrate that EoE is the main cause of EFI in young patients. Since young people are often unwilling to see a doctor, it can be hypothesized that EFI represents an “ideal event” to diagnose EoE in this population. Although we do not have evidence that untreated EoE results in higher mortality, the incidence of esophageal strictures rises significantly in patients with a longer diagnostic delay []. Therefore, early diagnosis is important to prevent fibrosis [], improve quality of life [], and minimize the risk of a further EFI []. In line with many other studies [], we could demonstrate that EoE is the main cause of EFI in young patients. Since young people are often unwilling to see a doctor, it can be hypothesized that EFI represents an “ideal event” to diagnose EoE in this population.

Our single center, retrospective study has some limitations. We could only draw the suspected diagnosis from the endoscopy report. However, almost all endoscopy reports had images included and a medical history was taken at the emergency report. An EoE-experienced physician (PS) went through each endoscopy and medical history and made a suspected diagnosis. Unfortunately, our endoscopy and histology reports do not mention how many biopsies were taken. It therefore remains unclear in how many cases a sufficient number of biopsies were actually taken. If the correct number of biopsies had been taken in all cases, it could be assumed that the prevalence of EoE is even higher.

Anzeige

In summary, although EoE is the most probable cause in the majority of EFI, biopsy rate is rather low. There should be an improvement in the management of patients with EFI to increase biopsy rates and to reduce the rate of undiagnosed EoE. We advocate to take biopsies in all patients with EFI even in case of a macroscopically normal appearing esophagus.