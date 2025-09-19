Zum Inhalt
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

News in breast cancer

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024 and St. Gallen Breast Cancer Conference 2025

  • 01.09.2025
  • editorial
Verfasst von
Assoc. Prof. PD Dr. Rupert Bartsch
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology | Ausgabe 3/2025

Recent years have brought a wave of novel drug approvals in breast cancer, alongside important shifts in local therapy standards. With ongoing progress, updates from key conferences such as the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) [1] and the St. Gallen Breast Cancer Conference (SGBCC) [2] remain highly anticipated. While SABCS continues to be a major platform for trial data, SGBCC offers expert consensus on evolving standards in early breast cancer care. …
