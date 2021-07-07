06.07.2021 | short review
New trends in autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation—an update from the annual ASH meeting 2020
At the 62nd annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020—which took place virtually for the first time—numerous clinical studies and research results were presented. The latest trends and exciting developments in the field of stem cell transplantation can be found in the following article, e. g. how transplantations with a mismatch donor can be safely performed, important studies regarding MDS and ALL patients, a promising second-line treatment in chronic GVHD, why the nutritional status and the microbiome should be part of the pre-transplant work-up and that lifelong follow-up for children and young adolescents after an allogeneic transplantation is essential.