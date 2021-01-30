New therapeutic options for bone diseases

Summary

In recent years, new treatment options for both common and rare bone diseases have become available. The sclerostin antibody romosozumab is the most recently approved drug for the therapy of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Its anabolic capacity makes it a promising treatment option for severe osteoporosis. Other sclerostin antibodies for the treatment of rare bone diseases such as osteogenesis imperfecta are currently being investigated. For rare bone diseases such as X‑linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and hypophosphatasia (HPP), specific therapies are now also available, showing promising data in children and adults with a severe disease course. However, long-term data are needed to assess a sustained benefit for patients.