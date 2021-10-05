 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

04.10.2021 | case report

New insights and antimicrobial stewardship opportunities in viral pneumonia: five lung ultrasound cases

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Lukas Antonitsch, Ronald Gallob, Gerhard Weidinger, Joachim Kettenbach
Ergänzende Inhalte
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Supplementary Information

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-021-01946-4) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Transparency declarations

The article was proofread by a professional proof reader, Mary McAllister, regarding English language.

Availability of data and materials

Not applicable—Records of laboratory values and images as given in the text or table are saved on our hospital server. If strongly needed, they could be provided.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Antimicrobial stewardship is crucial to avoid antimicrobial resistance in microbes and adverse drug effects in patients. In respiratory infections, however, viral pneumonia is difficult to distinguish from bacterial pneumonia, which explains the overuse of antibiotic therapy in this indication.

Cases

Five cases of lung consolidation are presented. Lung ultrasound, in conjunction with procalcitonin levels, were used to exclude or corroborate bacterial pneumonia.

Conclusion

Lung ultrasound is easy to learn and perform and is helpful in guiding diagnosis in unclear cases of pneumonia and may also offer new insights into the spectrum of certain virus diseases. The use of lung ultrasound can raise awareness in clinicians of the need for antimicrobial stewardship and may help to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Zusatzmaterial
Nur für berechtigte Nutzer zugänglich
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1630.0