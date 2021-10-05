04.10.2021 | case report
New insights and antimicrobial stewardship opportunities in viral pneumonia: five lung ultrasound cases
Summary
Background
Antimicrobial stewardship is crucial to avoid antimicrobial resistance in microbes and adverse drug effects in patients. In respiratory infections, however, viral pneumonia is difficult to distinguish from bacterial pneumonia, which explains the overuse of antibiotic therapy in this indication.
Cases
Five cases of lung consolidation are presented. Lung ultrasound, in conjunction with procalcitonin levels, were used to exclude or corroborate bacterial pneumonia.
Conclusion
Lung ultrasound is easy to learn and perform and is helpful in guiding diagnosis in unclear cases of pneumonia and may also offer new insights into the spectrum of certain virus diseases. The use of lung ultrasound can raise awareness in clinicians of the need for antimicrobial stewardship and may help to avoid the unnecessary use of antibiotics.