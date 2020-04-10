Neuropsychological functioning among patients with different types of cancer

Summary

Background Chemotherapeutic drugs often contribute to the cognitive impairment observed in some individuals following chemotherapy treatment. Postchemotherapy cognitive impairment (PCCI) is referred to as a decline in a variety of neuropsychological measures after chemotherapy and has an acute onset.

Methods The goals of the present study are to compare the manifestation of longitudinal PCCI among 182 patients with four different types of cancer (breast, colorectal, prostate and thyroid cancer) before chemotherapy (T1), immediately after chemotherapy (T2) and 6 months later (T3).

Results Although no statistically significant differences were observed between the study groups in any of the cognitive domains before chemotherapy, patients with breast cancer showed significantly lower performance on all cognitive domains compared to other patients at the postchemotherapy timepoints.