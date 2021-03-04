 Skip to main content
03.03.2021 | main topic

Neuroimaging in dementia

Zeitschrift:
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Julia Furtner, Daniela Prayer
Summary

Despite the fact that the diagnosis of dementia is mainly based on clinical criteria, the role of neuroimaging is still expanding. Among other imaging techniques, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) plays a core role in assisting with the differentiation between various dementia syndromes and excluding other underlying pathologies that cause dementia, such as brain tumors and subdural hemorrhages. This article gives an overview of the standard MRI protocol and of structural radiological reporting systems in patients who suffer from dementia. Moreover, it presents characteristic MRI features of the most common dementia subtypes.

