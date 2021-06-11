10.06.2021 | original article Open Access
Neurodevelopmental outcome of very preterm infants with gastrointestinal tract perforations does not differ compared to controls
- Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Purpose
To evaluate gastrointestinal tract (GIT) perforations in very low birth weight infants and the effects on neurodevelopmental outcome.
Methods
Between 2000 and 2017 all cases with GIT perforation were analyzed regarding causes, associated morbidities and neurodevelopmental outcome and compared with matched (gestational age, birth weight, gender, year of birth) by 1:2 controls.
Results
The incidence of GIT perforation was 2.0% (n = 38/1878). Diagnoses associated with GIT were meconium obstruction of prematurity (MOP,n = 19/50%), spontaneous intestinal perforation (SIP, n = 7/18%), necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC, n = 6/16%), iatrogenic perforation (n = 3/8%), volvulus (n = 2/5%) and meconium ileus (n = 1/3%). The NEC-associated perforations occurred later compared to those associated with MOP and SIP (median 8 days and 6 days vs. 17 days, p = 0.001 and 0.023, respectively) and main localization was the terminal ileum (84%). Cases had higher rates of late onset sepsis (55% vs. 24%, p = 0.003), longer duration of mechanical ventilation (median 30 days vs 18 days, p = 0.013) and longer stays at the hospital (median 122 days vs 83 days, p < 0.001); mortality rates did not differ. The 2‑year neurodevelopment follow-up revealed no differences between groups (normal development 49% vs. 40%).
Conclusion
Despite increased morbidities preterm infants with GIT perforation did not have a higher mortality rate and groups did not differ regarding neurodevelopmental outcome at the corrected for prematurity age of 2 years.