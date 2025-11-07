Zum Inhalt
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
Nach oben
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Neoadjuvant therapy

Advancing the path toward breast cancer cure

  • Open Access
  • 06.11.2025
  • short review
Verfasst von
Vanessa Castagnaviz, MD
Simon Peter Gampenrieder, MD
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
insite
INHALT
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
insite
SUCHEN

Summary

Neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) for early breast cancer was first introduced in the 1980s to downstage large, inoperable tumors, and thereby enable less extensive surgical resections. Beyond its surgical benefits, NAT offers the unique advantage of assessing treatment response in vivo, informing subsequent adjuvant strategies, and—most importantly—improving long-term outcomes. In certain molecular subtypes, NAT can induce high rates of pathologic complete response, offering the possibility of complete eradication and potential cure of early breast cancer. As a result, NAT is now increasingly used even in patients with smaller breast tumors. Over recent decades, the therapeutic landscape has expanded considerably: HER2-targeted agents and immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed the management of HER2-positive and triple-negative breast cancer, respectively. Moreover, combining chemotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibition appears to significantly increase pathologic complete response rates in patients with high-risk, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer exhibiting high programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression. This short review aims to provide an overview of the growing complexity and evolving role of neoadjuvant treatment strategies in early breast cancer.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Introduction

Neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) for early breast cancer (BC) refers to systemic treatment administered prior to definitive surgery. NAT was first introduced in the 1980s with the aim of downstaging large, inoperable tumors [1]. The NSABP-B18 trial was the first pivotal study to directly compare preoperative versus postoperative chemotherapy and demonstrated similar outcomes in terms of event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) between NAT and standard adjuvant treatment [2]. Despite a slightly higher local recurrence rate, a recent large meta-analysis from the Early Breast Cancer Trialists’ Collaborative Group (EBCTCG) confirmed that there is no relevant difference in distant recurrence, BC mortality, or all-cause mortality between neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy [3]. Among systemic regimens, anthracycline-plus taxane-containing combinations remain the most effective in improving patient outcomes [4], particularly when administered in a dose-dense manner [5].
The extent of residual disease after NAT can be quantified using the residual cancer burden (RCB) method and has a major impact on patient prognosis [6]. In a pooled analysis of nearly 12,000 patients, achievement of pathologic complete response (pCR) was associated with improved EFS and OS, especially in aggressive BC subtypes, namely HER2-positive (HER2+) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) [7]. However, the favorable prognostic impact of pCR appears to be restricted to the patient-level and does not necessarily translate into improved EFS and OS at a trial level [8]. Beyond pCR, high numbers of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) has also been linked to a survival benefit in both HER2+ and TNBC, and predicts response to NAT across all BC subtypes, including luminal disease [9]. The prognostic information provided by NAT enables optimization of adjuvant treatment strategies, with therapy escalation for patients with residual disease and de-escalation for those achieving pCR. Although initially developed to facilitate surgery, NAT has evolved into a pivotal tool not only for improving outcomes through pCR but also for guiding therapeutic decisions—even in patients with smaller, operable tumors.

HER2-positive breast cancer

The development of trastuzumab, the first HER2-directed monoclonal antibody, revolutionized the treatment landscape and substantially improved the prognosis of patients with HER2+ disease in both the early and advanced settings. The NOAH trial was the first study to demonstrate that the addition of trastuzumab—administered neoadjuvantly and continued adjuvantly for one year—to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) improves EFS, OS, and pCR [10]. The phase II studies NeoSphere and TRYPHAENA provided further insights, showing that the addition of pertuzumab to neoadjuvant trastuzumab and chemotherapy significantly increased pCR rates and improved long-term outcomes [11, 12], ultimately leading to the approval of pertuzumab in the neoadjuvant setting. Beyond demonstrating high pCR rates (45.3% to 51.9% depending on the treatment arm), the TRYPHAENA study importantly confirmed the cardiac safety of dual HER2-blockade with trastuzumab and pertuzumab, even when administered concomitantly with anthracycline-containing regimens [12]. While dual HER2-blockade with trastuzumab and pertuzumab is incontrovertible, the optimal chemotherapy backbone remains under debate. In the NeoSphere trial, indeed, anthracyclines were administered exclusively in the adjuvant phase; nevertheless, pCR was achieved in nearly 50% of patients given pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel [11]. Consistently, in the phase III TRAIN-2 study, no relevant difference in pCR was observed between anthracycline-containing and anthracycline-free regimens (67% vs. 68%, respectively; p = 0.95). Therefore, in the context of dual HER2-blockade, anthracyclines may be omitted, particularly if carboplatin is administered [13]. However, the necessity of neoadjuvant carboplatin in the presence of dual HER2-blockade has recently been questioned by the phase III NeoCARHP trial. In this study, no difference in pCR rates was observed among patients with stage II–III HER2+ early BC treated with a taxane plus trastuzumab and pertuzumab, with or without carboplatin. EFS data are eagerly awaited to determine the feasibility of this de-escalated treatment approach [14]. In contrast to TNBC, the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to NACT and HER2-blockade has, to date, failed to improve pCR rates [15]. Even if the combination of chemotherapy and dual HER2-blockade represents the current standard NAT for most patients with stage II–III HER2+ early BC, the omission of NAT and de-escalated adjuvant therapy is a reasonable option in patients with small, node-negative HER2+ tumors. At the 10-year follow-up of the APT trial, patients with small (most of the tumors were < 2 cm), node-negative HER2+ early BC who received adjuvant therapy with weekly paclitaxel for 12 weeks and trastuzumab every 3 weeks to complete 1 year demonstrated an excellent invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) of 91.3% and an OS of 94.3% at 1 year [16]. Other findings suggest that some patients may have an excellent prognosis and could potentially be cured with HER2-blockade alone: in the NeoSphere trial, 16% of patients treated with neoadjuvant trastuzumab plus pertuzumab alone achieved a pCR [10], whereas in the NeoALTTO trial, 51.3% of patients achieved a pCR with neoadjuvant HER2-blockade using trastuzumab plus lapatinib [17]. Conversely, patients with residual disease after NAT have poorer prognosis. In this setting, post-neoadjuvant treatment with the antibody–drug conjugate trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) significantly improved iDFS (7-year iDFS: 80.8% vs. 67.1%; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.54; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.44–0.66) and OS (7-year OS: 89.1% vs. 84.4%; HR = 0.66; 95% CI 0.51–0.87; P = 0.003) compared with adjuvant trastuzumab. However, treatment escalation with T‑DM1 did not prevent central nervous system (CNS) recurrences as the first invasive disease event [18].
The main challenge in the treatment of early breast cancer lies in optimizing patient selection and balancing treatment de-escalation and escalation. Prognostic and predictive tools are essential to guide clinical decision-making and help tailor treatment intensity. Among these is HER2DX, a 27-gene multianalyte genomic test capable of predicting both long-term risk of relapse after neoadjuvant trastuzumab and the probability of achieving pCR following anti-HER2-based therapy. In a large meta-analysis including 2518 patients, HER2DX was significantly associated with EFS, both as a continuous score and as a risk group, independently of and beyond classical clinicopathological variables [19].

Triple-negative breast cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is biologically, pathologically, and molecularly a heterogeneous entity. By definition, TNBC lacks both hormone receptor (HR)- and HER2-expression. However, the cut-off for estrogen receptor (ER) positivity (1% vs. 10%) remains a matter of debate [20]. TNBC may also display low HER2-expression; however, this does not affect the response to NAT or outcomes in early stage disease [21]. Recently, the minimal tumor size justifying neoadjuvant or adjuvant chemotherapy in TNBC was challenged: in a large retrospective, population-based study investigating the role of adjuvant chemotherapy in stage IA TNBC, patients with T1c tumors derived the greatest benefit, whereas no clear survival advantage was observed for T1a or T1b tumors [22]. Despite growing evidence that stage I TNBC with high TILs-expression (≥ 50%) has an excellent prognosis even without chemotherapy [23], current guidelines still recommend NAT for patients with tumors larger than 1 cm (≥ T1c), primarily due to the strong association between pCR and long-term outcomes in TNBC [7]. Standard NACT for TNBC consists of sequential anthracyclines and taxanes, administered in either sequence [24]. The role of platinum-based chemotherapy has long been debated. A recent Cochrane meta-analysis demonstrated that the addition of carboplatin in early-stage TNBC is associated with improved pCR and EFS and with a significant survival benefit (n = 1973, HR 0.69; 95% CI 0.55–0.86; p = 0.0001) [25]. Younger patients (< 50 years) appeared to benefit most from carboplatin-containing regimens [26]. Therefore, carboplatin should be considered for all patients with T2 or node-positive TNBC, particularly those of younger age. The ICI pembrolizumab has recently revolutionized NAT for patients with stage II–III TNBC. In the phase III Keynote-522 trial, neoadjuvant pembrolizumab plus carboplatin-containing chemotherapy followed by adjuvant pembrolizumab versus NACT alone led to higher pCR rates (63.4% vs 56.2%), and, overall, a shift towards lower RCB categories [27]. Most importantly, pCR translated into improved EFS (5-year EFS 81.2% vs 72.2%; HR 0.65; 95% CI 0.51–0.83; P < 0.001) and OS (5-year OS 86.6% vs 81.7%; HR 0.66; 95% CI 0.50–0.87; P = 0.0015) [28]. The benefit of pembrolizumab was independent of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression, and in a broad exploratory biomarker analysis, only high tumor mutational burden appeared to be associated with improved EFS in the pembrolizumab group [29]. Whether pembrolizumab should be continued after achieving pCR is currently under investigation. The optimal therapeutic approach for patients with residual disease after NAT remains even more debated. Current post-neoadjuvant strategies include adjuvant continuation of pembrolizumab, capecitabine, and the PARP-inhibitor olaparib for patients with germline BRCA mutations. Adaptive treatment strategies are urgently needed to balance treatment escalation and de-escalation, with the goal of not only avoiding harm but further improving patient outcomes in this poorly prognostic BC subtype.

Hormone receptor-positive breast cancer

HR-positive/HER2-negative (HR+/HER2−) tumors represent the most common BC subtype. While genomic tests in the adjuvant setting enable risk-adapted treatment decisions, the use of NAT in patients with HR+/HER2− disease is still primarily guided by clinical and pathological features [30]. Given the lower pCR rates and their limited association with long-term outcomes in luminal disease [31], together with the availability of escalated adjuvant endocrine treatments—such as extended endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitors—NAT is mainly reserved for patients with large, inoperable tumors or extensive nodal involvement. NAT options for HR+/HER2− BC include both NACT and neoadjuvant endocrine therapy (NET). While evidence on NET in premenopausal women remains scarce, multiple studies comparing NACT and NET in postmenopausal women have demonstrated similar clinical responses, but with lower toxicities in favor of NET [32]. Despite numerous ongoing studies investigating SERDs and CDK4/6 inhibitors as NET options, aromatase inhibitors are currently still the most effective agents [30]. In luminal tumors, the prognostic role of pCR is replaced by Ki-67 dynamics and the preoperative endocrine prognostic index (PEPI) score. High Ki-67 and higher PEPI scores after NET may help to identify patients with poorer prognosis [33, 34] who may be candidates for treatment escalation. Escalation strategies also include combining immunotherapy with NACT. Although luminal tumors are considered the least immunogenic among all BC subtypes, new evidence from phase III trials showed that the addition of the ICI pembrolizumab (Keynote-756 study) or nivolumab (Checkmate-7FL study) to standard chemotherapy in high-risk, high-grade early HR+/HER2− BC increased and almost doubled pCR rates, with the highest benefit seen in patients with high PD-L1 or low ER expression (1–9%) [35, 36]. In conclusion, NACT is indicated for patients with large, inoperable tumors or extensive nodal involvement. Although still considered experimental, NET represents an effective and well-tolerated de-escalated treatment option to consider for older patients with comorbidities that contraindicate NACT. New evidence suggests that there is at least a subgroup of patients with high-risk HR+/HER2− BC, who may benefit from immunotherapy.

Systemic treatments ready to cure?

The increased pCR rates observed in patients with HER2+ and TNBC following NAT raise the question of whether patients achieving pCR can be identified preoperatively and spared surgery. Conventional imaging modalities such as mammography and ultrasound have limited accuracy in predicting response to NAT [37]. Despite higher sensitivity, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has also failed to reliably predict pCR [38, 39]. Furthermore, several studies have reported high false-negative rates with image-guided biopsy alone [40]. In contrast, a small phase II study of 50 patients with HER2-positive and TNBC demonstrated no local or distant recurrences after omission of surgery in cases where pCR was confirmed by image-guided biopsy [41]. Nevertheless, although larger needles and MRI-guided biopsies have shown promising results [42, 43], pCR cannot yet be reliably predicted by imaging or biopsy. Therefore, surgery after NAT remains standard of care. Further studies are required to establish reliable strategies for identifying patients with pCR who may safely omit surgery. Given the curative intent of NAT, the greatest challenge is to find the optimal balance between treatment efficacy and long-term toxicity. Escalated approaches aim to improve the chance to cure without increasing treatment-related harm, whereas de-escalated strategies aim to reduce avoidable toxicity without compromising therapeutic efficacy or patient outcomes. Adaptive clinical trial designs and predictive biomarkers are needed to allow more accurate patient selection and guide treatment choices, particularly to decide whether treatment de-escalation, including foregoing surgery, can be safely applied.
Take home messages
  • Neoadjuvant therapy (NAT) has evolved from downstaging tumors for operability to becoming a key tool for tailoring treatment, guiding escalation in patients with residual disease and de-escalation in those achieving pathologic complete response (pCR).
  • HER2+ breast cancer: dual HER2 blockade plus chemotherapy achieves high pCR and long-term survival, with T‑DM1 improving outcomes in those with residual disease. Genomic tools such as HER2DX may further optimize patient selection.
  • TNBC: adding pembrolizumab to carboplatin-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy significantly improves pCR, event-free survival (EFS), and overall survival (OS) in stage II–III disease.
  • HR+/HER2− breast cancer: neoadjuvant endocrine therapy is an effective and well-tolerated de-escalated treatment option to consider for older patients with comorbidities, while immunotherapy combined with chemotherapy shows promise in high-risk, PD-L1-positive tumors.
  • Surgery remains standard after NAT, since current imaging and biopsy techniques cannot reliably confirm pCR; ongoing research aims to identify patients who could safely avoid surgery while preserving cure potential.

Conflict of interest

S.P. Gampenrieder received honoraria from Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, Seagen, Novartis, BMS, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and MSD, travel support from Roche, Amgen, Novartis, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, and a research grant from Roche. V. Castagnaviz received honoraria from Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Novartis, travel support from Daiichi Sankyo, Astra Zeneca, Gilead, Pierre Fabre, Lilly, Roche, Novartis, Menarini.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://​creativecommons.​org/​licenses/​by/​4.​0/​.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
download
DOWNLOAD
print
DRUCKEN
Titel
Neoadjuvant therapy
Advancing the path toward breast cancer cure
Verfasst von
Vanessa Castagnaviz, MD
Simon Peter Gampenrieder, MD
Publikationsdatum
06.11.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01079-8
1.
Zurück zum Zitat Huober J, Von Minckwitz G. Neoadjuvant Therapy—What Have We Achieved in the Last 20 Years. Breast Care. 2011;6(6):419–26.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
2.
Zurück zum Zitat Wolmark N, Wang J, Mamounas E, Bryant J, Fisher B. Preoperative Chemotherapy in Patients With Operable Breast Cancer: Nine-Year Results From National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project B‑18. Jnci Monogr. 2001;2001(30):96–102. Dec 1.CrossRef
3.
Zurück zum Zitat Asselain B, Barlow W, Bartlett J, Bergh J, Bergsten-Nordström E, Bliss J, et al. Long-term outcomes for neoadjuvant versus adjuvant chemotherapy in early breast cancer: meta-analysis of individual patient data from ten randomised trials. Lancet Oncol. 2018;19(1):27–39. Jan.CrossRef
4.
Zurück zum Zitat Braybrooke J, Bradley R, Gray R, Hills RK, Pan H, Peto R, et al. Anthracycline-containing and taxane-containing chemotherapy for early-stage operable breast cancer: a patient-level meta-analysis of 100 000 women from 86 randomised trials. Lancet. 2023;401(10384):1277–92.CrossRef
5.
Zurück zum Zitat Bonilla L, Ben-Aharon I, Vidal L, Gafter-Gvili A, Leibovici L, Stemmer SM. Dose-Dense Chemotherapy in Nonmetastatic Breast Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials. Jnci J Natl Cancer Institute. 2010;102(24):1845–54. Dec 15;.CrossRef
6.
Zurück zum Zitat Yau C, Osdoit M, Van Der Noordaa M, Shad S, Wei J, De Croze D, et al. Residual cancer burden after neoadjuvant chemotherapy and long-term survival outcomes in breast cancer: a multicentre pooled analysis of 5161 patients. Lancet Oncol. 2022;23(1):149–60. Jan.CrossRefPubMed
7.
Zurück zum Zitat Cortazar P, Zhang L, Untch M, Mehta K, Costantino JP, Wolmark N, et al. Pathological complete response and long-term clinical benefit in breast cancer: the CTNeoBC pooled analysis. Lancet. 2014;384(9938):164–72.CrossRefPubMed
8.
Zurück zum Zitat Squifflet P, Saad ED, Loibl S, Van Mackelenbergh MT, Untch M, Rastogi P, et al. Re-Evaluation of Pathologic Complete Response as a Surrogate for Event-Free and Overall Survival in Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2–Positive, Early Breast Cancer Treated With Neoadjuvant Therapy Including Anti–Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Therapy. JCO. 2023;41(16):2988–97. Jun 1;.CrossRef
9.
Zurück zum Zitat Denkert C, Von Minckwitz G, Darb-Esfahani S, Lederer B, Heppner BI, Weber KE, et al. Tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes and prognosis in different subtypes of breast cancer: a pooled analysis of 3771 patients treated with neoadjuvant therapy. Lancet Oncol. 2018;19(1):40–50. Jan.CrossRefPubMed
10.
Zurück zum Zitat Gianni L, Eiermann W, Semiglazov V, Manikhas A, Lluch A, Tjulandin S, et al. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy with trastuzumab followed by adjuvant trastuzumab versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, in patients with HER2-positive locally advanced breast cancer (the NOAH trial): a randomised controlled superiority trial with a parallel HER2-negative cohort. 2010;375.
11.
Zurück zum Zitat Gianni L, Pienkowski T, Im YH, Tseng LM, Liu MC, Lluch A, et al. 5‑year analysis of neoadjuvant pertuzumab and trastuzumab in patients with locally advanced, inflammatory, or early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer (NeoSphere): a multicentre, open-label, phase 2 randomised trial. Lancet Oncol. 2016;17(6):791–800. Jun.CrossRefPubMed
12.
Zurück zum Zitat Schneeweiss A, Chia S, Hickish T, Harvey V, Eniu A, Hegg R, et al. Pertuzumab plus trastuzumab in combination with standard neoadjuvant anthracycline-containing and anthracycline-free chemotherapy regimens in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer: a randomized phase II cardiac safety study (TRYPHAENA). Ann Oncol. 2013;24(9):2278–84. Sep.CrossRefPubMed
13.
Zurück zum Zitat Van Ramshorst MS, Van Der Voort A, Van Werkhoven ED, Mandjes IA, Kemper I, Dezentjé VO, et al. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy with or without anthracyclines in the presence of dual HER2 blockade for HER2-positive breast cancer (TRAIN-2): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. Lancet Oncol. 2018;19(12):1630–40. Dec.CrossRefPubMed
14.
Zurück zum Zitat Gao HF, Li W, Wu Z, Dong J, Cao Y, Zhao Y, et al. De-escalated neoadjuvant taxane plus trastuzumab and pertuzumab with or without carboplatin in HER2-positive early breast cancer (neoCARHP): A multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3 trial. JCO.2025.43.17_suppl.LBA500.
15.
Zurück zum Zitat Gianni L. Pathologic complete response (pCR) of neoadjuvant therapy with or without atezolizumab in HER2 positive, early high risk and locally advanced breast cancer: APTneo Michelangelo randomized trial. Ann Oncol. 2022;33(5):534-543. May.
16.
Zurück zum Zitat Tolaney SM, Tarantino P, Graham N, Tayob N, Parè L, Villacampa G, et al. Adjuvant paclitaxel and trastuzumab for node-negative, HER2-positive breast cancer: final 10-year analysis of the open-label, single-arm, phase 2 APT trial. Lancet Oncol. 2023;24(3):273–85. Mar.CrossRefPubMed
17.
Zurück zum Zitat Baselga J, Bradbury I, Eidtmann H, Di Cosimo S, De Azambuja E, Aura C, et al. Lapatinib with trastuzumab for HER2-positive early breast cancer (NeoALTTO): a randomised, open-label, multicentre, phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2012;379(9816):633–40.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
18.
Zurück zum Zitat Geyer CE, Untch M, Huang CS, Mano MS, Mamounas EP, Wolmark N, et al. Survival with Trastuzumab Emtansine in Residual HER2-Positive Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2025;392(3):249–57. Jan 16;.CrossRefPubMed
19.
Zurück zum Zitat Villacampa G, Pascual T, Tarantino P, Cortés J, Perez-García J, Llombart-Cussac A, et al. HER2DX and survival outcomes in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer: an individual patient-level meta-analysis. Lancet Oncol. 2025;26(8):1100–12. Aug.CrossRefPubMed
20.
Zurück zum Zitat Bartsch R, Bago-Horvath Z, Egle D, Gampenrieder SP, Grünberger B, Heibl S, Marhold M, Preuss C, Rinnerthaler G, Strasser-Weippl K, Suppan C, Singer CF, Gnant M. New Perspectives in the Management of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. Breast Care (Basel). 2025 Aug 15. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1159/​000547988. Epub ahead of print.
21.
Zurück zum Zitat Raghavendra AS, Zakon DB, Jin Q, Strahan A, Grimm M, Hughes ME, et al. Clinical outcomes of early-stage triple-negative breast cancer after neoadjuvant chemotherapy according to HER2-low status. Esmo Open. 2024;9(11):103973. Nov.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
22.
Zurück zum Zitat Tarantino P, Leone J, Vallejo CT, Freedman RA, Waks AG, Martínez-Sáez O, et al. Prognosis and treatment outcomes for patients with stage IA triple-negative breast cancer. Npj Breast Cancer. 2024;10(1):26. Apr 4;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
23.
Zurück zum Zitat Geurts VCM, Balduzzi S, Steenbruggen TG, Linn SC, Siesling S, Badve SS, et al. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Patients With Stage I Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Untreated With Chemotherapy. Jama Oncol. 2024;10(8):1077–86. Aug 1;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
24.
Zurück zum Zitat Bartsch R, Singer CF, Pfeiler G, Hubalek M, Stoeger H, Pichler A, et al. Conventional versus reverse sequence of neoadjuvant epirubicin/cyclophosphamide and docetaxel: sequencing results from ABCSG-34. Br J Cancer. 2021;124(11):1795–802. May 25;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
25.
Zurück zum Zitat Mason SR, Willson ML, Egger SJ, Beith J, Dear RF, Goodwin A. Platinum-based chemotherapy for early triple-negative breast cancer. Cochrane Breast Cancer Group, editor. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2023;9(9):CD014805. Sep 8.
26.
Zurück zum Zitat Sohn J, Kim GM, Jung KH, Jeung HC, Lee J, Lee KS, et al. A randomized, multicenter, open-label, phase III trial comparing anthracyclines followed by taxane versus anthracyclines followed by taxane plus carboplatin as (neo) adjuvant therapy in patients with early triple-negative breast cancer: Korean Cancer Study Group BR 15‑1 PEARLY trial. JCO. 2024;42(17_suppl):LBA502–LBA502.CrossRef
27.
Zurück zum Zitat Pusztai L, Denkert C, O’Shaughnessy J, Cortes J, Dent R, McArthur H, et al. Event-free survival by residual cancer burden with pembrolizumab in early-stage TNBC: exploratory analysis from KEYNOTE-522. Ann Oncol. 2024;35(5):429–36. May.CrossRefPubMed
28.
Zurück zum Zitat Schmid P, Cortes J, Dent R, McArthur H, Pusztai L, Kümmel S, et al. Overall Survival with Pembrolizumab in Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2024;391(21):1981–91. Nov 28;.CrossRefPubMed
29.
Zurück zum Zitat O’Shaughnessy J, Cortes J, Dent R, Pusztai L, McArthur H, Kümmel S, et al. Abstract LB1-07: Exploratory Biomarker Analysis of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 Study of Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab or Placebo Plus Chemotherapy Followed by Adjuvant Pembrolizumab or Placebo for Early-Stage TNBC. Clin Cancer Res. 2025;31(12_Supplement):LB1–7. Jun 13;.CrossRef
30.
Zurück zum Zitat Cantini L, Trapani D, Guidi L, Boscolo Bielo L, Scafetta R, Koziej M, et al. Neoadjuvant therapy in hormone Receptor-Positive/HER2-Negative breast cancer. Cancer Treat Rev. 2024;123:102669. Feb.CrossRefPubMed
31.
Zurück zum Zitat Von Minckwitz G, Untch M, Blohmer JU, Costa SD, Eidtmann H, Fasching PA, et al. Definition and Impact of Pathologic Complete Response on Prognosis After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Various Intrinsic Breast Cancer Subtypes. JCO. 2012;30(15):1796–804. May 20;.CrossRef
32.
Zurück zum Zitat Spring LM, Gupta A, Reynolds KL, Gadd MA, Ellisen LW, Isakoff SJ, et al. Neoadjuvant Endocrine Therapy for Estrogen Receptor–Positive Breast Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. JAMA Oncol. 2016;2(11):1477. Nov 1;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
33.
Zurück zum Zitat Martins-Branco D, Nader-Marta G, Molinelli C, Ameye L, Paesmans M, Ignatiadis M, et al. Ki-67 index after neoadjuvant endocrine therapy as a prognostic biomarker in patients with ER-positive/HER2-negative early breast cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Eur J Cancer. 2023;194:113358. Nov.CrossRefPubMed
34.
Zurück zum Zitat Lerebours F, Pulido M, Fourme E, Debled M, Becette V, Bonnefoi H, et al. Predictive factors of 5‑year relapse-free survival in HR+/HER2− breast cancer patients treated with neoadjuvant endocrine therapy: pooled analysis of two phase 2 trials. Br J Cancer. 2020;122(6):759–65. Mar 17;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
35.
Zurück zum Zitat Loi S, Salgado R, Curigliano G, Díaz RRI, Delaloge S, Rojas García CI, et al. Neoadjuvant nivolumab and chemotherapy in early estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer: a randomized phase 3 trial. Nat Med. 2025;31(2):433–41. Feb.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
36.
Zurück zum Zitat Cardoso F, O’Shaughnessy J, Liu Z, McArthur H, Schmid P, Cortes J, et al. Pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in high-risk, early-stage, ER+/HER2− breast cancer: a randomized phase 3 trial. Nat Med. 2025;31(2):442–8. Feb.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
37.
Zurück zum Zitat Baumgartner A, Tausch C, Hosch S, Papassotiropoulos B, Varga Z, Rageth C, et al. Ultrasound-based prediction of pathologic response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer patients. Breast. 2018;39:19–23.CrossRefPubMed
38.
Zurück zum Zitat Gampenrieder SP, Peer A, Weismann C, Meissnitzer M, Rinnerthaler G, Webhofer J, et al. Radiologic complete response (rCR) in contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (CE-MRI) after neoadjuvant chemotherapy for early breast cancer predicts recurrence-free survival but not pathologic complete response (pCR). Breast Cancer Res. 2019;21(1):19. Dec.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
39.
Zurück zum Zitat De Los SJF, Cantor A, Amos KD, Forero A, Golshan M, Horton JK, et al. Magnetic resonance imaging as a predictor of pathologic response in patients treated with neoadjuvant systemic treatment for operable breast cancer: Translational Breast Cancer Research Consortium trial 017. Cancer. 2013;119(10):1776–83. May 15;.CrossRef
40.
Zurück zum Zitat Feng K, Jia Z, Liu G, Xing Z, Li J, Li J, Ren F, Wu J, Wang W, Wang J, Liu J, Wang X. A review of studies on omitting surgery after neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer. Am J Cancer Res. 2022;12(8):3512-3531. Aug 15. PMID: 36119847; PMCID: PMC9442028.
41.
Zurück zum Zitat Kuerer HM, Valero V, Smith BD, Krishnamurthy S, Diego EJ, Johnson HM, et al. Selective Elimination of Breast Surgery for Invasive Breast Cancer: A Nonrandomized Clinical Trial. Jama Oncol. 2025;11(5):529–34. May 1;.CrossRefPubMed
42.
Zurück zum Zitat Heil J, Pfob A, Sinn HP, Rauch G, Bach P, Thomas B, et al. Diagnosing Pathologic Complete Response in the Breast After Neoadjuvant Systemic Treatment of Breast Cancer Patients by Minimal Invasive Biopsy: Oral Presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Friday, December 13, 2019, Program Number GS5-03. Ann Surg. 2022;275(3):576-581. Mar 1.
43.
Zurück zum Zitat Sutton EJ, Braunstein LZ, El-Tamer MB, Brogi E, Hughes M, Bryce Y, et al. Accuracy of Magnetic Resonance Imaging–Guided Biopsy to Verify Breast Cancer Pathologic Complete Response After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy: A Nonrandomized Controlled Trial. Jama Netw Open. 2021;4(1):e2034045. Jan 15;.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral