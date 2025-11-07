Neoadjuvant therapy

p

The development of trastuzumab, the first HER2-directed monoclonal antibody, revolutionized the treatment landscape and substantially improved the prognosis of patients with HER2+ disease in both the early and advanced settings. The NOAH trial was the first study to demonstrate that the addition of trastuzumab—administered neoadjuvantly and continued adjuvantly for one year—to neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) improves EFS, OS, and pCR []. The phase II studies NeoSphere and TRYPHAENA provided further insights, showing that the addition of pertuzumab to neoadjuvant trastuzumab and chemotherapy significantly increased pCR rates and improved long-term outcomes [], ultimately leading to the approval of pertuzumab in the neoadjuvant setting. Beyond demonstrating high pCR rates (45.3% to 51.9% depending on the treatment arm), the TRYPHAENA study importantly confirmed the cardiac safety of dual HER2-blockade with trastuzumab and pertuzumab, even when administered concomitantly with anthracycline-containing regimens []. While dual HER2-blockade with trastuzumab and pertuzumab is incontrovertible, the optimal chemotherapy backbone remains under debate. In the NeoSphere trial, indeed, anthracyclines were administered exclusively in the adjuvant phase; nevertheless, pCR was achieved in nearly 50% of patients given pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and docetaxel []. Consistently, in the phase III TRAIN-2 study, no relevant difference in pCR was observed between anthracycline-containing and anthracycline-free regimens (67% vs. 68%, respectively;= 0.95). Therefore, in the context of dual HER2-blockade, anthracyclines may be omitted, particularly if carboplatin is administered []. However, the necessity of neoadjuvant carboplatin in the presence of dual HER2-blockade has recently been questioned by the phase III NeoCARHP trial. In this study, no difference in pCR rates was observed among patients with stage II–III HER2+ early BC treated with a taxane plus trastuzumab and pertuzumab, with or without carboplatin. EFS data are eagerly awaited to determine the feasibility of this de-escalated treatment approach []. In contrast to TNBC, the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to NACT and HER2-blockade has, to date, failed to improve pCR rates []. Even if the combination of chemotherapy and dual HER2-blockade represents the current standard NAT for most patients with stage II–III HER2+ early BC, the omission of NAT and de-escalated adjuvant therapy is a reasonable option in patients with small, node-negative HER2+ tumors. At the 10-year follow-up of the APT trial, patients with small (most of the tumors were < 2 cm), node-negative HER2+ early BC who received adjuvant therapy with weekly paclitaxel for 12 weeks and trastuzumab every 3 weeks to complete 1 year demonstrated an excellent invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) of 91.3% and an OS of 94.3% at 1 year []. Other findings suggest that some patients may have an excellent prognosis and could potentially be cured with HER2-blockade alone: in the NeoSphere trial, 16% of patients treated with neoadjuvant trastuzumab plus pertuzumab alone achieved a pCR [], whereas in the NeoALTTO trial, 51.3% of patients achieved a pCR with neoadjuvant HER2-blockade using trastuzumab plus lapatinib []. Conversely, patients with residual disease after NAT have poorer prognosis. In this setting, post-neoadjuvant treatment with the antibody–drug conjugate trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) significantly improved iDFS (7-year iDFS: 80.8% vs. 67.1%; hazard ratio [HR] = 0.54; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.44–0.66) and OS (7-year OS: 89.1% vs. 84.4%; HR = 0.66; 95% CI 0.51–0.87;= 0.003) compared with adjuvant trastuzumab. However, treatment escalation with T‑DM1 did not prevent central nervous system (CNS) recurrences as the first invasive disease event [].