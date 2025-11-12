Neoadjuvant therapies ready to cure?
A focus on MSS and MSI-h colon and rectal cancer
- 11.11.2025
- short review
Summary
Neoadjuvant therapy plays an increasingly important role in the multidisciplinary management of gastrointestinal cancers. While multimodal strategies are well established in rectal cancer, the role of neoadjuvant therapy in colon cancer remains under investigation. Recent advancements in molecular profiling and systemic therapies have underscored the biological heterogeneity of colorectal tumors, leading to more personalized approaches in the palliative setting but also in neoadjuvant strategies. This review explores the evolving role of neoadjuvant systemic treatment strategies in microsatellite stable (MSS) and high microsatellite instability (MSI-h) colorectal cancer, examining key clinical trials and future directions aimed at optimizing personalized treatment approaches for localized colorectal cancer.
Introduction
Neoadjuvant therapy has become a cornerstone in the treatment of rectal cancer. Its primary objectives include tumor size reduction, improved surgical outcomes, decreased local and distant recurrence rates, and organ preservation through a watch-and-wait strategy in patients with a clinical complete response. Recently, total neoadjuvant therapy approaches have become the new curative-intent standard therapy for high-risk rectal cancer and in patients with intention for organ preservation [1‐3]. Groundbreaking efficacy with dostarlimab immunotherapy for patients with high microsatellite instability (MSI-h) rectal cancer was shown in an interim analysis from an ongoing study led by Andrea Cercek [4, 5]. It seems that this therapy has the potential to cure MSI‑h rectal cancer using immunotherapy alone without the need for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or a quality-of-life-limiting surgery. However, long-term outcome and overall survival data are awaited. By contrast, neoadjuvant therapy remains less established in colon cancer and is still under investigation. Currently, upfront surgery is the standard of care, with adjuvant chemotherapy recommended for patients with stage III and high-risk stage II colon cancer [6]. The optimal duration of adjuvant treatment (3 vs. 6 months) is guided by risk stratification, as demonstrated by the IDEA collaboration [7]. At ASCO 2025, the ATOMIC trial was reported to demonstrate a practice-changing adjuvant therapy standard in stage III MSI‑h colon cancer with the addition of atezolizumab immunotherapy to FOLFOX for 6 months, followed by atezolizumab monotherapy for a further 6 months [8]. In stage II colon cancer, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is a biomarker of significant research interest, with a number of randomized controlled trials comparing a ctDNA-informed approach to adjuvant decision-making in stage II colon cancer against standard of care [9, 10]. However, there are several reasons to consider neoadjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk colon cancer. Resections with an R1 status are associated with an increased risk of local and distant recurrence [11]. Additionally, 3‑year disease-free survival (DFS) rates remain suboptimal, particularly for T4 and/or node-positive tumors [12]. This has led to growing interest in neoadjuvant therapy to reduce surgical complexity and the risk of systemic relapse in localized colon cancer. Microsatellite status serves as a key biomarker for treatment selection. While patients with MSI‑h tumors generally exhibit favorable prognoses, they tend to respond poorly to adjuvant 5‑flourouracil chemotherapy. Approximately 15% of locally advanced colorectal cancers harbor DNA mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR), leading to MSI‑h status and a high tumor mutational burden (TMB). These tumors frequently demonstrate high sensitivity to immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in the metastatic setting, leading to impressive long-term survival [13, 14].
Immunotherapy for localized MSI-h colon and rectal cancer
Pembrolizumab was the first ICI to be approved for metastatic MSI‑h colorectal cancer. Median overall survival (OS) was more than twice as long in patients treated with pembrolizumab versus chemotherapy in a first-line setting despite an effective crossover rate of 62% in the KEYNOTE-177 study [13]. More recently, the CheckMate 8HW trial reported impressive results with dual ICI therapy (Ipilimumab + nivolumab) as a first-line treatment, with significantly enhanced PFS and OS [14]. Based on this success, ongoing studies are investigating the role of immunotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting. Short courses of immunotherapy prior to surgical resection in colon cancer [15‐18] and as part of nonoperative management in rectal cancer [4] have demonstrated response rates far in excess of those seen with conventional neoadjuvant treatments.
In the NICHE‑1 [15] and NICHE‑2 [16] studies, neoadjuvant combination immunotherapy (ipilimumab + nivolumab) achieved high pathological response rates in patients with MSI‑h colon cancer—100% and 98%, with complete pathological remission rates of 69% and 68%, respectively. No recurrences were observed during follow-up, and the treatment was well tolerated. NICHE‑1 also included patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) cancer, where 30% showed pathological responses (9/30), including three cases of complete remission. At ESMO 2024, updated NICHE‑2 results reported an impressive 100% DFS in patients receiving the neoadjuvant ICI regimen prior to surgery [17]. Meanwhile, the NICHE-3 trial [18] explored nivolumab + relatlimab (anti-LAG3), achieving a 100% overall pathologic response rate, with 79% of patients exhibiting complete pathological remission. Immunotherapy-related adverse events were minimal, with only one patient experiencing grade 3 toxicities.
In dMMR rectal cancer, neoadjuvant dostarlimab has demonstrated groundbreaking efficacy, with an impressive 100% clinical complete remission rate reported at ASCO 2022 in the first 14 patients [4]. None required surgery or chemoradiotherapy, and no recurrences were observed. At ASCO 2024, Andrea Cercek presented an update from this ongoing study; among 48 enrolled patients, all of the 42 patients who completed therapy achieved clinical complete responses [5]. No patients required chemoradiotherapy or surgery, and treatment was well tolerated. Immunotherapy with dostarlimab for locally advanced dMMR rectal cancer is an incredible success story and has significantly changed the perspectives for these patients.
While neoadjuvant immunotherapy is already guideline-approved for locally advanced dMMR rectal cancer [19], its role in colon cancer remains debated. Surgical resection alone cures most stage II dMMR colon cancers, and MSI status can complicate staging due to immune infiltration-induced lymph node enlargement. Thus, a substantial proportion of patients with dMMR colon cancer would not need any treatment beyond surgical resection. In contrast to rectal resection, surgery of colon cancer is much less complicated without long-term consequences—raising the question of whether avoidance of surgery is a goal for all patients with localized colon cancer. For some patients who have a higher morbidity risk with surgery, nonoperative management with a clinical complete response after neoadjuvant immunotherapy would be a reasonable goal. However, although immunotherapy is generally well tolerated, it can lead to long-term side effects such as endocrinological dysfunction. On the other hand, impressive 100% 3‑year DFS was reported in the NICHE-2 study. The OS data have not been reported as yet. In clinical practice, the updated NCCN guidelines recommended the use of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with T4b or bulky nodal disease or locally unresectable or medically inoperable colon cancer [20].
Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for localized MSS colon cancer
Unlike MSI‑h tumors, MSS colorectal cancers generally exhibit low immunogenicity and are not responsive to ICIs. Based on the observed benefit—not just in rectal cancer but also in other gastrointestinal cancers—three randomized phase 2 studies investigated the role of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with high-risk locally advanced colon cancer [21‐24].
The French multicenter PRODIGE-22 study [21] evaluated 120 patients with high-risk stage II or III colon cancer (cT3, T4, and/or N2), randomizing them to receive either 6 months of adjuvant postoperative FOLFOX or perioperative FOLFOX, consisting of four cycles preoperatively and eight cycles postoperatively. The primary endpoint was pathological response. Compliance in the perioperative group was notably high, with > 95% of patients completing all pre- and postoperative cycles, compared to 73% in the adjuvant group. Tumor regression—defined as tumor response grade 1–2—was significantly more frequent in the perioperative group (44% vs. 8%). No significant differences were observed in R0 resection rates (94% vs. 98%), and overall mortality and morbidity rates were similar between groups. The 3‑year OS and DFS did not differ significantly between the perioperative and adjuvant cohorts [22].
In the FOxTROT trial, 1053 patients were randomized to a similar FOLFOX regimen, although only three of the 12 cycles were given preoperatively in the perioperative treatment arm [23]. The primary endpoint was residual disease or recurrence within 2 years. The R0 resection rate was higher in the experimental group (94% vs. 89%), and residual or recurrent disease at 2 years was significantly lower (16.9% vs. 21.5%). Additionally, tumor regression was more frequently observed in pMMR cancers compared to dMMR tumors (23% vs. 7%).
In the NeoCol trial, 248 patients were randomized to upfront surgery or neoadjuvant chemotherapy, receiving either three cycles of CAPOX or four cycles of FOLFOX [24]. Adjuvant therapy was not given as standard but was based on the final pathological staging. The primary endpoint was DFS. No significant differences were noted in 2‑year DFS or OS. Each of the three trials included an additional arm investigating anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies in patients with RAS wild-type cancers. However, in contrast to their established benefit in the metastatic setting, no advantage was observed in the neoadjuvant setting.
Considerations and future directions
The role of neoadjuvant therapy in localized colon cancer remains uncertain. Key concerns include the limitations of current clinical staging, particularly nodal staging accuracy, as well as the potential overtreatment of patients with low-risk disease. As ongoing research refines patient stratification, neoadjuvant approaches may be considered in high-risk locally advanced colon cancer, and microsatellite status should be used for treatment selection. In rectal cancer, neoadjuvant therapy is standard of care and has the potential to cure patients without the need for surgery; in particular, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment landscape for high microsatellite instability (MSI-h) rectal cancer. Ongoing trials provide further insights, with precision oncology continuing to refine neoadjuvant strategies and optimizing personalized treatment approaches for localized microsatellite stable and MSI‑h colorectal cancer.
