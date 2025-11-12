Neoadjuvant therapies ready to cure?

Neoadjuvant therapy has become a cornerstone in the treatment of rectal cancer. Its primary objectives include tumor size reduction, improved surgical outcomes, decreased local and distant recurrence rates, and organ preservation through a watch-and-wait strategy in patients with a clinical complete response. Recently, total neoadjuvant therapy approaches have become the new curative-intent standard therapy for high-risk rectal cancer and in patients with intention for organ preservation []. Groundbreaking efficacy with dostarlimab immunotherapy for patients with high microsatellite instability (MSI-h) rectal cancer was shown in an interim analysis from an ongoing study led by Andrea Cercek []. It seems that this therapy has the potential to cure MSI‑h rectal cancer using immunotherapy alone without the need for radiotherapy, chemotherapy, or a quality-of-life-limiting surgery. However, long-term outcome and overall survival data are awaited. By contrast, neoadjuvant therapy remains less established in colon cancer and is still under investigation. Currently, upfront surgery is the standard of care, with adjuvant chemotherapy recommended for patients with stage III and high-risk stage II colon cancer []. The optimal duration of adjuvant treatment (3 vs. 6 months) is guided by risk stratification, as demonstrated by the IDEA collaboration []. At ASCO 2025, the ATOMIC trial was reported to demonstrate a practice-changing adjuvant therapy standard in stage III MSI‑h colon cancer with the addition of atezolizumab immunotherapy to FOLFOX for 6 months, followed by atezolizumab monotherapy for a further 6 months []. In stage II colon cancer, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is a biomarker of significant research interest, with a number of randomized controlled trials comparing a ctDNA-informed approach to adjuvant decision-making in stage II colon cancer against standard of care []. However, there are several reasons to consider neoadjuvant treatment in patients with high-risk colon cancer. Resections with an R1 status are associated with an increased risk of local and distant recurrence []. Additionally, 3‑year disease-free survival (DFS) rates remain suboptimal, particularly for T4 and/or node-positive tumors []. This has led to growing interest in neoadjuvant therapy to reduce surgical complexity and the risk of systemic relapse in localized colon cancer. Microsatellite status serves as a key biomarker for treatment selection. While patients with MSI‑h tumors generally exhibit favorable prognoses, they tend to respond poorly to adjuvant 5‑flourouracil chemotherapy. Approximately 15% of locally advanced colorectal cancers harbor DNA mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR), leading to MSI‑h status and a high tumor mutational burden (TMB). These tumors frequently demonstrate high sensitivity to immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in the metastatic setting, leading to impressive long-term survival [].