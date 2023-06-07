Necrotizing pancreatitis, microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia following the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Summary

Implementing vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a major asset in slowing down the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. For mRNA vaccines, the main severe adverse events reported in pharmacovigilance systems and post-authorization studies were anaphylaxis and myocarditis. Pancreatitis after Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination has been reported only in 10 patients.

We report a 31-year-old female with a history of borderline personality disorder, intravenous drug abuse, allergic asthma, eating disorder, psoriatic arthritis treated with tofacitinib, neurogenic bladder disturbance, cholecystectomy, recurrent thoracic herpes zoster, vaginal candida infections and urinary tract infections, who developed pancreatitis associated with thrombotic microangiopathy and hemolytic-uremic syndrome 10 days after the second vaccination, whereas the first has been well tolerated. She was treated by plasma exchange, and eventually by transgastric drainage with implantation of a plastic stent to remove fluid abdominal retentions. She was discharged after 19 days. Since then her condition has improved continuously. Computed tomography after 12 months did not reveal retentions anymore.

As other causes of pancreatitis have been excluded, this case of acute pancreatitis, microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia, temporally associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, suggests a causal link.