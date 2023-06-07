Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Leben
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin
Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin
Augenheilkunde
Chirurgie
Dermatologie
Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe
HNO
Innere Medizin
Kinder & Jugendheilkunde
Neurologie & Psychiatrie
Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie
Pflege
Urologie
Zahnmedizin
Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie
Gastroenterologie
Infektiologie
Kardiologie
Onkologie und Hämatologie
Pneumologie
Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel
DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen
DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

06.06.2023 | short report

Necrotizing pancreatitis, microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia following the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

verfasst von: Univ. Prof. Dr. Claudia Stöllberger, M.D., Kastriot Kastrati, M.D., Clemens Dejaco, M.D., Martina Scharitzer, M.D., Josef Finsterer, M.D. Ph.D., Patrick Bugingo, Madeleine Melichart-Kotik, M.D., Astrid Wilfing, M.D.

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Implementing vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a major asset in slowing down the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. For mRNA vaccines, the main severe adverse events reported in pharmacovigilance systems and post-authorization studies were anaphylaxis and myocarditis. Pancreatitis after Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination has been reported only in 10 patients.
We report a 31-year-old female with a history of borderline personality disorder, intravenous drug abuse, allergic asthma, eating disorder, psoriatic arthritis treated with tofacitinib, neurogenic bladder disturbance, cholecystectomy, recurrent thoracic herpes zoster, vaginal candida infections and urinary tract infections, who developed pancreatitis associated with thrombotic microangiopathy and hemolytic-uremic syndrome 10 days after the second vaccination, whereas the first has been well tolerated. She was treated by plasma exchange, and eventually by transgastric drainage with implantation of a plastic stent to remove fluid abdominal retentions. She was discharged after 19 days. Since then her condition has improved continuously. Computed tomography after 12 months did not reveal retentions anymore.
As other causes of pancreatitis have been excluded, this case of acute pancreatitis, microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia, temporally associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, suggests a causal link.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
Metadaten
Titel
Necrotizing pancreatitis, microangiopathic hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenia following the second dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
verfasst von
Univ. Prof. Dr. Claudia Stöllberger, M.D.
Kastriot Kastrati, M.D.
Clemens Dejaco, M.D.
Martina Scharitzer, M.D.
Josef Finsterer, M.D. Ph.D.
Patrick Bugingo
Madeleine Melichart-Kotik, M.D.
Astrid Wilfing, M.D.
Publikationsdatum
06.06.2023
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02225-0