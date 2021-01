Zurück zum Zitat Cawood TJ, Hunt PJ, O’Shea D, Cole D, Soule S (2009) Recommended evaluation of adrenal incidentalomas is costly, has high false-positive rates and confers a risk of fatal cancer that is similar to the risk of the adrenal lesion becoming malignant; time for a rethink? Eur J Endocrinol 161(4):513–527. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1530/​EJE-09-0234 CrossRefPubMed