The 2024 annual meeting and exposition of the American Society of Hematology saw a large number of interesting developments and novel preclinical and clinical trials in both myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia. Even though none of the presented studies can be considered practice changing, several interesting approaches were shown, ranging from novel combinations of already approved substances to new experimental drugs that may become future pillars of therapy, such as menin inhibitors. In this short review, we aim to summarize the most promising studies that have potential to affect clinical management of myelodysplastic syndromes (both low and high risk) or acute myeloid leukemia.