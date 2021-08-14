Multiple myeloma: my highlights at ASH 2020

Summary

The meeting focused in particular on new strategies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and bispecific antibodies. Updates of clinical trials regarding induction treatment in transplantable and non-transplantable status were presented. Furthermore, minimal residual disease negativity (MRD) or, in other words, a status characterized by no measurable disease, using standardized multicolor-flow cytometry or next-generation sequencing techniques becomes increasingly important as an endpoint in clinical trials. A subjectively assessed overview of the current contributions to the treatment of multiple myeloma is given here.