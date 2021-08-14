 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

13.08.2021 | review Open Access

Multiple myeloma: my highlights at ASH 2020

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autor:
Eberhard Gunsilius
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

The meeting focused in particular on new strategies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and bispecific antibodies. Updates of clinical trials regarding induction treatment in transplantable and non-transplantable status were presented. Furthermore, minimal residual disease negativity (MRD) or, in other words, a status characterized by no measurable disease, using standardized multicolor-flow cytometry or next-generation sequencing techniques becomes increasingly important as an endpoint in clinical trials. A subjectively assessed overview of the current contributions to the treatment of multiple myeloma is given here.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1545.0