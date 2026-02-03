Multimodal imaging manifestations of rare pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with metastasis to soleus muscle

Fig. 1 Imaging and histopathology findings of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. a Abdominal ultrasonography showed a well-defined, irregular hypoechoic mass (4.3 cm × 3.8 cm) in the pancreatic body, with no significant internal blood flow detected. b CT demonstrated a mass approximately 3.1 cm in diameter in the pancreatic body, showing rim enhancement after contrast administration (arrow). c Histopathological examination showed infiltration of adenocarcinoma within the desmoplastic stromal tissue of the pancreas (H&E staining, 200×). d Follow-up CECT shows that the mass in the pancreatic body has shrunk to 2.7 cm, with mild peripheral enhancement of the mass and atrophy of the pancreatic body and tail on post-contrast imaging (arrow) Bild vergrößern

Fig. 2 Imaging and histopathologic findings of soleus muscle metastasis. a , b Sagittal and axial views of contrast-enhanced MRI of the calf showed a patchy hyperintense signal in the distribution area of the right soleus muscle on T2WI and the lesion exhibited rim enhancement after contrast administration (arrow). c Musculoskeletal ultrasonography revealed a hypoechoic mass (4.3 cm × 2.3 cm × 1.9 cm) with ill-defined borders in the soleus muscle. Minimal blood flow is detected at the mass periphery. d Ultrasound-guided core needle biopsy of the soleus muscle mass (arrow: core needle). e Photomicrograph of the biopsy showed metastatic moderately to poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma infiltrating fibrous connective and skeletal muscle tissue (H&E staining, 100×) Bild vergrößern

A 68-year-old male patient presented with intermittent dull pain in the upper abdomen lasting for 1 month. Abdominal ultrasonography revealed a solid mass in the pancreatic body (Fig.a). Contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT) showed mild rim enhancement at the margin of the mass (Fig.b). The diagnosis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (cT4N2M1) was confirmed by CT-guided biopsy (Fig.c). After 2 weeks of oral S‑1 chemotherapy (tegafur, gimeracil and oteracil potassium capsules), follow-up imaging demonstrated a reduction in the size of the pancreatic body mass (Fig.d) and 6 months later the patient developed right calf pain that worsened with walking. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed a mass-like lesion within the right soleus muscle, showing iso-intense signal on T1-weighted imaging and high signal intensity on T2-weighted imaging. The lesion exhibited restricted diffusion, presenting as high signal on diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) with corresponding low signal on the apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) map. Post-contrast images demonstrated prominent peripheral enhancement (Fig.a, b). Musculoskeletal ultrasonography showed a hypoechoic mass in the soleus muscle with minimal peripheral blood flow signals (Fig.c). Subsequently, an ultrasound-guided biopsy was performed, confirming metastasis to the soleus muscle originating from pancreatic cancer (Fig.d, e). Ultimately, the decision was made to continue S‑1 chemotherapy with close follow-up monitoring.