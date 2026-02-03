Multimodal imaging manifestations of rare pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma with metastasis to soleus muscle
A 68-year-old male patient presented with intermittent dull pain in the upper abdomen lasting for 1 month. Abdominal ultrasonography revealed a solid mass in the pancreatic body (Fig. 1a). Contrast-enhanced computed tomography (CECT) showed mild rim enhancement at the margin of the mass (Fig. 1b). The diagnosis of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (cT4N2M1) was confirmed by CT-guided biopsy (Fig. 1c). After 2 weeks of oral S‑1 chemotherapy (tegafur, gimeracil and oteracil potassium capsules), follow-up imaging demonstrated a reduction in the size of the pancreatic body mass (Fig. 1d) and 6 months later the patient developed right calf pain that worsened with walking. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) revealed a mass-like lesion within the right soleus muscle, showing iso-intense signal on T1-weighted imaging and high signal intensity on T2-weighted imaging. The lesion exhibited restricted diffusion, presenting as high signal on diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) with corresponding low signal on the apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) map. Post-contrast images demonstrated prominent peripheral enhancement (Fig. 2a, b). Musculoskeletal ultrasonography showed a hypoechoic mass in the soleus muscle with minimal peripheral blood flow signals (Fig. 2c). Subsequently, an ultrasound-guided biopsy was performed, confirming metastasis to the soleus muscle originating from pancreatic cancer (Fig. 2d, e). Ultimately, the decision was made to continue S‑1 chemotherapy with close follow-up monitoring. …
