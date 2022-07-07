Multidisciplinary expert group: communication measures to increase vaccine compliance in adults

In 2019, before we knew anything at all about the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic), the World Health Organisation (WHO) called vaccine hesitancy the greatest threat to global health amongst the most important health threats worldwide []. The discussion in favor of or against a potential COVID-19 vaccination is currently ongoing and indirectly influences other vaccinations as well.

In the present report, a multidisciplinary group of experts from Austria and Germany (working in the fields of strategic health communication, marketing and innovation, psychology and hygiene, public health, and medical microbiology) discuss several aspects of vaccination and, specifically, how vaccination compliance among adults could be increased. As communication is determined to be a key factor in supporting higher vaccination compliance, recommendations are presented to support targeted communication measures.

Introduction

2 ] and immunization coverage for some vaccinations is far from adequate [ 3 ]. Vaccinations are one of the greatest success stories of modern medicine and have proven to be a successful instrument to combat life-threatening infectious diseases in children and adults. Especially vaccination of elderly persons is of increasing relevance, given that they represent a growing segment in the overall population and considering the great burden diseases pose to them, e.g., as in the case of vaccine-preventable diseases. By 2050, 30% of the European population will be older than 60 years. Despite the major relevance of vaccinations to the elderly, we lack any international consensus on recommendations for vaccination in adults

National vaccine recommendations for adults do exist in some countries, including Austria and Germany, but in fact, just a part of these recommendations is currently implemented. There are multiple reasons for this, for example low problem awareness among health care workers or lack of reimbursement of vaccine costs in Austria.

3 ]. Whether a person gets vaccinated depends on a variety of factors. The WHO has focused on individual as well as contextual determinants of vaccination behavior. Individual determinants include risk perception, trust/distrust, and perceived obstacles. Contextual determinants encompass cultural factors, social norms, socioeconomic status, education levels, and the structure of the respective health care system [].

4 ]. Vaccine hesitancy is now a problem that affects 90% of all countries throughout the world [ 5 ]. In most European countries, as well as in other countries throughout the world, we are observing the rise of several groups that are hostile towards vaccinations, delay their administration, or entirely reject their use. This phenomenon is referred to as vaccine hesitancy

6 ]. The WHO defines vaccine hesitancy as a behavior that is influenced by a variety of factors: trust (in vaccines or their suppliers), self-satisfaction (the need for vaccines is not perceived), and convenience (access to vaccination). Persons who hesitate to get vaccinated constitute an extremely heterogeneous group and react to vaccines with skepticism or hesitancy of varying degrees [].

7 ] and the existence of alternative lifestyles [ 8 ], as we know from the multitude of opinions about healthy food. Of equal importance is the lack of information or insufficient information on the part of doctors [] and the existence of alternative lifestyles [], as we know from the multitude of opinions about healthy food.

9 ], the 5A model [ 10 ], the CMO‑B model [ 3 ], and the SAGE model [ 11 ]. Several explanatory models of vaccine hesitancy have been developed over the years. The most well-known models are the 5C model [], the 5A model [], the CMO‑B model [], and the SAGE model [].