Multi-omics approaches to major psychiatric disorders

Findings of SCZ studies

2 ]. The primary conclusion drawn from the findings of individual omics studies on SCZ is that the pathophysiology of the disorder could be influenced by the effects of environmental factors on various molecular levels, particularly the dopaminergic, glutamatergic, and inflammatory pathways [].

Regarding multi-omics approaches, researchers have suggested that integrated omics studies on SCZ can be divided into four perspectives: pathogenesis, classification, risk prediction, and precise intervention []. These perspectives have been investigated by a variety of integrative omics models, such as genomics–transcriptomics, genomics–epigenomics (a methylome-wide association study), genomics–metabolomics, and genomics–connectomics (i.e., analyzing genomics and the connections within the brain). For instance, regarding the pathogenesis perspective, a transcriptomic imputation analysis, which combines expression quantitative trait locus reference panels with large-scale genotype data, used gene expression predictors to analyze the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex and other brain regions and identified 413 genome-wide significant associations (including 67 nonmajor histocompatibility complex genes, 14 of which were novel) across 13 brain regions and 36 significantly enriched pathways, including pathways involved in hexosaminidase A deficiency and multiple porphyric disorder [].

9 ]. In the classification perspective, another transcriptome imputation study offered an analytical approach that used GWAS-predicted gene expression levels and clinical data to classify individuals with SCZ into three subgroups that showed significant differences in treatment response and prognosis [].

10 ]. In relation to the risk prediction perspective of SCZ, an integrative analysis of genotype data (from GWASs) and gene expression/regulation data (from functional genomics) embedded the gene regulatory network into a deep-learning model and consequently improved the accuracy of the SCZ prediction model approximately sixfold compared with the conventional single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)-based polygenic risk scores (PRS) [].

11 ]. The study highlighted a novel framework for medication repositioning (i.e., finding new indications for existing medications) and found that repositioning candidates were enriched for multiple antipsychotics. It also identified some potential new medications for SCZ [ 11 ]. Regarding the precise intervention perspective, a transcriptome-wide association study used a pharmacogenomic approach, which links genetic variants to antipsychotics response, to compare the differences between the imputed transcriptome from SCZ GWASs and drug-induced gene expression profiles []. The study highlighted a novel framework for medication repositioning (i.e., finding new indications for existing medications) and found that repositioning candidates were enriched for multiple antipsychotics. It also identified some potential new medications for SCZ [].

In human brain tissue, a concurrent transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics study found abnormalities in these molecular layers that were linked to glucoregulatory responses in SCZ []. Other researchers have proposed that in individuals with SCZ, elevated glucose demand within the prefrontal cortex is linked to abnormal glucose profiles, which are accompanied by decreased glycolysis and glycogenesis and increased glycogenolysis []. So far, transcriptomic analyses have discovered several alternative splicing processes for some of the SCZ risk genes identified by genomic research; interestingly, most of these processes occur in genes that are important for neurodevelopment, neuroplasticity, and cognition []. Because miss-splicing events may be involved in SCZ etiology, identifying alternative splicing mechanisms for SCZ risk genes and determining the functional implications of these genes' altered messenger RNA (mRNA) expression is essential for translating genetic discoveries into novel therapeutic approaches []. A transcriptomics-neuroimaging study on transforming growth factor-beta 1 (TGF-β1; an important cytokine for brain development and regenerative processes) found that individuals with SCZ exhibited higher levels of TGF-β1 at the mRNA and protein levels and a significantly thinner cortex in the lateral occipital region than controls; in line with these findings, the individuals with SCZ showed a negative correlation between TGF-β1 levels and visual cognition [].

In SCZ, the application of genomics-neuroimaging models offers insight into a possible gene-related pathogenesis from the perspective of changes in brain structure and function. One review paper presented results from several magnetic resonance imaging studies that investigated how distinct SNPs in the coding and noncoding regions of various genes affect the functional and structural connectivity and structure of the brain []. The authors mentioned that the trans-scale and multi-omics analysis approach that integrates genomics, connectomics, and radiomics is practical for visualizing the connection between functional genetic variations and the neuroanatomical heterogeneity of SCZ []. By integrating genomic, transcriptomics, and neuroimaging data from individuals with SCZ and classifying individuals of two SCZ cohorts into broad neural cell-based subtypes, the authors showed that interindividual variations in cell type-specific functions were associated with changes in cortical thickness []. Additionally, by applying SCZ risk alleles enriched in cellular functions, they verified the cell-based classification against the genetic variation unique to each patient [].