Mortalität von Patientinnen und Patienten auf einer Abteilung für Alterspsychiatrie in Graz, Österreich – Eine retrospektive Fall-Kontroll-Studie

15.

Hapca S, Guthrie B, Cvoro V, Bu F, Rutherford AC, Reynish E, et al. Mortality in people with dementia, delirium, and unspecified cognitive impairment in the general hospital: prospective cohort study of 6,724 patients with 2 years follow-up. Clin Epidemiol. 2018;10:1743–53.