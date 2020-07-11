Morgagni and Boerhaave in 1719

Summary

The European academic network in 18th century Europe and the interaction between two eminent 18th century scientists is illustrated by a recently recovered letter from 25.IX.1719 by Giovanni Battista Morgagni (1682–1771). It appears from this letter that Morgagni was interested in the latest edition of Boerhaave’s Institutiones Medicae exactly in the same year that Boerhaave tried in vain to persuade him to transfer from the University of Padua to the University of Leiden.