Morgagni and Boerhaave in 1719
The European academic network in the 18th century demonstrated by a letter from Giovanni Battista Morgagni
An autograph letter from 1719 by Giovanni Battista Morgagni (1682–1771) mentioning Herman Boerhaave’s Institutiones Medicae illustrates the European academic network in the early 18th century.
This paper is dedicated to the remembrance of Prof. Dr. Jan van den Tweel (†), eminent scientist and scholar on the history of pathology.
Summary
The European academic network in 18th century Europe and the interaction between two eminent 18th century scientists is illustrated by a recently recovered letter from 25.IX.1719 by Giovanni Battista Morgagni (1682–1771). It appears from this letter that Morgagni was interested in the latest edition of Boerhaave’s Institutiones Medicae exactly in the same year that Boerhaave tried in vain to persuade him to transfer from the University of Padua to the University of Leiden.