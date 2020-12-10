Molecularly guided treatment of metastatic parotid gland carcinoma in adults

Results

We identified seven genetic aberrations in five patients: two mutations in CDKN2A and one mutation in APC, ATM, TP53, SMARCB1 and FGFR1, respectively. No mutations were detected in five patients. The IHC demonstrated frequent expressions of EGFR and p‑mTOR, as well as PTEN in eight patients. For four fifths ( n = 8) of the patients, a targeted therapy was suggested. Eventually, three patients received the targeted therapy recommendation and one patient achieved stable disease for 14 months.