09.12.2020 | original article Open Access

Molecularly guided treatment of metastatic parotid gland carcinoma in adults

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Hossein Taghizadeh, MD, PhD Leonhard Müllauer, PhD Robert M. Mader, MD Thorsten Füreder, MD Prof. Gerald W. Prager
Summary

Background

Advanced therapy-refractory parotid gland carcinomas have a poor prognosis with limited therapy options. We used molecular profiling to offer molecular guided therapies to patients with advanced metastatic parotid gland malignancies.

Methods

In this retrospective analysis we describe the molecular profiling of ten patients diagnosed with therapy-refractory metastatic parotid gland malignancies.

Results

We identified seven genetic aberrations in five patients: two mutations in CDKN2A and one mutation in APC, ATM, TP53, SMARCB1 and FGFR1, respectively. No mutations were detected in five patients. The IHC demonstrated frequent expressions of EGFR and p‑mTOR, as well as PTEN in eight patients. For four fifths (n = 8) of the patients, a targeted therapy was suggested. Eventually, three patients received the targeted therapy recommendation and one patient achieved stable disease for 14 months.

Conclusion

A total of eight therapy recommendations were provided. Based on our observations, molecular-guided therapies may be a feasible treatment approach for this rare disease entity.

