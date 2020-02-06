Modified TAPP is the standard procedure for complex inguinal and femoral hernias: late results and patient satisfaction

Summary

Purpose Can the routine use of a modified endoscopic laparoscopic hernioplasty (TAPP) in the treatment of complex inguinal and femoral hernias achieve similar low complication rates and patient satisfaction as with primary hernias?

Materials and methods 93.9% of all 7010 inguinal and femoral hernias operated from 1993 to 2009 were treated with a modified TAPP. 4 subgroups of patients with 1492 hernias, operated 1994, 1999, 2004 and 2009 and with structural equality to all hernias, were enrolled in a retrospective follow-up study of 17 years, including femoral hernias, scrotal hernias, hernias after radical open prostatectomy, incarcerated hernias, hernia recurrences after anterior repair and recurrences after failed TAPP/TEP (Laparoscopic transabdominal preperitoneal hernia repair/Endoscopic totally extraperitoneal inguinal hernia repair) procedure. Intra- and postoperative complications were analyzed and 856 living patients with 1123 hernias were asked with a comprehensive questionnaire for late complications and satisfaction with their operation. The follow-up was 94%.

Results 99.1% of all patients had no early and 97.2% no late postoperative complications. Hernia recurrences (1.5%), hydrocele formation (0.3%) and trocar hernias (0.3%) were the most common complications without significant differences between complex and primary hernias. Postoperative pain longer than 3 weeks was reported by 7.8% of the patients. Only 2 patients with femoral hernias and 2 patients with incarcerated phernias were not satisfied with the result of TAPP hernioplasty because of chronic pain or trocar hernia.