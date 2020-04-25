Modified phacoemulsification in oculocutaneous albinism to reduce photophobia

Summary

Background The main ophthalmological signs of oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) are the translucency of the iris and photophobia. We describe an alternative method to reduce photophobia after cataract removal in OCA patients.

Material and methods A 53-year-old woman suffered from OCA and bilateral cataract. Phacoemulsification was performed via posterior capsulorhexis with implantation of a three-piece intraocular lens into the sulcus ciliaris of the left eye and secondly of the right eye.

Results We expected a fibrosis to be formed between the two capsular surfaces, which consequently would improve the diaphragm function of the iris and thus reduce photophobia. In the postoperative period, visual acuity and contrast sensitivity improved continuously, whereas photophobia decreased.