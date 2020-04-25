 Skip to main content
24.04.2020 | case report Open Access

Modified phacoemulsification in oculocutaneous albinism to reduce photophobia

Zeitschrift:
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Autoren:
Zoltán Sohajda, Noémi Széll, Judit Hayfron, Andrea Facskó
Summary

Background

The main ophthalmological signs of oculocutaneous albinism (OCA) are the translucency of the iris and photophobia. We describe an alternative method to reduce photophobia after cataract removal in OCA patients.

Material and methods

A 53-year-old woman suffered from OCA and bilateral cataract. Phacoemulsification was performed via posterior capsulorhexis with implantation of a three-piece intraocular lens into the sulcus ciliaris of the left eye and secondly of the right eye.

Results

We expected a fibrosis to be formed between the two capsular surfaces, which consequently would improve the diaphragm function of the iris and thus reduce photophobia. In the postoperative period, visual acuity and contrast sensitivity improved continuously, whereas photophobia decreased.

Conclusion

This modified surgical method is easy to perform. It is very cost-effective and can reduce photophobia and improve contrast sensitivity in albino patients in the long term.

