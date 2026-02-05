Modern Lichtenstein tension-free mesh repair: step-by-step operative technique

Lichtenstein repair remains the gold standard for adult primary inguinal hernias based on its simplicity, safety, and reproducibility in all surgical settings worldwide. Compared to other open techniques such as Shouldice repair, the Lichtenstein technique is generally considered easier to learn and perform. While laparoscopic methods offer benefits for bilateral or recurrent cases, the open Lichtenstein technique is ideal for unilateral hernias, particularly in resource-limited settings and patients for whom anesthetic concerns exist. The Lichtenstein technique has a relatively short learning curve, making it accessible to surgeons with varying levels of experience. A recent register-based cohort study across two nations by Andresen et al. [] provides valuable insight into long-term outcomes, suggesting that Lichtenstein repair demonstrates a comparable risk of reoperation to TEP and TAPP for primary groin hernias. This finding is important because it supports the continued use of the Lichtenstein technique as a reliable and durable option, particularly in settings where laparoscopic expertise or resources may be limited. The meta-analysis by Pompeu et al. [] further reinforces these findings, showing that while both Shouldice and Lichtenstein repairs yield acceptable results, Lichtenstein offers the ease of mesh repair with comparable recurrences.