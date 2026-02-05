Modern Lichtenstein tension-free mesh repair: step-by-step operative technique
- 04.02.2026
Summary
The Lichtenstein tension-free mesh repair remains the most widely applied open technique for primary inguinal hernia repair due to its simplicity, reproducibility, and consistently low recurrence rates. This manuscript provides a structured, contemporary description of the standardized operative method, including patient selection, anesthesia strategies, stepwise dissection, nerve-preserving principles, and evidence-based mesh placement and fixation. Emphasis is placed on precise anatomic exposure, atraumatic cord mobilization, and a tension-free configuration to minimize chronic pain and mesh-related complications. Current evidence and international guidelines continue to support the Lichtenstein repair as the benchmark open approach, demonstrating recurrence and reoperation rates comparable to minimally invasive techniques while maintaining advantages in safety and accessibility across diverse clinical settings.
Introduction
Inguinal hernias remain one of the most commonly treated general surgical conditions worldwide, and their repair demands a technique that is safe, durable, and easily reproducible across a wide range of clinical settings. Lichtenstein tension-free repair, introduced in the 1980s by Irving Lichtenstein and refined by Parviz Amid to its current technique, remains the most widely used open technique and continues to serve as the benchmark against which other methods are compared [1, 2]. Its global adoption is attributable to simplicity, standardized steps, a rapid learning curve, and the ability to perform the procedure under local anesthesia with minimal physiologic stress and low rates of recurrence and chronic pain.
Unlike tissue-based repair, the Lichtenstein technique reinforces the posterior floor of the inguinal canal using a flat prosthetic mesh, thereby eliminating tissue tension. International guidelines recommend the Lichtenstein technique as the preferred open approach for primary unilateral inguinal hernias in adults [3, 4]. The following operative description provides a detailed, structured, evidence-aligned revision of the standard technique, including anatomic landmarks, dissection planes, nerve management, mesh configuration, fixation strategy, and practical pearls for optimizing outcomes.
Indications and contraindications
Indications
Primary reducible inguinal hernias (direct or indirect) in adults.
Patients unsuitable for laparoscopic repair due to comorbidities, prior lower abdominal/pelvic surgery, lack of expertise/resources, or patient preference.
Cases in which local anesthesia would be advantageous (elderly or high-risk patients).
Relative contraindications
Incarcerated or strangulated hernias requiring urgent exploration, which should be addressed by laparoscopy or bowel resection due to the contamination risk and complexity, as a relative contraindication for any kind of mesh repair.
Active infection of the groin or systemic sepsis.
Patient refusal of synthetic mesh.
Extensive lower abdominal scarring (relative; still feasible in experienced hands).
Preoperative planning
Diagnosis is primarily clinical. Imaging (ultrasound or cross-sectional imaging [CT/MRI]) is selectively reserved for obese patients, women, or equivocal cases. Preoperative counseling should address recurrence, mesh-related risks (chronic pain, infection), potential wound complications, and reasonable expectations for recovery.
Anesthesia options
Local anesthesia with light sedation (classic Lichtenstein approach; excellent for most patients).
Regional block.
General anesthesia.
Local anesthesia provides real-time feedback, excellent visualization due to muscle relaxation, and avoids airway manipulation—critical advantages in high-risk patients. When performed under local anesthesia, the technique enables rapid recovery and same-day discharge.
Prophylactic antibiotics are administered per institutional protocol (typically a single preoperative first-generation cephalosporin).
Operative technique: step-by-step
1. Positioning and exposure
The patient is positioned supine. The operative field is prepped to include the ipsilateral groin, pubic tubercle, and lower abdomen. Draping should allow full access to the inguinal ligament and suprapubic region.
2. Skin incision
A 4–6 cm transverse or oblique incision centered over the inguinal canal is made 1–2 cm above the symphysis pubis and medial to the inguinal ligament (Fig. 1a).
3. Superficial dissection
Dissection continues through the subcutaneous tissue and Scarpa’s fascia with ligation and division of the superficial epigastric vessel until the external oblique aponeurosis (EOA) is fully exposed.
4. Opening the external oblique aponeurosis
10 mL of local anesthetic is injected beneath the EOA, hydrodissecting the inguinal canal, anesthetizing the inguinal nerves, and protecting the cord structures. The EOA is incised in line with its fibers from the superficial ring laterally (Fig. 1b). The flap edges are retracted with small hemostats, and a Weitlander retractor is used to maintain the exposure. The ilioinguinal nerve and cord structures are identified early and preserved. Laterally, visualize the inguinal ligament along its entire length from the anterior superior iliac spine to the pubis. Medially, develop the plane between the EOA and the aponeurotic internal oblique exposing the conjoined tendon. The course of the iliohypogastric nerve should be delineated within this cleavage plane and protected.
5. Mobilization of the spermatic cord
Using a peanut or small gauze dissector:
Lateral cord dissection: atraumatically separate the spermatic cord from the inguinal ligament, preserving the cremasteric sheath and sweeping this until the pubic tubercle is reached (Fig. 1c).
Identify the external spermatic vein (blue line) laterally within the cremasteric envelope indicating the location of the adjacent genital branch of the genitofemoral nerve (white line; Fig. 1c).
Medial cord dissection: free the spermatic cord from the pubic tubercle sweeping from the conjoined tendon over the symphysis pubis towards the tubercle. This region contains a natural avascular plane between the periosteum of the pubic bone and the posterior aspect of the cord. A right angle or Overholt clamp is passed behind the cord in this avascular window, and a vessel-loop sling or Penrose drain is placed around the cord (Fig. 1d). This step ensures adequate medial mesh overlap (at least 2 cm) beyond the tubercle and allows the cord to be elevated from below without excessive traction.
Important: cord mobilization should not be performed digitally, as this risks disrupting the cremasteric fibers, avulsing small veins, and injuring the genital nerve or vas deferens.
6. Evaluation of hernia anatomy
Indirect hernia
The cremaster is split longitudinally to preserve its function and protect the contents of the cord (Fig. 2a). This will expose the sac and cord lipoma if an indirect hernia is present. The hernia sac will run anteriomedially to the vas deferens, with the posterior wall of the sac meeting the vas at the level of the internal ring.
Sac management
Circumferential dissection using fine anatomic forceps.
Avoid traction on cord structures.
Dissect sac to the internal ring (Fig. 2b).
For narrow-neck sacs: high ligation and inversion.
For thick-walled sacs: resection with secure closure.
Direct hernia
Separate the direct hernia sac carefully from the spermatic cord and floor, paying close attention to the surrounding tissues, especially the iliohypogastric nerve (Fig. 2c).
The transversalis fascia is not routinely opened.
The direct bulge is digitally reduced.
A 2‑0 absorbable suture is used to imbricate the transversalis fascia, flatten the floor of the inguinal canal, reduce dead space, and ease subsequent mesh implantation.
Women/femoral hernia
In female patients, the potential for a femoral hernia should be excluded. The transversalis fascia is opened to expose Cooper’s ligament and examine the femoral canal (Fig. 2d). If a femoral hernia is present, repair can be performed with a modified mesh configuration that provides inferior overlap to cover the femoral triangle (Fig. 3b). Another method would be to perform a transinguinal preperitoneal mesh repair (TIPP), which requires a certain level of anatomic knowledge and expertise. Patients who have already been diagnosed with femoral hernias should undergo a laparoscopic procedure such as transabdominal pre-peritoneal hernioplasty (TAPP) or totally extra-peritoneal hernioplasty (TEP) [3, 4].
7. Mesh preparation
Standard mesh size: 12 × 7 cm; lightweight or medium-weight macroporous mesh to allow for adequate overlap (Fig. 3a).
Key points
Medial edge must extend 2 cm beyond the pubic tubercle.
Lateral edge must extend 3–4 cm beyond the internal ring over the inguinal ligament.
A slit is created laterally, dividing the mesh into two tails (1/3 lateral: 2/3 medial) that will reconstitute the mesh internal ring around the cord (Fig. 4a).
Mesh memory should allow the prosthesis to lie flat without buckling.
8. Mesh fixation
Fixation to the inguinal ligament
A nonabsorbable 2‑0 monofilament suture is used, starting 1 cm caudal to the symphysis pubis and run in continuous fashion to the level of the internal ring to fixate the lateral edge of the mesh to the inguinal ligament (Fig. 4b).
Pearls
Avoid capturing the cord or the ilioinguinal or genital nerves.
Lateral sutures should not be placed below the inguinal ligament.
Avoid deep bites that encroach on the femoral vessels or nerve.
Cranial/medial fixation
Use 2‑0 or absorbable sutures to secure mesh to the conjoint tendon/transversus arch (Fig. 4c).
The iliohypogastric nerve may be difficult to identify in up to 20% of cases; fixation in this region should be deliberate to avoid injury.
-
-
-
-
-
9. Reconstruction of the internal ring
Reapproximate the slitted mesh tails around the cord with a single U‑stitch (Fig. 4d):
Start from the inguinal ligament, including the lateral mesh tail;
Pass cephalad through the lateral edge of the cranial mesh tail;
Return caudally to the ligament.
The resulting mesh internal ring should be snug but not constrictive, allowing passage of the forceps’ tip.
10. Closure with external ring recreation
The external ring is recreated using a running absorbable suture to reapproximate the EOA. This is continued over the cord to reconstruct the EOA. Scarpa’s fascia and skin are closed in standard fashion. Apply sterile dressing, and encourage early mobilization.
Postoperative care
Patients typically ambulate as soon as they recover from anesthesia and are discharged the same day. Mild pain is managed with simple analgesics. Avoid heavy lifting for 2–6 weeks. Follow-up at 1–2 and 6–12 weeks is recommended to monitor wound healing and recurrence. Patients should be instructed to watch for signs of potential complications, such as excessive swelling, redness, drainage, fever, or persistent pain.
Outcomes and complications
Lichtenstein repair consistently achieves recurrence rates of less than 1–5%. A recent meta-analysis by Pompeu et al. [6] comparing Shouldice and Lichtenstein repairs found a slightly lower recurrence rate for Lichtenstein, though both are within the acceptable range, supporting the procedure. Chronic pain is minimized by meticulous nerve preservation and limited fixation. Mesh infection is rare but serious. Other complications include hematoma; seroma; urinary retention; and, rarely, wound infection or mesh migration.
Discussion
Lichtenstein repair remains the gold standard for adult primary inguinal hernias based on its simplicity, safety, and reproducibility in all surgical settings worldwide. Compared to other open techniques such as Shouldice repair, the Lichtenstein technique is generally considered easier to learn and perform. While laparoscopic methods offer benefits for bilateral or recurrent cases, the open Lichtenstein technique is ideal for unilateral hernias, particularly in resource-limited settings and patients for whom anesthetic concerns exist. The Lichtenstein technique has a relatively short learning curve, making it accessible to surgeons with varying levels of experience. A recent register-based cohort study across two nations by Andresen et al. [5] provides valuable insight into long-term outcomes, suggesting that Lichtenstein repair demonstrates a comparable risk of reoperation to TEP and TAPP for primary groin hernias. This finding is important because it supports the continued use of the Lichtenstein technique as a reliable and durable option, particularly in settings where laparoscopic expertise or resources may be limited. The meta-analysis by Pompeu et al. [6] further reinforces these findings, showing that while both Shouldice and Lichtenstein repairs yield acceptable results, Lichtenstein offers the ease of mesh repair with comparable recurrences.
Conclusion
Modern Lichtenstein tension-free mesh repair is a highly effective open surgical technique that—when performed with proper attention to anatomic detail, nerve preservation, and tension-free mesh placement—yields excellent long-term outcomes. Precise execution of each step from exposure to mesh fixation is essential to achieve the low recurrence and low chronic pain rates that define this operation.
Funding
No funding
Conflict of interest
R.H. Fortelny and D. Chen declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.