Model Calculation of the Influence of Body Height on Performance in Medicine Ball Throw
- Open Access
- 06.10.2025
- Review
The medicine ball throw (MBT) is an easy-to-administer and cost-effective method for assessing explosive strength in the upper body [1]. Performance in MBT is evaluated by measuring the shortest distance between the two-legged standing position of the toes when the ball is thrown and the landing point of the ball, measured to the nearest centimeter; generally, the best result from two or three attempts is included in the overall evaluation [2]. The MBT is a well-established fitness test that has been used since the 1930s [1]. Despite its simple administration, it is only used in a few (4 of 25) international health-related fitness batteries [3]. There is evidence to suggest that performance in MBT might be directly related to body-weight classification [4], a fact that reduces the usefulness of the test in health-related test batteries and distorts results in performance-oriented test batteries.
In MBT, an object (a medicine ball) is accelerated, flies through the air, and the distance flown (distance achieved) is used to assess the performance, similar to the standing long jump, with the difference that the human body represents the accelerated object in the latter. It has been proven that in the standing long jump, body height (hB) has a significant influence on the jump distance achieved [5]. The aim of this model calculation is to investigate how hB influences athletic performance in MBT.
Anzeige
According to De Mestre, the flight distance of a medicine ball (DMBT) depends on the release velocity (vR), the release angle (α), the release height (hR), as well as gravity (g) and air resistance (L) (see Fig. 1; [6]), The MBT is usually performed in sports halls, so L can be ignored when calculating DMBT in field tests [6].
The following applies:
$$\begin{array}{l}\mathrm{D}_{\mathrm{MBT}}=v_{R}\times \cos \alpha \times \\ \left(\frac{v_{R}\times \sin \alpha }{g}+\sqrt{\left(\frac{v_{R}\times \sin \alpha }{g}\right)^{2}+\frac{2\times h_{R}}{g}}\right).\end{array}$$
In the standing overhead ball throw, the hR is directly related to the participant’s shoulder height and arm length [7], whereas shoulder height and arm length are directly related to human body height [8]. In addition, van den Tillaar & Ettema reported that the release velocity correlates positively with hB and is directly related to the participant’s body mass [9].
Physical and technical-tactical training can optimize vR and α, but hR is always directly related to hB, which cannot be modified by training.
Anzeige
Model Calculation
A ceteris paribus analysis is performed in a model calculation based on algorithms by De Mestre [6]. The factors that can be optimized by physical training (vR) and technical-tactical training (α), as well as gravity (g), are assumed to be constant, and only the different release height (hR) is taken into account as a variable. For simplicity, hB is assumed to be equal to hR when calculating the throwing distances. The fixed parameters are: α = 30°, vR = 5.5 m/s for standing chest MBT, vR = 8.0 m/s for standing overhead MBT, g = 9.81 m/s2.
According to a German study, the height of children at the same age can differ significantly (primary school ~20 cm; secondary school and high school ~30 cm) [10].
Owing to the variance of hB, our model calculation shows a remarkable variation across different school levels (primary school, secondary school, high school): with a difference in body height of 20 cm, the throwing distance changes by approximately 15 ± 2 cm, and with a difference of 30 cm, by approximately 30 ± 2 cm (Table 1). Using renowned German reference values [11], this difference in hB can lead to lower performance ratings for throwing distance.
Table 1
Model calculation—influence of body height on performance in the medicine ball throw
Variable
hB (m)
D MBT (m)
DMBT/hB
Chest
Overhead
A
1.150
4.00
7.21
Assumed throwing distance 4.00 m
3.48
B
1.200
4.04
7.27
3.33
Boy8Y-3P
1.207
4.05
–
3.31
C
1.250
4.09
7.32
3.20
D
1.300
4.13
7.37
3.08
E
1.350
4.17
7.43
2.96
F
1.400
4.21
7.48
2.86
Boy8Y-97P
1.415
4.22
–
2.83
G
1.450
4.25
7.53
2.76
H
1.500
4.29
7.59
2.67
Boy14Y-3P
1.507
–
7.59
2.65
I
1.550
4.33
7.64
2.58
J
1.600
4.37
7.69
2.50
K
1.650
4.40
7.74
2.42
L
1.700
4.44
7.79
2.35
M
1.750
4.48
7.84
2.29
N
1.800
4.51
7.88
2.22
Boy14Y-97P
1.825
–
7.91
2.19
O
1.850
4.55
7.93
2.16
P
1.900
4.59
7.98
2.11
Q
1.950
4.62
8.03
2.05
Based on the example of a 14-year-old boy in Germany with a hB between 1.507 and 1.825 m (see [10]) and using our fixed parameters, his throwing distance in our model calculation for standing overhead MBT would range between 7.59 and 7.91 m. A MBT distance of 7.59 m would classify his performance as average (category 3 of 5 performance categories), whereas an MBT distance of 7.91 m would be classified as good (category 2 of 5) [11]. Thus, the same physical and technical-tactical performance in the MBT would be categorized differently solely on the basis of hR (assuming hB) (Table 1).
Comparable results can be seen in our model calculation for the standing chest MBT. The throwing performance of an 8‑year-old boy with a height of 1.207 m is rated as average, whereas the throwing performance of a boy of the same age with a height of 1.415 m would be rated as good using our fixed parameters (Table 1).
The assessment of the throwing distances calculated in our model calculation in relation to hB would show a reverse picture. If DMBT is assessed using this method, a smaller hB leads to a better performance assessment. In other words, DMBT with the same throwing distance and different hB means better performance with smaller hB than with larger hB (Table 1). This result is, of course, purely hypothetical, as it has been proven that the body weight of children has a strong influence on the assessment of their performance in MBT. In a previous paper, we could demonstrate that children and adolescents with higher body weight classifications achieve better results concerning throwing distance [4]. Similar model calculations for the standing long jump [5] underline our conclusions, demonstrating the influence of anthropometry on performance assessment in field tests.
To increase the suitability of MBT in health-related monitoring systems and to enable better use of this simple and cost-effective method of measuring explosive power in the upper body, alternative assessment methods should be developed to improve fairness and equal opportunities and obtain more differentiated results. In this context, it seems essential to include hB and body weight in the assessment and classification of MBT performance in modern fitness and health-related monitoring systems.
Declarations
Conflict of interest
G. Jarnig, M.N.M. van Poppel, and R. Kerbl declare that they have no competing interests.
Anzeige
For this article no studies with human participants or animals were performed by any of the authors. All studies mentioned were in accordance with the ethical standards indicated in each case.
Open Access Dieser Artikel wird unter der Creative Commons Namensnennung 4.0 International Lizenz veröffentlicht, welche die Nutzung, Vervielfältigung, Bearbeitung, Verbreitung und Wiedergabe in jeglichem Medium und Format erlaubt, sofern Sie den/die ursprünglichen Autor(en) und die Quelle ordnungsgemäß nennen, einen Link zur Creative Commons Lizenz beifügen und angeben, ob Änderungen vorgenommen wurden. Die in diesem Artikel enthaltenen Bilder und sonstiges Drittmaterial unterliegen ebenfalls der genannten Creative Commons Lizenz, sofern sich aus der Abbildungslegende nichts anderes ergibt. Sofern das betreffende Material nicht unter der genannten Creative Commons Lizenz steht und die betreffende Handlung nicht nach gesetzlichen Vorschriften erlaubt ist, ist für die oben aufgeführten Weiterverwendungen des Materials die Einwilligung des jeweiligen Rechteinhabers einzuholen. Weitere Details zur Lizenz entnehmen Sie bitte der Lizenzinformation auf http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/deed.de.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.