Model Calculation of the Influence of Body Height on Performance in Medicine Ball Throw

The medicine ball throw (MBT) is an easy-to-administer and cost-effective method for assessing explosive strength in the upper body []. Performance in MBT is evaluated by measuring the shortest distance between the two-legged standing position of the toes when the ball is thrown and the landing point of the ball, measured to the nearest centimeter; generally, the best result from two or three attempts is included in the overall evaluation []. The MBT is a well-established fitness test that has been used since the 1930s []. Despite its simple administration, it is only used in a few (4 of 25) international health-related fitness batteries []. There is evidence to suggest that performance in MBT might be directly related to body-weight classification [], a fact that reduces the usefulness of the test in health-related test batteries and distorts results in performance-oriented test batteries.

In MBT, an object (a medicine ball) is accelerated, flies through the air, and the distance flown (distance achieved) is used to assess the performance, similar to the standing long jump, with the difference that the human body represents the accelerated object in the latter. It has been proven that in the standing long jump, body height (h) has a significant influence on the jump distance achieved []. The aim of this model calculation is to investigate how hinfluences athletic performance in MBT.

According to, the flight distance of a medicine ball (D) depends on the release velocity (v), the release angle (α), the release height (h), as well as gravity (g) and air resistance (L) (see Fig.; []), The MBT is usually performed in sports halls, so L can be ignored when calculating Din field tests [].

In the standing overhead ball throw, the his directly related to the participant’s shoulder height and arm length [], whereas shoulder height and arm length are directly related to human body height []. In addition, van den Tillaar & Ettema reported that the release velocity correlates positively with hand is directly related to the participant’s body mass [].

Physical and technical-tactical training can optimize v R and α, but h R is always directly related to h B , which cannot be modified by training.

Model Calculation

6 ]. The factors that can be optimized by physical training (v R ) and technical-tactical training (α), as well as gravity (g), are assumed to be constant, and only the different release height (h R ) is taken into account as a variable. For simplicity, h B is assumed to be equal to h R when calculating the throwing distances. The fixed parameters are: α = 30°, v R = 5.5 m/s for standing chest MBT, v R = 8.0 m/s for standing overhead MBT, g = 9.81 m/s2. A ceteris paribus analysis is performed in a model calculation based on algorithms by De Mestre []. The factors that can be optimized by physical training (v) and technical-tactical training (α), as well as gravity (g), are assumed to be constant, and only the different release height (h) is taken into account as a variable. For simplicity, his assumed to be equal to hwhen calculating the throwing distances. The fixed parameters are: α = 30°, v= 5.5 m/s for standing chest MBT, v= 8.0 m/s for standing overhead MBT, g = 9.81 m/s

10 ]. According to a German study, the height of children at the same age can differ significantly (primary school ~20 cm; secondary school and high school ~30 cm) [].

B , our model calculation shows a remarkable variation across different school levels (primary school, secondary school, high school): with a difference in body height of 20 cm, the throwing distance changes by approximately 15 ± 2 cm, and with a difference of 30 cm, by approximately 30 ± 2 cm (Table 1 11 ], this difference in h B can lead to lower performance ratings for throwing distance. Variable h B (m) D MBT (m) D MBT /h B Chest Overhead A 1.150 4.00 7.21 Assumed throwing distance 4.00 m 3.48 B 1.200 4.04 7.27 3.33 Boy 8Y-3P 1.207 4.05 – 3.31 C 1.250 4.09 7.32 3.20 D 1.300 4.13 7.37 3.08 E 1.350 4.17 7.43 2.96 F 1.400 4.21 7.48 2.86 Boy 8Y-97P 1.415 4.22 – 2.83 G 1.450 4.25 7.53 2.76 H 1.500 4.29 7.59 2.67 Boy 14Y-3P 1.507 – 7.59 2.65 I 1.550 4.33 7.64 2.58 J 1.600 4.37 7.69 2.50 K 1.650 4.40 7.74 2.42 L 1.700 4.44 7.79 2.35 M 1.750 4.48 7.84 2.29 N 1.800 4.51 7.88 2.22 Boy 14Y-97P 1.825 – 7.91 2.19 O 1.850 4.55 7.93 2.16 P 1.900 4.59 7.98 2.11 Q 1.950 4.62 8.03 2.05 Owing to the variance of h, our model calculation shows a remarkable variation across different school levels (primary school, secondary school, high school): with a difference in body height of 20 cm, the throwing distance changes by approximately 15 ± 2 cm, and with a difference of 30 cm, by approximately 30 ± 2 cm (Table). Using renowned German reference values [], this difference in hcan lead to lower performance ratings for throwing distance.

B between 1.507 and 1.825 m (see [ 10 ]) and using our fixed parameters, his throwing distance in our model calculation for standing overhead MBT would range between 7.59 and 7.91 m. A MBT distance of 7.59 m would classify his performance as average (category 3 of 5 performance categories), whereas an MBT distance of 7.91 m would be classified as good (category 2 of 5) [ 11 ]. Thus, the same physical and technical-tactical performance in the MBT would be categorized differently solely on the basis of h R (assuming h B ) (Table 1 Based on the example of a 14-year-old boy in Germany with a hbetween 1.507 and 1.825 m (see []) and using our fixed parameters, his throwing distance in our model calculation for standing overhead MBT would range between 7.59 and 7.91 m. A MBT distance of 7.59 m would classify his performance as average (category 3 of 5 performance categories), whereas an MBT distance of 7.91 m would be classified as good (category 2 of 5) []. Thus, the same physical and technical-tactical performance in the MBT would be categorized differently solely on the basis of h(assuming h) (Table).

1 Comparable results can be seen in our model calculation for the standing chest MBT. The throwing performance of an 8‑year-old boy with a height of 1.207 m is rated as average, whereas the throwing performance of a boy of the same age with a height of 1.415 m would be rated as good using our fixed parameters (Table).

B would show a reverse picture. If D MBT is assessed using this method, a smaller h B leads to a better performance assessment. In other words, D MBT with the same throwing distance and different h B means better performance with smaller h B than with larger h B (Table 1 4 ]. Similar model calculations for the standing long jump [ 5 ] underline our conclusions, demonstrating the influence of anthropometry on performance assessment in field tests. The assessment of the throwing distances calculated in our model calculation in relation to hwould show a reverse picture. If Dis assessed using this method, a smaller hleads to a better performance assessment. In other words, Dwith the same throwing distance and different hmeans better performance with smaller hthan with larger h(Table). This result is, of course, purely hypothetical, as it has been proven that the body weight of children has a strong influence on the assessment of their performance in MBT. In a previous paper, we could demonstrate that children and adolescents with higher body weight classifications achieve better results concerning throwing distance []. Similar model calculations for the standing long jump [] underline our conclusions, demonstrating the influence of anthropometry on performance assessment in field tests.