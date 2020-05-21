 Skip to main content
20.05.2020 | case report

Minilaparoscopic left paraduodenal hernia repair—a case report

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Sonia Pérez-Bertólez, Alba Martín-Lluis, Inés Moraleda, Xavier Tarrado
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Paraduodenal hernia is a rare condition which constitutes a diagnostic challenge. Operative repair is mandatory with the laparoscopic approach gaining popularity in recent years.

Methods

We report a case of a 15-year-old female with a 2-year history of recurrent abdominal pain. After diagnosis of left paraduodenal hernia, the patient underwent laparoscopic exploration and repair.

Results

Using 3 mm instruments, the incarcerated bowel was gently reduced and the hernia orifice was closed with a running suture. The patient continues to be asymptomatic after a 2‑year follow-up.

Conclusion

Minilaparoscopic repair of a paraduodenal hernia is safe and feasible regardless of age and size of the patient.

