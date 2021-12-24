 Skip to main content
23.12.2021 | original article Open Access

Microvascular myocutaneous and cutaneous free flap reconstruction in patients with terminal esophagostomy after complicated oncological esophagus resection

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Lukas Poelsler, MD Oliver Koch, Alexander Gaggl, Jaroslav Presl, Joerg Hutter, Christian Brandtner, Klaus Emmanuel
Summary

Background

Persisting anastomotic leakage after oncological esophagectomy is a severe problem associated with high mortality and morbidity. Unfortunately, treatment options with promising results are scarce, especially when conventional operative and endoscopic methods have failed. Due to limitation of oral intake and the need for artificial nutrition, quality of life (QOL) is reduced. Microvascular myocutaneous and cutaneous free flap (MFF) reconstruction could be a promising alternative.

Methods

This retrospective case series presents 7 patients treated between March 2017 and November 2020 at our surgical department, with persisting postoperative anastomotic leakage without further feasible treatment options. All patients received anastomotic MFF reconstruction; used flaps and important intraoperative factors like microvascular anastomosis were evaluated. Complications and patient contentment was assessed.

Results

The included 7 male patients had median age of 65.15 years (range: 48–75). MFF function was adequate in 6/7 patients, one flap necrosis was encountered. Whereas 5 patients initially had good results, surgical revision was performed in 1 patient to ensure graft function. Postoperative complications appeared in 6/7 patients. Mean duration of inpatient care was 63 days (range: 24–156). At the time of evaluation, 1 patient has died of his malignant disease. No more additional nutrition was needed in 3/6 patients with adequate graft function. Most patients reported improved QOL after MFF.

Conclusion

MFF free flap can be an alternative treatment option for patients with terminal esophagostomy after complicated oncological esophagus resection without further treatment options. The renewed ability of oral food intake results in a significant improvement of QOL.

