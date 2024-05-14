Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin Apotheke
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

13.05.2024 | editorial

Medical history: news about Beethoven, Empress Elisabeth, and Maximillian II

verfasst von: Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy, MLS

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Excerpt

On one hand, this special issue deals with historical, but not ancient, specimens that have been stored in Vienna’s Narrenturm as a pathological-anatomical collection for almost two centuries. Interestingly, there is no specific term for that period of time. Therefore, such studies belong to the specific field of paleopathology, which is actually concerned with the prehistoric and ancient remains of human and animal tissues. The author of these lines used the term “cenopathology” instead [1] some time ago, which is derived from the New Earth Age, the Cenozoic. Cenopathology may therefore deal with specimens from the past hundred years; paleopathology, however, with those from the past thousands of years. …
Literatur
1.
Sedivy R. Pathologie in Fallstudien: Historische Präparate neu betrachtet. Wien: Springer; 2007.CrossRef
2.
Sedivy R Beethoven-life and maladies. Editorial. Wien Med Wochenschr. 2021 Nov;171(15-16):349–350.
3.
Meredith W. The History of Beethoven’s Skull Fragments. Beethoven J. 2005;20((1 &2):1–25.
4.
Begg TJA, Schmidt A, Kocher A, Larmuseau MHD, Runfeldt G, Maier PA, Wilson JD, Barquera R, Maj C, Szolek A, Sager M, Clayton S, Peltzer A, Hui R, Ronge J, Reiter E, Freund C, Burri M, Aron F, Tiliakou A, Osborn J, Behar DM, Boecker M, Brandt G, Cleynen I, Strassburg C, Prüfer K, Kühnert D, Meredith WR, Nöthen MM, Attenborough RD, Kivisild T, Krause J. Genomic analyses of hair from Ludwig van Beethoven. Curr Biol. 2023;24;33(8):1431–47. Apr.CrossRefPubMed
Metadaten
Titel
Medical history: news about Beethoven, Empress Elisabeth, and Maximillian II
verfasst von
Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roland Sedivy, MLS
Publikationsdatum
13.05.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01043-x