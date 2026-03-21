MATTERHORN—the new perioperative standard for resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer

Introduction

1 , 2 ]. The application of perioperative triplet chemotherapy with epirubicin, cisplatin and 5‑fluorouracil (5-FU) improved progression-free survival (PFS, hazard ratio [HR]: 0.66, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.53–0.81) and overall survival (OS, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.60–0.93) compared to surgery alone [ 1 ]. The phase 3 REAL‑2 trial demonstrated comparable efficacy between the perioperative chemotherapy protocols epirubicin + cisplatin +5-FU/capecitabine (ECF/ECX) and epirubicin + oxaliplatin + capecitabine (EOX) and established the latter protocol as standard perioperative chemotherapy for a decade [ 2 ]. In 2016, Al-Batran et al. published encouraging results of the randomized phase 2/3 FLOT4-AIO trial, reporting higher pathological complete remission (pCR) rates (16% versus 6%, p = 0.02) with perioperative 5‑FU + oxaliplatin + docetaxel (FLOT) compared to the former anthracycline-containing perioperative chemotherapy (ECF/ECX) [ 3 ]. The latter findings also translated into a statistically significant increase of disease-free survival (DFS) (median DFS: 30 versus 18 months, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.62–0.91) and OS (median OS: 50 versus 35 months, HR: 0.77, 95% CI: 0.63–0.94), which led to the implementation of perioperative FLOT as the new standard of care for resectable gastric and GEJ cancer [ 4 ]. Retrospective analyses confirm the feasibility and comparable effectiveness of perioperative FLOT in routine clinical practice [ 5 ]. The concept of perioperative chemotherapy in resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer has been established based on positive results of clinical phase 3 trials []. The application of perioperative triplet chemotherapy with epirubicin, cisplatin and 5‑fluorouracil (5-FU) improved progression-free survival (PFS, hazard ratio [HR]: 0.66, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.53–0.81) and overall survival (OS, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.60–0.93) compared to surgery alone []. The phase 3 REAL‑2 trial demonstrated comparable efficacy between the perioperative chemotherapy protocols epirubicin + cisplatin +5-FU/capecitabine (ECF/ECX) and epirubicin + oxaliplatin + capecitabine (EOX) and established the latter protocol as standard perioperative chemotherapy for a decade []. In 2016, Al-Batran et al. published encouraging results of the randomized phase 2/3 FLOT4-AIO trial, reporting higher pathological complete remission (pCR) rates (16%6%,= 0.02) with perioperative 5‑FU + oxaliplatin + docetaxel (FLOT) compared to the former anthracycline-containing perioperative chemotherapy (ECF/ECX) []. The latter findings also translated into a statistically significant increase of disease-free survival (DFS) (median DFS: 3018 months, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.62–0.91) and OS (median OS: 5035 months, HR: 0.77, 95% CI: 0.63–0.94), which led to the implementation of perioperative FLOT as the new standard of care for resectable gastric and GEJ cancer []. Retrospective analyses confirm the feasibility and comparable effectiveness of perioperative FLOT in routine clinical practice [].

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4 ]. The latter observation underscores the necessity to further improve perioperative systemic therapy. Attempts to prolong DFS by the application of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the postoperative setting failed in the randomized, phase 2 VESTIGE trial and randomized phase 3 ATTRACTION‑5 trial, respectively [ 6 , 7 ]. Incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitors into perioperative chemotherapy regimens was investigated in several phase 3 trials (MATTERHORN, KEYNOTE-585, DANTE) with the objective to translate the survival benefit achieved in the metastatic disease into the perioperative setting [ 8 ‐ 10 ]. However, it is noteworthy that more than half of all gastric/GEJ cancer patients undergoing perioperative FLOT experience disease relapse and/or death during follow-up []. The latter observation underscores the necessity to further improve perioperative systemic therapy. Attempts to prolong DFS by the application of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the postoperative setting failed in the randomized, phase 2 VESTIGE trial and randomized phase 3 ATTRACTION‑5 trial, respectively []. Incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitors into perioperative chemotherapy regimens was investigated in several phase 3 trials (MATTERHORN, KEYNOTE-585, DANTE) with the objective to translate the survival benefit achieved in the metastatic disease into the perioperative setting [].

8 ]. While interim results of the phase 2/3 DANTE trial demonstrated an increase of pCR rates by the addition of atezolizumab to perioperative FLOT, results on the impact on EFS and OS are awaited [ 10 ]. The MATTERHORN trial—investigating the addition of the anti-PD-L1 antibody durvalumab to perioperative FLOT (D-FLOT)—is the first phase 3 clinical trial meeting its primary (EFS) and key secondary endpoints (pCR and OS) and as a consequence established D‑FLOT as the new perioperative standard of care for all-comers with resectable gastric/GEJ cancer []. While interim results of the phase 2/3 DANTE trial demonstrated an increase of pCR rates by the addition of atezolizumab to perioperative FLOT, results on the impact on EFS and OS are awaited [].