MATTERHORN—the new perioperative standard for resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer
- Open Access
- 20.03.2026
- position paper
Summary
Positive results of the FLOT4-AIO trial in 2019 have established perioperative chemotherapy with FLOT (5-fluorouracil [5-FU], oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) as the standard approach for resectable adenocarcinoma of the stomach and gastroesophageal junction. Despite the improvement of clinical outcome when compared to the former anthracycline-based triplet chemotherapy, more than half of patients experience disease relapse and/or death with perioperative FLOT during follow-up. While the phase 3 KEYNOTE-585 trial—investigating the addition of pembrolizumab to the chemotherapy backbone cisplatin +5-FU/capecitabine—was a negative trial, the phase 3 MATTERHORN trial demonstrated superiority of FLOT combined with durvalumab (D-FLOT) compared to FLOT alone in terms of improved event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) and established D‑FLOT as the new standard of care for all-comers. Preliminary results of the ongoing DANTE phase 3 trial corroborate higher pathological complete remission (pCR) rates by combining perioperative FLOT + immune checkpoint blockade; however, EFS and OS results are pending. In light of the encouraging pCR rates achieved by the addition of pembrolizumab and trastuzumab to FLOT in HER2+ disease in the single-arm PHERFLOT phase 2 trial, the use of additional trastuzumab in this subgroup warrants further investigation.
Take-home message
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Perioperative durvalumab + FLOT (D-FLOT) improved pathological complete remission rate, event-free survival and overall survival compared to FLOT + placebo in the phase 3 MATTERHORN trial
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D‑FLOT represents the new perioperative standard of care for all-comers with resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer
Introduction
The concept of perioperative chemotherapy in resectable gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer has been established based on positive results of clinical phase 3 trials [1, 2]. The application of perioperative triplet chemotherapy with epirubicin, cisplatin and 5‑fluorouracil (5-FU) improved progression-free survival (PFS, hazard ratio [HR]: 0.66, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.53–0.81) and overall survival (OS, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.60–0.93) compared to surgery alone [1]. The phase 3 REAL‑2 trial demonstrated comparable efficacy between the perioperative chemotherapy protocols epirubicin + cisplatin +5-FU/capecitabine (ECF/ECX) and epirubicin + oxaliplatin + capecitabine (EOX) and established the latter protocol as standard perioperative chemotherapy for a decade [2]. In 2016, Al-Batran et al. published encouraging results of the randomized phase 2/3 FLOT4-AIO trial, reporting higher pathological complete remission (pCR) rates (16% versus 6%, p = 0.02) with perioperative 5‑FU + oxaliplatin + docetaxel (FLOT) compared to the former anthracycline-containing perioperative chemotherapy (ECF/ECX) [3]. The latter findings also translated into a statistically significant increase of disease-free survival (DFS) (median DFS: 30 versus 18 months, HR: 0.75, 95% CI: 0.62–0.91) and OS (median OS: 50 versus 35 months, HR: 0.77, 95% CI: 0.63–0.94), which led to the implementation of perioperative FLOT as the new standard of care for resectable gastric and GEJ cancer [4]. Retrospective analyses confirm the feasibility and comparable effectiveness of perioperative FLOT in routine clinical practice [5].
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However, it is noteworthy that more than half of all gastric/GEJ cancer patients undergoing perioperative FLOT experience disease relapse and/or death during follow-up [4]. The latter observation underscores the necessity to further improve perioperative systemic therapy. Attempts to prolong DFS by the application of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the postoperative setting failed in the randomized, phase 2 VESTIGE trial and randomized phase 3 ATTRACTION‑5 trial, respectively [6, 7]. Incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitors into perioperative chemotherapy regimens was investigated in several phase 3 trials (MATTERHORN, KEYNOTE-585, DANTE) with the objective to translate the survival benefit achieved in the metastatic disease into the perioperative setting [8‐10].
The MATTERHORN trial—investigating the addition of the anti-PD-L1 antibody durvalumab to perioperative FLOT (D-FLOT)—is the first phase 3 clinical trial meeting its primary (EFS) and key secondary endpoints (pCR and OS) and as a consequence established D‑FLOT as the new perioperative standard of care for all-comers with resectable gastric/GEJ cancer [8]. While interim results of the phase 2/3 DANTE trial demonstrated an increase of pCR rates by the addition of atezolizumab to perioperative FLOT, results on the impact on EFS and OS are awaited [10].
In this regard, it is also noteworthy that the KEYNOTE-585 trial failed to improve EFS and OS by the addition of pembrolizumab to perioperative chemotherapy. Possible explanations for the negative results of the KEYNOTE-585 trial are the chosen chemotherapy doublet backbone (cisplatin +5-FU/capecitabine) in the main cohort, the low number of patients receiving the FLOT chemotherapy backbone as well as the statistical design of the study [9, 11].
The MATTERHORN trial
The multinational MATTERHORN trial enrolled patients with resectable stage II–IVA gastric/GEJ cancer and an ECOG performance score of ≤ 1 and patients were randomized 1:1 to standard perioperative FLOT + placebo (control arm) or D‑FLOT (experimental arm). In the experimental D‑FLOT arm, patients received two cycles (q4w) of 1500 mg durvalumab concomitantly to 4 cycles perioperative FLOT (q2w) prior to and after surgery, respectively, followed by additional ten cycles of durvalumab q4w. Stratification was conducted by geographical region (Asia versus non-Asia), clinical lymph node status (positive versus negative) and PD-L1 expression according to the tumor area positivity (TAP) score (< 1% versus ≥ 1%). EFS by blinded independent central review (BICR) was the primary end point and OS as well as pCR rate were chosen as key secondary end points.
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The combination of durvalumab with preoperative FLOT did not negatively impact on the likelihood of curative oncologic surgery compared to FLOT + placebo (87% versus 84%, odds ratio: 1.23 [95% CI: 0.85–1.76]), but significantly increased the pCR rate (by central review) from 7% to 19% (odds ratio: 3.08, p < 0.00001) in interim results presented at the ESMO Congress 2023 [12]. Results on the primary end point were presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2025, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of EFS with D‑FLOT compared to FLOT + placebo (median EFS: not reached versus 32.8 months, HR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.58–0.86, p < 0.001) among all-comers and across all subgroups [13]. It is noteworthy that the performance of FLOT + placebo (MATTERHORN control arm) was comparable to the experimental arm of the FLOT4-AIO trial in terms of EFS, corroborating FLOT as a stable and representative control arm [4, 13]. The EFS benefit derived with D‑FLOT also translated in an OS benefit according to the latest results presented at the ESMO Congress 2025 (HR: 0.78, 95% CI: 0.63–0.96, p = 0.021) with a consistent effect across all subgroups [14].
D-FLOT—guidelines and approval status
The positive results of the MATTERHORN trial have already been incorporated into the latest Onkopedia Guidelines for Gastric Cancer, recommending D‑FLOT as the perioperative protocol of choice for all-comers [15]. In line with these recommendations, D‑FLOT has become the new standard perioperative protocol at our institution for resectable gastric/GEJ cancer patients (all-comers).
In contrast, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Gastric Cancer have restricted the category 1 recommendation of D‑FLOT to PD-L1+ tumors (CPS ≥ 1 or TAP ≥ 1%) [16]. However, PD-L1 positivity is found among 9 out of 10 patients and as a consequence, D‑FLOT will also be the new standard perioperative therapy protocol for the majority of resectable gastric/GEJ cancer patients according to the NCCN Guidelines [8, 14, 16].
While durvalumab has already been approved for perioperative therapy in combination with FLOT for resectable gastric/GEJ cancer by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) irrespective of the PD-L1 expression status, approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still pending [17].
Challenges of perioperative (D)-FLOT in clinical practice
Adjuvant therapy
While tolerability and completion rate of chemotherapy with the FLOT backbone in the neoadjuvant treatment interval is high (> 90%), the percentage of patients starting adjuvant chemotherapy is considerably lower (83–60%) in clinical studies as well as retrospective analyses [4, 5, 8]. Results of the international SPACE-FLOT cohort study suggest that patients achieving a pCR during neoadjuvant FLOT do not derive further benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. However, these findings have to be interpreted with caution due to the retrospective character of this analysis [18]. In contrast, recent findings concerning the association of pathological outcomes and EFS of the MATTERHORN trial still demonstrate a clinically meaningful separation of EFS curves among patients with any pathological response (including pCR and major pathological responses) in favor of the D‑FLOT protocol [14]. As a consequence, omission of adjuvant chemoimmunotherapy cannot be recommended among patients achieving a pCR during neoadjuvant D‑FLOT and patients ineligible for adjuvant chemotherapy should receive adjuvant durvalumab alone.
MMRd/MSI-H tumors and nonoperative management
Mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd)/microsatellite instability (MSI-H) are found in < 10% of patients with resectable gastric/GEJ cancer. Resectable gastric/GEJ cancer patients with MMRd/MSI‑H demonstrate excellent responses to combined immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy as well as chemotherapy + immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy with pCR and clinical complete response (cCR) rates of up to 80% and 76%, respectively [10, 19‐21]. Based on the latter results, nonoperative management (NOM) among MMRd/MSI‑H patients achieving a cCR after immune checkpoint inhibitor based therapy has been proposed as an option in the latest NCCN Guidelines for Gastric Cancer [16]. Although pCR rates in MMRd/MSI‑H patients with D‑FLOT were slightly lower (28%) compared to the abovementioned immune checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens, D‑FLOT should also be considered as a standard perioperative protocol for MMRd/MSI‑H patients who are candidates for oncologic surgery [8].
HER2+ disease
Attempts to translate the survival benefit of HER2-targeting strategies into the perioperative setting failed in the prospective, randomized PETRARCA trial and INNOVATION trial [22‐25]. The impact of the addition of immune checkpoint blockade to FLOT on clinical outcome in the HER2+ subgroup of the MATTERHORN trial has not been reported yet. However, based on the statistically significant improvement of pCR rates, EFS, and OS among all-comers (including HER2+ disease), D‑FLOT for now also represents the standard perioperative protocol for HER2+ gastric/GEJ cancer [8]. An encouraging pCR rate of 50% has recently been reported in the single-arm phase 2 PHERFLOT trial in HER2+ disease, combining perioperative FLOT with trastuzumab and pembrolizumab [26]. The pCR rate in the PHERFLOT trial in HER2+ disease (50%) exceeded the pCR rate in the MATTERHORN trial among all-comers (19%), shedding new light on the role of trastuzumab (in combination with immune checkpoint blockade) in resectable HER2+ gastric/GEJ cancer. Larger, randomized, prospective trials are necessitated to further investigate this therapeutic approach in HER2+ disease.
Conclusion
The phase 3 MATTERHORN trial demonstrated superiority of D-FLOT (durvalumab plus 5‑fluorouracil [5-FU], oxaliplatin, and docetaxel) over FLOT alone by improving pathological complete remission rates, event-free survival, and overall survival and is the new standard of care for perioperative therapy of resectable gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, irrespective of the predictive biomarker status.
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Conflict of interest
F. Huemer: Honoraria—Lilly, Pierre Fabre, Amgen, Servier, Daiichi Sankyo, BMS, Merck, Sanofi, Roche, Janssen, Astellas, Pharmamar; Johnson & Johnson; Travel support—Servier, BMS, Roche, Merck, Pharmamar, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Gilead, Jazz Pharmaceuticals; Stock and other ownership: Guardant Health, Natera, Revolution Medicines. L. Weiss: Honoraria—Amgen, Astellas, BMS, Daiichi Sankyo, Deciphera, Lilly, Merck, MSD, Novocure, Pierre Fabre, Roche, Servier, Takeda; Travel support—Astra Zeneca, Merck, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre, Roche, Servier; Advisory board—Amgen, Astellas, BMS, Deciphera, GSK, Incyte, Lilly, Merck, MSD, Novocure, PharmaMar, Pierre Fabre, Roche, Takeda; Leadership—Austrian Breast and Colorectal Study Group (ABCSG); Stock and other ownership—Guardant Health; Research support—Novocure, Roche.
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