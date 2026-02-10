Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Maternal factors associated with exclusive breastfeeding failure: a community-based cross-sectional study in the north of Iran

  • 09.02.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Zahra Akbarian-rad
Hossein-Ali Nikbakht
Maryam Nikpour
Jamileh Aqatabar Roudbari
Fahimeh Zabihi
Mohammadreza Esmaeili Dooki
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Summary

Background

To improve exclusive breastfeeding, we must resolve challenges for mothers and babies. This study aims to determine the maternal factors contributing to failure of exclusive breastfeeding.

Methods

This cross-sectional study was conducted in all infants who had attended the healthcare centers for their first 6‑month vaccinations from 2019 to 2021 in Babol, Iran. Maternal factors were collected using a checklist, including demographic, social, and midwifery information. Failure of exclusive breastfeeding was defined as using anything other than breast milk, such as pacifiers, bottles, sugar water, or complementary feeding for infants during the first 6 months of life. Binary logistic analysis examined the influence of predictor variables on exclusive breastfeeding. The significance level was set at P < 0.05.

Result

Out of the 1400 infants, at the end of the study, 413 (29.5%) were exclusively breastfed. Multivariate regression showed education level (odds ratio [OR]: 1.42, P = 0.003) and urban residence (OR: 1.89, P < 0.001) to be associated with increased discontinuation, while term pregnancy (OR: 0.47, P = 0.008) served as a preventive factor. Breastfeeding education (OR: 6.7, P = 0.067) and breast problems (OR: 6.4, P = 0.082) had a sixfold effect on the decrease and increase of discontinuation of exclusive breastfeeding, respectively, although this relationship was not statistically significant.

Conclusion

This study showed that preterm delivery, higher education, and living in an urban area can increase the probability of failure of exclusive breastfeeding. These findings provide valuable insights for healthcare professionals and policymakers promoting and supporting exclusive breastfeeding.
Titel
Maternal factors associated with exclusive breastfeeding failure: a community-based cross-sectional study in the north of Iran
Verfasst von
Zahra Akbarian-rad
Hossein-Ali Nikbakht
Maryam Nikpour
Jamileh Aqatabar Roudbari
Fahimeh Zabihi
Mohammadreza Esmaeili Dooki
Publikationsdatum
09.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-025-01127-2
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.