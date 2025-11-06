﻿Management of major complications after hepatectomy﻿

Biliary leakage

6 ‐ 9 ]. It is defined by the ISGLS as a bilirubin concentration in the drain fluid ≥ three times the serum bilirubin concentration on the third postoperative day or later or as the necessity of intervention [ 10 ]. Biloma is defined as well-demarcated extra-biliary bile collection; however, the term is also used to describe any well-circumscribed intraabdominal collection of bile external to the biliary tract. Its contents are typically greenish yellow, although secondary infection with contents of blood and exudate may occur [ 11 ]. Encapsulation of the collection often develops due to the inflammatory response and fibrosis [ 12 ]. The incidence of biliary leakage after hepatectomy remains controversial, ranging from 4 to 17% [].

2, intraoperative blood loss of ≥ 775 ml, and an operation time of ≥ 300 min [ 8 , 13 ]. Bile leakage is significantly associated with prolonged intensive care and hospital stay and mortality; however, no correlation of mortality with the severity of bile leakage was found [ 8 ]. The grading system of bile leakage as proposed by the ISGLS is shown in Table 1 10 ]. Bile leakage grade Required intervention A No change in patient’s management B Active therapeutic intervention but without need for relaparotomy C Relaparotomy Large retrospective analyses have demonstrated that the most significant risk factors for bile leakage include repeat hepatectomy, a cut surface area of ≥ 57.5 cm, intraoperative blood loss of ≥ 775 ml, and an operation time of ≥ 300 min []. Bile leakage is significantly associated with prolonged intensive care and hospital stay and mortality; however, no correlation of mortality with the severity of bile leakage was found []. The grading system of bile leakage as proposed by the ISGLS is shown in Table].

14 , 15 ]. Furthermore, in selected cases or after bile leak repair, the use of T‑tube drainages might reduce clinically relevant bile leakage [ 16 ]. There is evidence that certain intraoperative strategies such as reduction of the duration of Pringle maneuvers und performing the white test with biliary injected fat emulsion solution might reduce the risk of biliary leaks, especially after major and complex resections [].

12 ]. Figure 1 17 ]. Biloma might be asymptomatic and discovered incidentally. Most commonly, bilomas are located in the right upper quadrant, either in the right subphrenic or subhepatic region. Clinical symptoms include abdominal fullness and pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, and—in cases of external compression of the common bile duct—jaundice. In severe cases, bile leakage might cause biliary ascites and may lead to peritonitis and septic shock []. Figureillustrates the various types of bile duct injuries. [].

18 ]. If bile leakage is suspected, further imaging with magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) is indicated. The location and classification of leakage defines further management. The most common cause is transection of a distal bile duct within the liver remnant, followed by leakage at the bilioenteric anastomosis and iatrogenic surgical injury. The primary therapeutic approach is endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), followed by percutaneous transhepatic cholangiography and drainage (PTCD), especially in cases of disconnected bile ducts where ERCP is not feasible. Surgical revision should be considered only as a last resort [].

19 ]. Despite that, after major hepatic surgery, one of the major limitations in the endoscopic management of complications after hepatectomy is the altered anatomy after Roux-en‑Y bilioenteric reconstruction; therefore, percutaneous approaches have shown higher technical success rates. Disadvantages of external drainage include lower patient-reported quality of life and a relevant risk of persistent percutaneous biliary fistulas. Kokas et al. and Braunwarth et al. have identified perihilar tumor resection with bilioenteric reconstruction as a major risk factor for postoperative (anastomotic) bile leak. Patients with advanced comorbidities (ASA 3), elevated preoperative bilirubin levels, nondilated bile ducts, and cholangitis are associated with a higher leak rate [ 20 , 21 ]. The efficacy of endoscopic biliary decompression in post-cholecystectomy biliary leakage has been reported at 87–100% [].

22 ]. Drainage output >100 ml on postoperative day 10 has been shown to be an independent predictor of conservative management failure [ 23 ]. In these clinical scenarios, endoscopic or percutaneous intervention is generally indicated. In cases of biliary peritonitis (grade C), reoperation is typically required. Current guidelines recommend conservative management of bile leakage if intraperitoneal drainages were placed during surgery, unless the patient exhibits high-output leakages or biliary peritonitis. According to the ISGLS criteria, a grade B bile leak is defined as “bile leak requiring treatment other than relaparotomy” or persistent drain output for more than a week []. Drainage output >100 ml on postoperative day 10 has been shown to be an independent predictor of conservative management failure []. In these clinical scenarios, endoscopic or percutaneous intervention is generally indicated. In cases of biliary peritonitis (grade C), reoperation is typically required.

20 ]. Complete ruptures with a disconnected duct should be bridged with a stent. If bridging is anatomically impossible, endoscopic drainage near the leak site is recommended to decompress biliary pressure [ 20 ]. Postoperative biliary interventions—whether endoscopic or percutaneous—always mandate a cholangiogram or fistulography to identify the site of the leak and distinguish between leakage from the biliary tree and from peripheral bile ducts, commonly at the resection surface. In biliary tree leaks, decompression alone is usually sufficient []. Complete ruptures with a disconnected duct should be bridged with a stent. If bridging is anatomically impossible, endoscopic drainage near the leak site is recommended to decompress biliary pressure [].

24 ]. Head-to-head studies comparing the endoscopic drainage strategies in the setting of major hepatic surgery are lacking. The selection of plastic, fully covered metal stents, or nasobiliary drainage is widely based on individual factors like the leakage site, common bile duct diameter, and personnel experience. Therefore, in small bile ducts or peripheral leaks, plastic stents are commonly used for bridging the papilla of Vater. The necessary mean duration of biliary stenting is 2–3 months; fully covered metal stents provide longer patency. Most available data on this topic focus on bile leakage after cholecystectomy, preferring fully covered metal stents over plastic stents for refractory bile leaks after cholecystectomy [ 25 , 26 ]. Prospective head-to-head studies on stenting strategies are warranted in the future. Murata et al. demonstrated the efficacy and safety of endoscopic transpapillary drainage for postoperative biliary leakage by placing plastic stents, fully covered metal stents, or nasobiliary drainages. Body mass index was found to be a useful predictor of bile leaks refractory to endoscopic management [].

24 ]. In clinical practice, biliary plastic stents are widely used for post-hepatectomy leakage. Data show an overall early clinical success rate of endoscopic drainage of 45% within a period of 28 days from primary endoscopic intervention to removal of all external drains (with regard to the altered anatomy). The post-ERCP complication rate was 9.5% for cholangitis, 5% for pancreatitis, and 5% for bleeding. The main proportion of leaks were localized intrahepatic and were treated with a near-leakage stent position [].

27 ]. Another study from Italy demonstrated the safety and efficacy of endoscopic management of post-surgery bile leaks via ERCP. Success rates of 96–100% for first or secondary biliary branch leaks and of 67% for main biliary duct leaks were reported. Use of a leak-bridging stent was associated with a higher probability of achieving clinical success compared to near-leak stenting (91% vs 53%). In this study, only 14% of patients had undergone hepatectomy (the others cholecystectomy, liver transplantation, and resection of the gall bladder bed) [].

27 ]. In general, if a non-anastomotic bile leak occurs after combined liver resection and bilioenteric reconstruction, evaluation of the anastomosis to rule out a stricture is mandatory, as approximately 30% may present with a concomitant stenosis [].

28 ]. This procedure should only be applied based on individual case evaluations after a multidisciplinary team discussion. A challenging situation arises when dealing with disconnected bile ducts. Studies propose ethanol insertion into the bile duct of disconnected ducts without communication with the biliary tree, although this strategy carries the risk of bile duct strictures []. This procedure should only be applied based on individual case evaluations after a multidisciplinary team discussion.

29 ]. A case report has demonstrated the efficacy of novel lumen-apposing metal stents for this particular indication [ 30 ]. Despite widespread use of LAMS drainage in other indications like pancreatic pseudocysts or walled-off necrosis, data on safety and efficacy in the management of biloma are lacking—one major benefit may be avoidance of the risk of persisting percutaneous biliary fistulas, which can occur after percutaneous transhepatic approaches. Figure 2 Fig. 1 17 ], used with kind permission. Type A: biliary leakage from the cystic duct or small ducts in the liver bed; type B: of an aberrant right hepatic duct; type C: by transection of an aberrant right hepatic duct; type D: by partial transection (< 50 %) of a major bile duct; type E1: by injury ≥ 2 cm from the confluence; type E2: by injur < 2 cm from the confluence; type E3: by injury at the confluence with the confluence intact; type E4: by injury at the confluence with obliteration of the confluence; type E5: by injury to an aberrant right hepatic duct with concomitant common hepatic duct injury Strasberg classification of bile duct injury, from Zhu et al. [], used with kind permission. Type A: biliary leakage from the cystic duct or small ducts in the liver bed; type B: of an aberrant right hepatic duct; type C: by transection of an aberrant right hepatic duct; type D: by partial transection (< 50 %) of a major bile duct; type E1: by injury ≥ 2 cm from the confluence; type E2: by injur < 2 cm from the confluence; type E3: by injury at the confluence with the confluence intact; type E4: by injury at the confluence with obliteration of the confluence; type E5: by injury to an aberrant right hepatic duct with concomitant common hepatic duct injury Bild vergrößern Fig. 2 75-year-old female patient (ECOG 0) with hepatocellular carcinoma who underwent laparoscopic right hemihepatectomy. Subsequent tumor recurrence in segment 3 which was surgically treated with central segmental resection. Segment 4 was partially disconnected, and the patient developed symptomatic biliary fistula and infection ( a , b ). The biloma was initially unsuccessfully treated with common bile duct stenting ( c ) and percutaneous drainage ( d ); ultimately, transgastric drainage ( e ) successfully resolved the biloma ( f ) Bild vergrößern Fig. 3 2 ] Patient management for postoperative hemorrhage, adapted from Tasu et al. [ Bild vergrößern To manage chronic biloma secondary to bile leakage, advancements in interventional endosonography have enabled transmural transgastric drainage (EUS-TD) as an alternative for patients with biloma and altered postoperative anatomy. Lorenzo et al. showed a clinical success rate of 75%, with a 13% rate of procedure-related adverse events. In this study, transmural drainage was performed using direct puncture with a 19 G needle and a double-pigtail stent []. A case report has demonstrated the efficacy of novel lumen-apposing metal stents for this particular indication []. Despite widespread use of LAMS drainage in other indications like pancreatic pseudocysts or walled-off necrosis, data on safety and efficacy in the management of biloma are lacking—one major benefit may be avoidance of the risk of persisting percutaneous biliary fistulas, which can occur after percutaneous transhepatic approaches. Figureillustrates an example of successful transgastric drainage for biloma.

