Management of gallbladder polyps

Summary

A gallbladder polyp (GP) is defined as an elevation of the gallbladder mucosa that protrudes into the gallbladder lumen. Gallbladder polyps (GPs) have an estimated prevalence in adults of 0.3–12.3%. However, only 5% of polyps are considered “true” GPs that have malignant potential or are even already cancerous. The most important imaging method for diagnosis and follow-up of GPs is transabdominal ultrasound, but it fails to discriminate between true and pseudo polyps at a clinically relevant level. Although gallbladder cancer (GBC) arising from polyps is a rare event, malignancy is significantly more common among polyps from a size of 10 mm. In light of this, the consensus, which is reflected in current guidelines, is that surgery should be considered for polyps of 10 mm or greater. However, 10 mm is an arbitrary cutoff, and high-quality evidence to support this is lacking. Lowering the threshold for cholecystectomy when patients have additional risk factors for gallbladder malignancy may improve the cancer detection rate in polyps smaller than 10 mm. Nevertheless, the evidence behind this is also weak. This review shows the shortcomings in the available evidence and underlines the decision-making process regarding the surgical indication, surveillance, or both.