Management of complications occurring after pancreatic surgery
- 18.02.2026
Summary
Background
Pancreatic resections remain high-risk surgeries with high morbidity and nonnegligible mortality. Prevention and optimized management of complications are therefore foremost goals of clinical research. While interdisciplinary rescue strategies including radiologic and endoscopic approaches have made relevant advances in the successful management of life-threatening situations, effective preventive measures for complications such as postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) and the associated morbidity are lacking. In recent years, ideal outcomes and benchmarks have been defined to better compare surgical results and facilitate quality assurance in pancreatic surgery.
Methods
This work comprises a narrative review.
Results and conclusion
This review gives an update on the current evidence for preventive strategies and perioperative management of the most relevant complications, including POPF, postpancreatectomy hemorrhage (PPH), postpancreatectomy acute pancreatitis (PPAP), delayed gastric emptying (DGE), chyle leak, and diarrhea after extended resections. Risk stratification tools and standardized algorithm-based postoperative care help to guide risk-adapted surgical procedures and optimize perioperative management, especially in terms of drain policy and diagnostic approaches to detecting complications early and managing them, aiming to reduce severe morbidity and prevent surgery-related deaths.
Introduction
Pancreatic resections are still high-risk procedures, even though mortality rates have decreased considerably to around 5% over recent decades [1, 2]. Nevertheless, overall morbidity remains as high as 67%, with major complications (Clavien-Dindo grade IIIa and higher) in nearly one third of cases [3]. The main reason for the unsatisfactorily high morbidity is the unsolved problem of postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) and the associated complications, which it has not yet been possible to significantly reduce despite numerous scientific efforts [3, 4]. At the same time, extended pancreatic surgery including vascular resection is increasingly performed in high-volume centers due to today’s availability of very effective neoadjuvant polychemotherapy regimens and great advances in surgical techniques, which together offer the chance of extending indications [5]. It is not surprising that increased difficulty levels and extension of the dimension of the operation go along with an elevated risk of postoperative morbidity and mortality [6, 7]. Thus, successful prevention and optimized management of surgery-associated complications is an ongoing debate in pancreatic surgery and one of the foremost topics of clinical research [2, 8]. Besides POPF, the most frequent and clinically relevant complications after pancreatic surgery include postpancreatectomy hemorrhage (PPH), postpancreatectomy acute pancreatitis (PPAP), delayed gastric emptying (DGE), bile leak, chyle leak, and diarrhea after extended resections. Standardized and universally accepted definitions of these morbidity outcomes as proposed by the International Study Group of Pancreatic Surgery (ISGPS) are essential for valid comparison of study results, ongoing scientific progress, and improvement in clinical outcomes (Table 1; [9, 10]). However, it was recently shown that there is high interobserver variability when ISGPS definitions are applied and precisions should thus be undertaken to reduce inconsistencies and bias in the assessment and grading of complications [11]. Furthermore, so-called ideal outcomes of pancreatic resections were defined to better compare outcomes of pancreatic operations using a composite parameter comprising the most relevant objective outcome parameters. An ideal outcome for partial pancreatectomy is regarded as the combination of the following criteria: (i) no in-hospital death, (ii) complications not higher than Clavien-Dindo grade II, (iii) no POPF, (iv) no reoperation, (v) length of hospital stay ≤ 75th percentile, and (vi) no readmission to hospital [7]. In two recently published multinational registry studies including more than 20,000 patients each, just over half had an ideal outcome according to this definition after partial pancreatoduodenectomy or distal pancreatectomy [7, 12]. While objectively measurable parameters have been at the center of clinical trials for decades, quality of life and other patient-reported outcomes are finally gaining more and more importance today [13, 14]. This narrative review gives a summarized update of the current evidence for preventive strategies and effective methods for managing the most significant complications after pancreatic surgery.
Table 1
Specific complications after pancreatic surgery as defined by the International Study Group of Pancreatic Surgery (ISGPS)
Complication
Definition and grading
Postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) [4]
Drain output of any measurable volume of fluid with an amylase level > 3 times the upper limit of institutional normal serum amylase activity associated with a clinically relevant development/condition related directly to the postoperative pancreatic fistula. Grade A: biochemical leak, no clinical importance; grade B: change in the postoperative management; drains are either left in place > 3 weeks or repositioned through endoscopic or percutaneous procedures; grade C: reoperation, single or multiple organ failure, and/or mortality
Postpancreatectomy hemorrhage (PPH) [53]
Defined by three parameters: onset, location, and severity. The onset is either early (< or = 24 h after the end of the index operation) or late (> 24 h). The location is either intraluminal or extraluminal. The severity of bleeding may be either mild or severe. Three different grades of PPH (grades A, B, and C) are defined according to the time of onset, site of bleeding, severity, and clinical impact
Postpancreatectomy acute pancreatitis (PPAP) [48]
Sustained postoperative serum hyperamylasemia greater than the institutional upper limit of normal for at least the first 48 h postoperatively associated with clinically relevant features and radiologic alterations consistent with PPAP. Grade A: postoperative hyperamylasemia, biochemical changes only; grade B: mild or moderate complications; grade C: severe life-threatening complications
Delayed gastric emptying (DGE) [61]
Inability to return to a standard diet by the end of the first postoperative week including prolonged nasogastric intubation of the patient. Three different grades (A, B, and C) are defined based on the impact on the clinical course and on postoperative management
Chyle leak [66]
Output of milky colored fluid from a drain, drain site, or wound on or after postoperative day 3, with a triglyceride content ≥ 110 mg/dL (≥ 1.2 mmol/L). Grade A: no specific intervention other than oral dietary restrictions; grade B: prolongation of hospital stay, nasoenteral nutrition with dietary restriction, total parenteral nutrition, octreotide, maintenance of surgical drains, or placement of new percutaneous drains; grade C: need for other more invasive in-hospital treatment, intensive care unit admission, or mortality
Prevention of postoperative pancreatic fistula
Postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) is still the most important and clinically relevant complication following partial pancreatectomy [15‐17]. Originally developed in 2005, the ISGPS modified their internationally accepted definition of POPF following reevaluation of the clinical relevance and consequences of different grades of severity in 2016. Since then, the classification has differentiated a biochemical leak (drain output with an amylase activity > 3 times the upper serum value without clinical impact; formerly known as grade A POPF) from clinically relevant grade B and C POPFs, which are characterized by a change in clinical management and reoperation or death, respectively [4]. Clinically relevant POPFs occur in approximately 21% of patients after partial pancreatoduodenectomy and in up to 27% after distal pancreatectomy [18‐21]. After robotic partial pancreatoduodenectomy, POPF rates were reported as being as high as 39% in the first randomized controlled trial (RCT) on this topic [22]. As POPF bears the risk of life-threatening complications such as PPH, it significantly increases the risks of reintervention, prolongation of hospital stay, and postoperative mortality [23, 24]. During the past decades, numerous clinical trials have focused on strategies to prevent POPF, including technical issues and prophylactic intraoperative drain placement [8, 18, 19, 25]. During partial pancreatoduodenectomy, the pancreatic anastomosis is naturally the most critical step of the reconstruction phase. Data from network meta-analysis show that outcomes of binding, duct-to-mucosa, and invagination pancreatic anastomoses are comparable, at least in open surgery [26]. There is inconsistent evidence regarding or not whether pancreatogastrostomy can reduce the POPF rate compared to pancreatojejunostomy [21, 26, 27]. However, due to an increased risk of postoperative bleeding after pancreatogastrostomy, pancreatojejunostomy represents the standard in both open and robotic surgery in most centers [28, 29]. Regarding the route of reconstruction of the pancreatobiliary and digestive tract, data from RCTs and meta-analyses of RCTs showed that a dual-loop reconstruction with separation of the pancreatojejunostomy and hepaticojejunostomy is not superior to single-loop reconstruction in terms of POPF and other relevant outcomes [28, 30].
During distal pancreatectomy, stapling transection has become the most popular method of remnant closure [31]. The ISGPS published evidence-based guidelines on the management of the pancreatic transection plane after distal pancreatectomy; however, many of the recommendations are based on poor evidence and, thus, only weak agreement was achieved for most discussion points [31]. Evidence is particularly inconclusive regarding reinforced stapling and patch coverage of the pancreatic stump [32, 33]. Latest results from an RCT show no significant difference in POPF rates between compression before transection and no precompression during distal pancreatectomy [34]. The use of fibrin sealants as a reinforcement of the pancreatic anastomosis or the pancreatic stump was examined in a recently updated meta-analysis of 14 RCTs comparing POPF rates with and without fibrin sealant in different pancreatic surgeries. Results show that fibrin sealants do not lead to significant POPF reduction, neither in patients undergoing distal pancreatectomy nor in patients undergoing partial pancreatoduodenectomy [35]. Alternatives to fibrin sealants, such as the thrombocyte-enriched Obsidian matrix (Rivolution GmbH, Rosenheim, Germany), are currently investigated in prospective trial [36].
There is an ongoing debate regarding the best drain management in pancreatic surgery. In distal pancreatectomy, however, there meanwhile exists strong evidence justifying a no-drain policy. The multicenter randomized controlled PANDORINA trial and a consecutive meta-analysis including RCTs and non-randomized comparable studies, both published in 2024, showed a significant reduction of POPF when prophylactic drainage was omitted. Rates of major morbidity, reoperation, and readmission were noninferior compared to the drain group [8, 18]. This was also confirmed by the results from the PANDRA II trial published just recently [20].
The multicenter randomized controlled PANDRA I trial questioned the routine use of prophylactic drain placement during partial pancreatoduodenectomy. The results showed significantly lower rates of POPF and POPF-associated complications when omitting prophylactic drainage [19]. However, no other RCT has confirmed this so far, and, thus, clinical practice differs, especially in patients at a high risk for POPF [37‐39]. The pancreatic fistula risk score (FRS) proposed in 2013 by Callery et al. easily includes the texture of pancreatic tissue (firm vs. soft), diagnosis (pancreatic cancer/pancreatitis vs. ampullary/duodenal/cystic/islet cell or metastatic pathology), pancreatic duct diameter, and intraoperative blood loss. With up to 4 points each, the final score reaches from 0 to 10 total points, whereby 0 points mean “negligible risk,” 1–2 points mean “low risk,” 3–6 points mean “intermediate risk,” and 7–10 points mean “high risk” [40, 41]. Analogously, the preoperative and intraoperative FRS for developing POPF after distal pancreatectomy (D-FRS) were developed for risk stratification of patients undergoing distal pancreatectomy. Pancreatic neck thickness and pancreatic duct diameter are considered, and for calculation of intraoperative D‑FRS, body mass index, pancreatic texture, and operation time additionally guide stratification into low, intermediate, and high risk [42]. Risk-adapted perioperative management including placement of prophylactic drains in patients with a high POPF risk seems reasonable, especially after partial pancreatoduodenectomy [39].
Another strategy to reduce POPF rates consists of perioperative administration of either somatostatin or the synthetic analogue octreotide, aiming at reduction of pancreatic exocrine secretion and thereby reducing leakage from the pancreatic stump or anastomosis. The recently published multicenter PREFIPS trial including 651 patients undergoing either partial pancreatoduodenectomy or distal pancreatectomy compared the effect of somatostatin and octreotide for reduction of POPF [43]: POPF rates were comparably high in both study groups, with 24% in the somatostatin and 23% in the octreotide group.
Management of postoperative pancreatic fistula and postpancreatectomy hemorrhage
In cases of clinically relevant POPF and associated intraabdominal infection, antibiotic treatment and prolonged stay of intraoperatively placed drains or interventional (i.e., endoscopic or percutaneous) drainage is frequently required, leading to successful healing in the majority of patients [4, 44]. Relaparotomy and especially completion pancreatectomy is associated with worse outcomes, including high mortality, and is therefore only indicated when conservative and interventional management fail [44, 45]. A minority of patients with PPAP, POPF (i.e., leakage from the pancreatojejunostomy), and PPH require completion pancreatectomy as the ultima ratio [46]. As defined by the ISGPS, clinically relevant PPAP, characterized by hyperamylasemia in combination with worsening of the patient’s clinical condition and radiologic evidence of pancreatitis, occurs in 7.5% of patients undergoing partial pancreatoduodenectomy [47, 48]. In turn, PPAP increases the risk of dehiscence of the pancreatic anastomosis and therewith of POPF and its sequelae. Among patients requiring completion pancreatectomy after partial pancreatoduodenectomy, PPAP is present in 48% [46].
Better management of postoperative complications in high-volume centers leads to reduced rates of failure to rescue and is therewith associated with an inverse relationship between hospital volume and mortality [49, 50]. Failure to rescue usually happens in patients suffering from a cascade of complications [51]. This underlines the importance of focusing on prompt management of typical index complications after pancreatic surgery to mitigate the risk of sequelae and possible failure to rescue. A recent retrospective cohort study including 22,983 patients showed major complications in 26.9% and failure to rescue in 8.1% of patients after partial pancreatoduodenectomy. Age, American Society of Anesthesiology score ≥ 3, Northern Europe, POPF, organ failure, life-threatening complication, non-radiologic intervention, and reoperation were identified as independent risk factors for failure to rescue [52].
Postpancreatectomy hemorrhage as defined by the ISGPS occurs in 3–6% of patients after pancreatic resection and is the Achilles’ heel in postoperative management due to its high mortality risk [9, 53]. Early bleeding (≤ 24 h after surgery) is regularly associated with technical errors and usually requires immediate reoperation, with a good prognosis. Late bleeding, however, is associated with a mortality rate of up to 30% and is associated with POPF in more than two thirds of patients [54]. Sentinel bleeding requires highly urgent CT angiography to localize the bleeding site and evaluate options for interventional radiologic treatment such as coil embolization and covered stenting. Overall, endovascular treatment of PPH is successful in up to 80% of cases [55] while being associated with a better outcome compared to surgical management. It is therefore the management of choice and should be available in all centers offering pancreatic resections [56].
In summary, POPF remains a clinically relevant problem which can be managed appropriately by interventional measures in most cases and rarely needs re-do surgery to prevent failure to rescue.
Prevention and management of delayed gastric emptying
Occurring in up to more than 50% of patients, delayed gastric emptying (DGE) is the most frequent complication after partial pancreatoduodenectomy [57]. Despite its reversible character, DGE can be long lasting, reduces quality of life, prolongs hospital stay, and impairs postoperative recovery [58]. The pathophysiology of DGE is regarded as being multifactorial, with devascularization and denervation of the pyloric sphincter playing a potential role [59]. Based on the rationale that pylorospasm is the most relevant risk factor for development of DGE, pylorus-resecting partial pancreatoduodenectomy was introduced to pancreatic surgery. During recent decades, several primary studies and meta-analyses comparing pylorus-preserving and pylorus-resecting partial pancreatoduodenectomy have been published. Based on level-IA evidence, there is no significant difference between pylorus-preserving and pylorus-resecting partial pancreatoduodenectomy with regard to DGE and other relevant outcome parameters [58]. Considering that there is no strong evidence supporting removal of the pylorus, it should not be performed as a preventive measure. However, in the case of tumor infiltration or concern regarding sufficient blood supply, pylorus resection in combination with or without distal gastrectomy may be preferred, depending on the surgeon’s preference and the individual patient situation [59]. As DGE is often associated with POPF and intra-abdominal abscess, these should always be ruled out and treated if existent—also after distal pancreatectomy [60]. Typical symptoms are a prolonged inability to tolerate solid food intake and the need for a nasogastric tube due to nausea, vomiting and gastric distension. The ISGPS classified mild, moderate, and severe forms of DGE into grades A, B, and C. Grade A is defined as a required nasogastric tube between postoperative days 4 and 7 and no toleration of solid intake by day 7. If a nasogastric tube is needed for 8–14 days or no solid diet is tolerated by day 14, it becomes grade B DGE, whereas grade C is defined as a required nasogastric tube for > 14 days and the inability to maintain unlimited oral intake by day 21 [61]. An antecolic versus retrocolic reconstruction route of gastric drainage during pancreatic head resection showed comparable results regarding DGE and other relevant outcome parameters [57]. There is no convincing evidence for intraoperative dilatation of the pylorus during pylorus-preserving partial pancreatoduodenectomy [62]. Hence, this cannot be recommended as a standard preventive measure.
Delayed gastric emptying is a patient-relevant complication which has an impact on postoperative recovery and wellbeing, but, luckily it can be solved conservatively in the majority of patients.
Management of chyle leak and postoperative diarrhea
Chyle leak and diarrhea are frequently observed following extended resections, especially arterial divestment or resection, when the soft tissue along the superior mesenteric artery or celiac trunk/hepatic artery is completely cleared [63, 64]. Chyle leaks are observed in approximately 10% of patients after pancreatic surgery [65]. Conservative management with fat-free or a main-chain triglyceride diet and parenteral nutrition is the mainstay of treatment, leading to resolution within 14 days in most patients [65, 66]. In patients with grade C chyle leak, lymphography represents an invasive treatment option, leading to a > 50% decrease in drainage output in around 50% of patients [67]. Diarrhea after pancreatic surgery is also frequently observed after extended resections, especially in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer following neoadjuvant treatment when arterial divestment or even arterial resection is undertaken. However, valid data on diarrhea after pancreatic surgery are sparce, and a generally accepted definition of diarrhea after pancreatic resection does not yet exist. However, such a definition is currently in preparation and will help to better compare interstudy results.
Standardized management of postoperative complications
Early recognition and optimal management of postoperative complications is crucial for limiting patient harm [68]. Algorithm-based postoperative management including drain removal, diagnostics, and management of complications was proven beneficial in terms of reduction of complications in a recent multicenter RCT from the Dutch Pancreatic Cancer Group [69]. A recently published meta-analysis showed that prophylactic broad-spectrum penicillin-based antibiotics significantly reduce surgical site infections, POPF, duration of hospital stay, and mortality in patients undergoing pancreatoduodenectomy. However, level‑I evidence is still sparse but also needed for evidence-based standardization of perioperative procedures. Trials focusing on this topic are therefore urgently needed.
Conclusion
With sustained high morbidity rates, prevention and optimized management of complications remain top priorities in pancreatic surgery. Standardized definitions and gradings of these complications enable valid comparisons of trial results and help to accelerate scientific progress, aiming at improvement of morbidity outcomes. Pancreatic surgery should only be performed in high-volume centers with an excellent endoscopic and radiologic interventional unit to ensure optimized complication management. Further trials should specifically focus on high-risk patients, while preventive measures frequently fail to significantly reduce complications in trials also including low-risk patients.
