Management of complications occurring after pancreatic surgery

Complication Definition and grading 4 ] Postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) [ Drain output of any measurable volume of fluid with an amylase level > 3 times the upper limit of institutional normal serum amylase activity associated with a clinically relevant development/condition related directly to the postoperative pancreatic fistula. Grade A: biochemical leak, no clinical importance; grade B: change in the postoperative management; drains are either left in place > 3 weeks or repositioned through endoscopic or percutaneous procedures; grade C: reoperation, single or multiple organ failure, and/or mortality 53 ] Postpancreatectomy hemorrhage (PPH) [ Defined by three parameters: onset, location, and severity. The onset is either early (< or = 24 h after the end of the index operation) or late (> 24 h). The location is either intraluminal or extraluminal. The severity of bleeding may be either mild or severe. Three different grades of PPH (grades A, B, and C) are defined according to the time of onset, site of bleeding, severity, and clinical impact 48 ] Postpancreatectomy acute pancreatitis (PPAP) [ Sustained postoperative serum hyperamylasemia greater than the institutional upper limit of normal for at least the first 48 h postoperatively associated with clinically relevant features and radiologic alterations consistent with PPAP. Grade A: postoperative hyperamylasemia, biochemical changes only; grade B: mild or moderate complications; grade C: severe life-threatening complications 61 ] Delayed gastric emptying (DGE) [ Inability to return to a standard diet by the end of the first postoperative week including prolonged nasogastric intubation of the patient. Three different grades (A, B, and C) are defined based on the impact on the clinical course and on postoperative management 66 ] Chyle leak [ Output of milky colored fluid from a drain, drain site, or wound on or after postoperative day 3, with a triglyceride content ≥ 110 mg/dL (≥ 1.2 mmol/L). Grade A: no specific intervention other than oral dietary restrictions; grade B: prolongation of hospital stay, nasoenteral nutrition with dietary restriction, total parenteral nutrition, octreotide, maintenance of surgical drains, or placement of new percutaneous drains; grade C: need for other more invasive in-hospital treatment, intensive care unit admission, or mortality

Pancreatic resections are still high-risk procedures, even though mortality rates have decreased considerably to around 5% over recent decades []. Nevertheless, overall morbidity remains as high as 67%, with major complications (Clavien-Dindo grade IIIa and higher) in nearly one third of cases []. The main reason for the unsatisfactorily high morbidity is the unsolved problem of postoperative pancreatic fistula (POPF) and the associated complications, which it has not yet been possible to significantly reduce despite numerous scientific efforts []. At the same time, extended pancreatic surgery including vascular resection is increasingly performed in high-volume centers due to today’s availability of very effective neoadjuvant polychemotherapy regimens and great advances in surgical techniques, which together offer the chance of extending indications []. It is not surprising that increased difficulty levels and extension of the dimension of the operation go along with an elevated risk of postoperative morbidity and mortality []. Thus, successful prevention and optimized management of surgery-associated complications is an ongoing debate in pancreatic surgery and one of the foremost topics of clinical research []. Besides POPF, the most frequent and clinically relevant complications after pancreatic surgery include postpancreatectomy hemorrhage (PPH), postpancreatectomy acute pancreatitis (PPAP), delayed gastric emptying (DGE), bile leak, chyle leak, and diarrhea after extended resections. Standardized and universally accepted definitions of these morbidity outcomes as proposed by the International Study Group of Pancreatic Surgery (ISGPS) are essential for valid comparison of study results, ongoing scientific progress, and improvement in clinical outcomes (Table; []). However, it was recently shown that there is high interobserver variability when ISGPS definitions are applied and precisions should thus be undertaken to reduce inconsistencies and bias in the assessment and grading of complications []. Furthermore, so-called ideal outcomes of pancreatic resections were defined to better compare outcomes of pancreatic operations using a composite parameter comprising the most relevant objective outcome parameters. An ideal outcome for partial pancreatectomy is regarded as the combination of the following criteria: (i) no in-hospital death, (ii) complications not higher than Clavien-Dindo grade II, (iii) no POPF, (iv) no reoperation, (v) length of hospital stay ≤ 75th percentile, and (vi) no readmission to hospital []. In two recently published multinational registry studies including more than 20,000 patients each, just over half had an ideal outcome according to this definition after partial pancreatoduodenectomy or distal pancreatectomy []. While objectively measurable parameters have been at the center of clinical trials for decades, quality of life and other patient-reported outcomes are finally gaining more and more importance today []. This narrative review gives a summarized update of the current evidence for preventive strategies and effective methods for managing the most significant complications after pancreatic surgery.