Management of complications in colorectal surgery

The aim of this study is to identify surgical and nonsurgical complications in elective and emergency colorectal surgery and analyze complication management.

Major surgery such as colorectal surgery is still associated with undesirable consequences and postoperative complications []. Recent enhancements of patient-related factors, along with technical and surgical improvements, have contributed to a decrease in morbidity and mortality. Due to enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols, nonsurgical complications, length of stay, and costs are reduced []. Postoperative surgery-related complications occur in 16.8%, including anastomotic leakage, bleeding, bowel obstruction, fascial rupture, stoma-related problems, and wound infection []. However, emergency surgery comes with higher morbidity, and a threefold higher failure-to-rescue rate than elective surgery (8.0% vs. 27.1%) []. Within 30 days postoperatively, 10.4% after emergency and 4.3% after elective surgery require reoperation. Malignancy is the main indication for elective colorectal resection, followed by diverticular disease and inflammatory bowel disease. This is in contrast to emergency surgery, where malignancy and benign diseases (diverticular disease, obstruction) are comparable in terms of frequency, followed by ischemia. According to a Finnish study, a laparoscopic approach is used in 42.4% in elective and 1.2% in emergency surgery []. The conversion rate is higher in elective cases (14.1% vs. 3.8%). Robotic surgery is on the rise in elective colorectal resection, scoring in a short length of stay and a lower conversion rate [].

To assess significant differences between two groups, a chi-square test was performed. For small sample sizes, Fisher’s exact test was applied. Comparisons involving more than two groups were also analyzed using the chi-square test. In the case of significant results, post hoc analyses with appropriate corrections for multiple testing were conducted to identify differences between individual groups. A significance level of P < 0.05 was considered.

We included adult patients (> 18 years) in our clinic undergoing right-sided hemicolectomy (2020–2022), left-sided hemicolectomy (2020–2022), and rectal surgery (2020–2021) as the index surgery, in emergency and elective settings, with primary anastomosis and stoma creation. Exclusion criteria were resections of merely the transverse colon, subtotal and total colectomies, and Hartmann’s procedure. Data were collected retrospectively and analyzed as long as patients’ data were traceable in the system (morbidity, mortality). For elective surgery, blood samples, nutritional status, and the mental health of patients are routinely checked preoperatively. Intraoperatively, indocyanine green is used for bowel perfusion, and flexible sigmoidoscopy is performed. In left-sided hemicolectomy and rectal resection, an autologous platelet-rich fibrin matrix is applied intra-anastomotically to provide safe anastomotic healing.

Results

1 Patient characteristics Right-sided n (%) Left-sided n (%) Rectal n (%) All n (%) All patients 127 (31.2) 181 (44.5) 99 (24.3) 407 (100) Mean age, years 68 60 60 62.6 Male, % 59.1 45.9 44.4 49.8 ASA, mean 2 2 2 2 Elective, n (%) 89 (70.1) 159 (87.8) 97 (98) 345 (84.8) Laparoscopic, n (%) 62 (48.9) 158 (87.3) 69 (69.7) 289 (71) Malignant, n (%) 88 (69.3) 52 (28.7) 78 (78.8) 218 (53.6) Drain, n (%) 78 (61.4) 99 (54.7) 89 (90) 266 (65.4) Duration of surgery, minutes 142 154 248 181 A total of 407 patients undergoing colorectal surgery were included. Baseline characteristics of the study participants are presented in Table

Ten patients (7.9%) with right-sided hemicolectomy (RSH) had multivisceral resection, mostly combined with cholecystectomy or gastrectomy. For left-sided hemicolectomy (LSH), 12 patients (6.6%) had simultaneous resection, mainly liver resections due to metastases. Twenty-nine patients (29.3%) with rectal resection (RR) had further multivisceral resections including gynecological indications (endometriosis, ovarian cancer). Two patients (1.6%) received terminal ileostomy during RSH. One patient (0.6%) with LSH had terminal transversostomy and one patient defunctioning transversostomy (0.06%). A terminal colostomy was created in 2 patients with rectal extirpation (2.0%) and a defunctioning ileostomy in 14 patients with RR (14.1%). The conversion rate was 7.4% for RSH, 0.06% for LSH, and 5.5% for RR. There was no conversion in robotic surgery ( n = 30, 8.7%).

2 4 3 Patients with complications All patients Patient characteristics Right-sided n (%) Left-sided n (%) Rectal n (%) All ( n = 59) n (%) All ( n = 407) n (%) All complications 23 (18.1) 27 (14.9) 9 (9.1) 59 (100) 59 (14.5) Anastomotic leakage 4 (17.4) 10 (37.0) 2 (22.2) 16 (27.0) 16 (3.9) Postoperative hemorrhage 5 (21.7) 3 (11.1) 1 (11.1) 9 (15.2) 9 (2.2) Wound infection 3 (13.0) 2 (7.4) 3 (33.3) 8 (13.5) 8 (2.0) Anastomotic bleeding 0 (0) 6 (22.2) 1 (11.1) 7 (11.9) 7 (1.7) Paralytic ileus 4 (17.4) 0 (0) 1 (11.1) 5 (8.3) 5 (1.2) Hematoma/fluid collection intraabdominal 3 (13.0) 2 (7.4) 0 (0) 5 (8.3) 5 (1.2) Fascial rupture 3 (13.0) 0 (0) 0 (0) 3 (5.1) 3 (0.7) Colonic ischemia 1 (4.3) 1 (3.7) 0 (0) 2 (3.3) 2 (0.1) Bowel obstruction 0 (0) 2 (7.4) 0 (0) 2 (3.3) 2 (0.1) Abscess intraabdominal 1 (4.3) 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (1.7) 1 (0.02) Bowel perforation 1 (4.3) 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (1.7) 1 (0.02) Stoma stenosis 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (11.1) 1 (1.7) 1 (0.02) Ureteral injury 0 (0) 0 (0) 1 (11.1) 1 (1.7) 1 (0.02) Death 4 (17.4) 0 (0) 1 (11.1) 5 (8.3) 5 (1.2) Clavien–Dindo Right-sided Left-sided Rectal All I 2 7 2 11 II 15 18 24 57 IIIa 3 5 2 10 IIIb 12 20 12 39 IV 0 0 0 0 V 11 1 0 12 Patients with complications All patients Patient characteristics Right-sided n (%) Left-sided n (%) Rectal n (%) All ( n = 68) n (%) All ( N = 407) n (%) All complications 18 (14.1) 24 (13.3) 26 (26.3) 68 (16.7) 68 (16.7) Renal 2 (11.1) 9 (37.5) 11 (42.3) 22 (32.5) 22 (5.4) Cardiac 8 (44.4) 4 (16.6) 6 (23.1) 18 (26.5) 18 (4.4) Pulmonary 6 (33.3) 7 (29.2) 5 (19.2) 18 (26.5) 18 (4.4) Thromboembolism 1 (5.5) 1 (4.1) 0 (0) 2 (2.9) 2 (0.1) Hematological disorder 1 (5.5) 1 (4.1) 1 (3.8) 3 (4.4) 3 (0.1) Thrush 0 (0) 2 (8.2) 3 (11.5) 5 (7.3) 5 (1.2) Death 7 (38.9) 0 (0) 0 (0) 7 (10.3) 7 (1.7) The rate of surgical complications was 14.5% in all patients—18.1% for RSH, 14.9% for LSH, and 9.1% for RR (Table). Nonsurgical complications are shown in Table. Complications were classified according to the Clavien–Dindo classification (Table).

Patients undergoing emergency surgery had Clavien–Dindo II and V significantly more often ( P < 0.001). The mortality rate was significantly higher (14.5%) than in patients with elective surgery (0.9%; P < 0.001), counting surgical and nonsurgical complications. Sixty-two patients (15.2%) had emergency surgery and 345 patients (84.8%) elective surgery and as the index surgery. Reoperation directly related to the index operation was necessary in 10 patients (16.1%) after emergency surgery and in 30 patients (8.7%) after elective surgery ( P = 0.059).

All patients with postoperative hemorrhage (2.2%) underwent hemostasis in the OR. Two patients had subcutaneous hemorrhage with wound revision, and 7 patients had intraabdominal bleeding. Hemorrhage was most frequent in RSH, with the highest proportion in open surgery. Six patients again underwent the same surgical approach as in the primary surgery; one patient needed laparotomy.

For fascial rupture, 3 patients (0.07%) had abdominal closure, of whom one patient underwent closure with a vacuum-assisted closure system (VAC).

One patient had an intraabdominal abscess after RSH, which was drained radiologically, with no need for further surgical intervention.

Anastomosis was redone in one leakage after RSH. Two patients with leakage after LSH had oversewing, 3 patients had a redo with loop colostomy or ileostomy, and 5 patients received terminal colostomy. After RR, one patient had a leakage oversewn and endoluminal vacuum-assisted therapy and one patient received terminal colostomy.

Ischemia of the colon after RSH with small bowel resection occurred in one patient who already had ischemia at the index surgery, who received further left-sided colectomy but died due to multiorgan failure. Ischemia of the transverse colon occurred in one patient after LSH, with an insufficient Riolan anastomosis during primary surgery, thus necessitating terminal colostomy.

One perforation of the small bowel during RSH required laparotomy, with recurrent small bowel leakages. This patient unfortunately died.

Wound infections included one peristomal infection (ileostomy) and two surgical site infections (SSI), one was treated in the operating theater (OR) and one was opened bedside after RSH. After LSH, we saw a SSI at the drainage site which was treated conservatively and a wound healing deficit requiring VAC.

One intraabdominal hematoma after RSH was drained radiologically. After LSH, two patients underwent lavage due to ongoing peritonitis and ascites after index emergency surgery.

After LSH, two cases of mechanical ileus (0.05%) occurred due to incarcerated trocar hernia and adhesions. Seven patients (1.7%) had postoperative anastomotic bleeding, which was endoscopically verified and successfully clipped. One stenosis of an ileostomy after RR was redone in the OR.

