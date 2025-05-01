Management of complications in colorectal surgery

Main novel aspects
-
Emergency surgery shows higher morbidity than elective surgery.
-
Surgical complications are highest in right-sided hemicolectomy.
-
Nonsurgical complications are highest in rectal resection.
Introduction
Major surgery such as colorectal surgery is still associated with undesirable consequences and postoperative complications [1]. Recent enhancements of patient-related factors, along with technical and surgical improvements, have contributed to a decrease in morbidity and mortality. Due to enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols, nonsurgical complications, length of stay, and costs are reduced [2]. Postoperative surgery-related complications occur in 16.8%, including anastomotic leakage, bleeding, bowel obstruction, fascial rupture, stoma-related problems, and wound infection [3]. However, emergency surgery comes with higher morbidity, and a threefold higher failure-to-rescue rate than elective surgery (8.0% vs. 27.1%) [4]. Within 30 days postoperatively, 10.4% after emergency and 4.3% after elective surgery require reoperation. Malignancy is the main indication for elective colorectal resection, followed by diverticular disease and inflammatory bowel disease. This is in contrast to emergency surgery, where malignancy and benign diseases (diverticular disease, obstruction) are comparable in terms of frequency, followed by ischemia. According to a Finnish study, a laparoscopic approach is used in 42.4% in elective and 1.2% in emergency surgery [4]. The conversion rate is higher in elective cases (14.1% vs. 3.8%). Robotic surgery is on the rise in elective colorectal resection, scoring in a short length of stay and a lower conversion rate [5, 6].
The aim of this study is to identify surgical and nonsurgical complications in elective and emergency colorectal surgery and analyze complication management.
Materials and methods
Patients and procedures
We included adult patients (> 18 years) in our clinic undergoing right-sided hemicolectomy (2020–2022), left-sided hemicolectomy (2020–2022), and rectal surgery (2020–2021) as the index surgery, in emergency and elective settings, with primary anastomosis and stoma creation. Exclusion criteria were resections of merely the transverse colon, subtotal and total colectomies, and Hartmann’s procedure. Data were collected retrospectively and analyzed as long as patients’ data were traceable in the system (morbidity, mortality). For elective surgery, blood samples, nutritional status, and the mental health of patients are routinely checked preoperatively. Intraoperatively, indocyanine green is used for bowel perfusion, and flexible sigmoidoscopy is performed. In left-sided hemicolectomy and rectal resection, an autologous platelet-rich fibrin matrix is applied intra-anastomotically to provide safe anastomotic healing.
Statistical analysis
To assess significant differences between two groups, a chi-square test was performed. For small sample sizes, Fisher’s exact test was applied. Comparisons involving more than two groups were also analyzed using the chi-square test. In the case of significant results, post hoc analyses with appropriate corrections for multiple testing were conducted to identify differences between individual groups. A significance level of P < 0.05 was considered.
Results
A total of 407 patients undergoing colorectal surgery were included. Baseline characteristics of the study participants are presented in Table 1.
Table 1
Demographics and characteristics of included patients
Patient characteristics
Right-sided
n (%)
Left-sided
n (%)
Rectal
n (%)
All
n (%)
All patients
127 (31.2)
181 (44.5)
99 (24.3)
407 (100)
Mean age, years
68
60
60
62.6
Male, %
59.1
45.9
44.4
49.8
ASA, mean
2
2
2
2
Elective, n (%)
89 (70.1)
159 (87.8)
97 (98)
345 (84.8)
Laparoscopic, n (%)
62 (48.9)
158 (87.3)
69 (69.7)
289 (71)
Malignant, n (%)
88 (69.3)
52 (28.7)
78 (78.8)
218 (53.6)
Drain, n (%)
78 (61.4)
99 (54.7)
89 (90)
266 (65.4)
Duration of surgery, minutes
142
154
248
181
Ten patients (7.9%) with right-sided hemicolectomy (RSH) had multivisceral resection, mostly combined with cholecystectomy or gastrectomy. For left-sided hemicolectomy (LSH), 12 patients (6.6%) had simultaneous resection, mainly liver resections due to metastases. Twenty-nine patients (29.3%) with rectal resection (RR) had further multivisceral resections including gynecological indications (endometriosis, ovarian cancer). Two patients (1.6%) received terminal ileostomy during RSH. One patient (0.6%) with LSH had terminal transversostomy and one patient defunctioning transversostomy (0.06%). A terminal colostomy was created in 2 patients with rectal extirpation (2.0%) and a defunctioning ileostomy in 14 patients with RR (14.1%). The conversion rate was 7.4% for RSH, 0.06% for LSH, and 5.5% for RR. There was no conversion in robotic surgery (n = 30, 8.7%).
The rate of surgical complications was 14.5% in all patients—18.1% for RSH, 14.9% for LSH, and 9.1% for RR (Table 2). Nonsurgical complications are shown in Table 4. Complications were classified according to the Clavien–Dindo classification (Table 3).
Table 2
Surgical complications
Patients with complications
All patients
Patient characteristics
Right-sided
n (%)
Left-sided
n (%)
Rectal
n (%)
All (n = 59)
n (%)
All (n = 407)
n (%)
All complications
23 (18.1)
27 (14.9)
9 (9.1)
59 (100)
59 (14.5)
Anastomotic leakage
4 (17.4)
10 (37.0)
2 (22.2)
16 (27.0)
16 (3.9)
Postoperative hemorrhage
5 (21.7)
3 (11.1)
1 (11.1)
9 (15.2)
9 (2.2)
Wound infection
3 (13.0)
2 (7.4)
3 (33.3)
8 (13.5)
8 (2.0)
Anastomotic bleeding
0 (0)
6 (22.2)
1 (11.1)
7 (11.9)
7 (1.7)
Paralytic ileus
4 (17.4)
0 (0)
1 (11.1)
5 (8.3)
5 (1.2)
Hematoma/fluid collection intraabdominal
3 (13.0)
2 (7.4)
0 (0)
5 (8.3)
5 (1.2)
Fascial rupture
3 (13.0)
0 (0)
0 (0)
3 (5.1)
3 (0.7)
Colonic ischemia
1 (4.3)
1 (3.7)
0 (0)
2 (3.3)
2 (0.1)
Bowel obstruction
0 (0)
2 (7.4)
0 (0)
2 (3.3)
2 (0.1)
Abscess intraabdominal
1 (4.3)
0 (0)
0 (0)
1 (1.7)
1 (0.02)
Bowel perforation
1 (4.3)
0 (0)
0 (0)
1 (1.7)
1 (0.02)
Stoma stenosis
0 (0)
0 (0)
1 (11.1)
1 (1.7)
1 (0.02)
Ureteral injury
0 (0)
0 (0)
1 (11.1)
1 (1.7)
1 (0.02)
Death
4 (17.4)
0 (0)
1 (11.1)
5 (8.3)
5 (1.2)
Table 3
Clavien–Dindo classification
Clavien–Dindo
Right-sided
Left-sided
Rectal
All
I
2
7
2
11
II
15
18
24
57
IIIa
3
5
2
10
IIIb
12
20
12
39
IV
0
0
0
0
V
11
1
0
12
Table 4
Nonsurgical complications
Patients with complications
All patients
Patient characteristics
Right-sided
n (%)
Left-sided
n (%)
Rectal
n (%)
All (n = 68)
n (%)
All (N = 407)
n (%)
All complications
18 (14.1)
24 (13.3)
26 (26.3)
68 (16.7)
68 (16.7)
Renal
2 (11.1)
9 (37.5)
11 (42.3)
22 (32.5)
22 (5.4)
Cardiac
8 (44.4)
4 (16.6)
6 (23.1)
18 (26.5)
18 (4.4)
Pulmonary
6 (33.3)
7 (29.2)
5 (19.2)
18 (26.5)
18 (4.4)
Thromboembolism
1 (5.5)
1 (4.1)
0 (0)
2 (2.9)
2 (0.1)
Hematological disorder
1 (5.5)
1 (4.1)
1 (3.8)
3 (4.4)
3 (0.1)
Thrush
0 (0)
2 (8.2)
3 (11.5)
5 (7.3)
5 (1.2)
Death
7 (38.9)
0 (0)
0 (0)
7 (10.3)
7 (1.7)
Patients undergoing emergency surgery had Clavien–Dindo II and V significantly more often (P < 0.001). The mortality rate was significantly higher (14.5%) than in patients with elective surgery (0.9%; P < 0.001), counting surgical and nonsurgical complications. Sixty-two patients (15.2%) had emergency surgery and 345 patients (84.8%) elective surgery and as the index surgery. Reoperation directly related to the index operation was necessary in 10 patients (16.1%) after emergency surgery and in 30 patients (8.7%) after elective surgery (P = 0.059).
All patients with postoperative hemorrhage (2.2%) underwent hemostasis in the OR. Two patients had subcutaneous hemorrhage with wound revision, and 7 patients had intraabdominal bleeding. Hemorrhage was most frequent in RSH, with the highest proportion in open surgery. Six patients again underwent the same surgical approach as in the primary surgery; one patient needed laparotomy.
For fascial rupture, 3 patients (0.07%) had abdominal closure, of whom one patient underwent closure with a vacuum-assisted closure system (VAC).
One patient had an intraabdominal abscess after RSH, which was drained radiologically, with no need for further surgical intervention.
Anastomosis was redone in one leakage after RSH. Two patients with leakage after LSH had oversewing, 3 patients had a redo with loop colostomy or ileostomy, and 5 patients received terminal colostomy. After RR, one patient had a leakage oversewn and endoluminal vacuum-assisted therapy and one patient received terminal colostomy.
Ischemia of the colon after RSH with small bowel resection occurred in one patient who already had ischemia at the index surgery, who received further left-sided colectomy but died due to multiorgan failure. Ischemia of the transverse colon occurred in one patient after LSH, with an insufficient Riolan anastomosis during primary surgery, thus necessitating terminal colostomy.
One perforation of the small bowel during RSH required laparotomy, with recurrent small bowel leakages. This patient unfortunately died.
Wound infections included one peristomal infection (ileostomy) and two surgical site infections (SSI), one was treated in the operating theater (OR) and one was opened bedside after RSH. After LSH, we saw a SSI at the drainage site which was treated conservatively and a wound healing deficit requiring VAC.
One intraabdominal hematoma after RSH was drained radiologically. After LSH, two patients underwent lavage due to ongoing peritonitis and ascites after index emergency surgery.
After LSH, two cases of mechanical ileus (0.05%) occurred due to incarcerated trocar hernia and adhesions. Seven patients (1.7%) had postoperative anastomotic bleeding, which was endoscopically verified and successfully clipped. One stenosis of an ileostomy after RR was redone in the OR.
Nonsurgical complications are summarized in Table 4. Patients with rectal surgery had the highest morbidity rate (26.3%), whereas RSH showed the highest mortality rate (38.9%). Renal complications were kidney failure, micturition problems, and urinary tract infections. Cardiac issues were mainly decompensation and hyperhydration; pulmonary complications included pneumonia and pleural effusion. One patient had a stroke and one patient a pulmonary embolism. Seven patients died following RSH, with mean age of 82 years. Six of them had emergency surgery and one patient elective surgery, who then developed a stroke. Reasons for death were intracerebral bleeding, stroke, respiratory failure, and multiorgan failure.
Discussion
The surgical and nonsurgical complication rates in our cohort align with those in the existing literature. Patient characteristics and clinical outcomes differ between rectal and colonic resections, thus necessitating careful consideration during patient selection, as complications in colonic resections tend to have more severe consequences [7]. Compared to LSH and RR, RSH had the highest surgical and nonsurgical mortality rate in our cohorts. The failure-to-rescue rate was highest for RSH, with 7 patients dying due to nonsurgical and 3 patients due to surgical complications. These patients were older, with a mean age exceeding that of the cohort, and had at least two serious comorbidities, as shown in the literature [8]. Eight patients had emergency surgery. Nonmodifiable factors in emergency surgery, including body mass index, age, sex, and comorbidities, significantly impact outcomes. As a tertiary care center, our institution frequently manages critically ill patients, particularly in emergency settings. Consequently, the overall resection rate of a hospital should also be considered when evaluating surgical and nonsurgical outcomes, as it may influence overall morbidity and mortality [9, 10]. Multidisciplinary management and stratification of patients based on the urgency of surgery (emergent, urgent, elective) may help to mitigate complications [11]. Various preoperative risk assessment tools, such as POSSUM and APACHE II, are available to predict morbidity and mortality in emergency settings [12, 13]. Preoperative optimization offers a window of opportunity to lower postoperative morbidity. Anemia, hypoalbuminemia, malnutrition, smoking, and obesity represent risk factors [14‐16]. To minimize the infectious risk, carbohydrate fluids up to 2 h preoperatively are recommended [16]. Enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols and prehabilitation programs appear beneficial in terms of reducing postoperative morbidity, particularly among older patients. Notably, nonsurgical complications have demonstrated a greater potential for reduction as compared to surgical complications, which have remained relatively constant [3].
We continuously review our outcomes during morbidity and mortality meetings to update and improve our outcomes. To mention a few examples: Intracorporal anastomosis for RSH, Pfannenstiel incision for specimen retrieval, robotic surgery especially in RR, indocyanine green for bowel perfusion, autologous platelet-rich fibrin matrix for prolonged anastomotic healing, and endoluminal rectal VAC therapy are examples timely implementations.
In recent years, key advancements in colorectal surgery have focused on reducing anastomotic leakage rates, implementing damage control strategies, introducing novel surgical techniques, and incorporating innovative devices. These developments predominantly target elective surgeries. However, emergency colorectal surgery remains a significant risk factor for increased morbidity and mortality [4, 17]. Patients undergoing emergency surgery require relaparotomy twice as often as those undergoing elective procedures and exhibit a threefold higher 90-day mortality rate [4]. The adoption of robot-assisted surgery in our cohort was limited, as it was introduced shortly before. However, certain cases, such as multivisceral resections in endometriosis, remain challenging for laparoscopic approaches. Especially in extended surgical procedures, venous thromboembolism can be avoided using intermittent pneumatic compression intraoperatively and graduated compression stockings postoperatively, and perioperative chemoprophylaxis should be used [18]. Postoperative prophylaxis is recommended for 7 days in non-oncological patients and for 4 weeks in oncological patients [19].
In our study, no significant difference in reoperation rates was observed between emergency and elective surgeries. Nevertheless, the reoperation rate was markedly higher in emergency cases (16.1%) compared to elective procedures (8.7%). The primary indications for reoperation included anastomotic leakage and fascial rupture. While predominantly anastomotic leaks occurred following elective surgeries, indications for reoperation in emergency cases were heterogeneous. Efforts to reduce leakage and fascial rupture rates should focus on promoting laparoscopic approaches for right-sided resections [20]. For anastomotic leakage in RSH, oversewing, redo of the anastomosis, and terminal stoma are equally safe options [21]. Conversely, the use of an autologous platelet-rich fibrin matrix has successfully minimized leakage rates in left-sided and rectal resections [22]. Intraoperative flexible endoscopy is routinely performed in our practice to check for leakage and bleeding [23]. For postoperative care in rectal anastomotic leakages in clinically stable non-peritonitic patients, endoluminal vacuum-assisted therapy shows a low percentage of complications, a higher rate of stoma closure, and a shorter length of hospital stay [24]. Otherwise, oversewing and drainage as well as takedown of the anastomosis with terminal colostomy are necessary [25]. Furthermore, the role of prophylactic drainage in the postoperative course remains contentious. While prophylactic drains have not shown to reduce morbidity, their use is not recommended in elective surgeries [26, 27].
C‑reactive protein (CRP) levels serve as a reliable marker for major complications, with a threshold of 170 mg/L on the second postoperative day [28, 29]. Therefore, one control of CRP on day 2 should be standard in order to recognize possible complications in good time. Perioperative fluid management is a critical determinant of postoperative morbidity, with the aim of maintaining an euvolemic state throughout the pre-, intra-, and postoperative phases. Excessive intraoperative fluid administration, defined as exceeding 3 mL/kg/h, is associated with gut wall edema, delayed gastrointestinal recovery, higher complication rates, and a prolonged hospital stay. A proper setup and collaboration with the anesthesiologist are essential to minimize postoperative complications. In addition, early postoperative feeding has been shown to reduce infection rates and shorten the hospital stay without increasing the risk of anastomotic dehiscence [30, 31].
Limitations
This study has some limitations. It is a retrospective analysis conducted at a single center. Hartmann’s procedure was not included in the analysis, as it predominantly involves a high-risk patient population that has been extensively studied in the existing literature. Further, subtotal and total colectomies and resections of the transverse colon were not analyzed, as they are relatively rare procedures.
Conclusion
This study offers insights into surgical and nonsurgical outcomes associated with three common colorectal procedures in both elective and emergency settings. Substantial innovations have improved the management of colorectal complications, contributing to reduced morbidity and mortality. Among surgical complications, morbidity and mortality rates were highest in patients undergoing RSH. For nonsurgical complications, morbidity was also highest in the RSH group, while mortality was highest in patients undergoing RR. However, to further enhance patient outcomes, there is a critical need for improved preoperative optimization in emergency cases, particularly through interdisciplinary care approaches. Given the complexity of multimodal treatment options, patient stratification should also consider surgical morbidity and long-term quality of life to guide personalized and effective management strategies.
