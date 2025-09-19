Malnutrition in cancer patients

Risk of malnutrition and its negative consequences for the prognosis of patients with cancer are well-known clinical challenges []. The European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ESPEN) published an expert group recommendation for action against cancer-related malnutrition in 2017, where screening of all oncological patients during the course of their care, nutrition-related assessment practices and the use of multimodal nutritional interventions with individual treatment plans are strongly advised []. …