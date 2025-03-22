Malnutrition and perioperative nutritional rehabilitation in major operations

There is no evidence supporting a more aggressive nutritional approach for malnourished patients. However, in cases where patients are unlikely to meet nutritional needs within the first postoperative week via the oral route—such as those undergoing upper gastrointestinal, pancreatic, head and neck, or neurosurgical procedures—intraoperative planning should ensure early enteral nutrition within 48 h. This may involve placing a nasogastric or nasojejunal feeding tube, a feeding gastrostomy, or a jejunostomy if not already available, as well as securing venous access for parenteral nutrition when enteral feeding is contraindicated or expected to be insufficient []. In such cases, clinical judgment is essential to assess tolerance to oral and enteral nutrition and to anticipate potential delays in resuming oral intake.

The general recommendation is to allow patients to consume normal food, oral supplements, and clear fluids as early as possible after major surgery. Early oral feeding and the avoidance of nasogastric tubes within an ERAS protocol significantly reduces postoperative complications and the length of hospital stay, as demonstrated by meta-analyses of randomized trials []. In colorectal surgery, patients can safely begin drinking clear fluids within a few hours postoperatively (for both open and laparoscopic procedures) and progress as tolerated to normal food, oral supplements, or enteral nutrition within the first 48 h. Similar outcomes have been reported following upper gastrointestinal surgery, though oral intake is generally introduced more gradually than in colorectal cases []. For hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery, international guidelines recommend early nutrition, although supporting evidence remains limited []. In non-gastrointestinal surgery patients, resumption of oral nutrition is typically straightforward. If patients fail to meet at least 50% of their nutritional requirements within the first 5–7 days, supplementation should be initiated in the following order: oral supplements, enteral nutrition, and, if necessary, parenteral nutrition.

Regarding the optimal route for nutritional delivery post-surgery, the principles outlined in Sect. “Types of preoperative nutritional interventions” (and illustrated in Fig.) remain applicable. When nutritional requirements cannot be met with normal food intake, oral nutritional supplements should be the first-line approach. If the oral route is contraindicated or insufficient, the enteral route is a reasonable alternative for either total or supplemental nutrition therapy, with a preference for the gastric route unless contraindicated, in which case the jejunal route should be considered. If these methods fail to meet nutritional needs, parenteral nutrition should be employed as either total or complementary nutritional support. Throughout the postoperative period, continuous clinical evaluation is imperative to manage symptoms, complications, and treatment-related adverse effects, thereby optimizing the use of the oral route for nutrition.

Stepwise selection of increasingly invasive methods for nutritional therapy in surgical patients. This diagram illustrates a progressive approach to selecting the most appropriate route for nutritional therapy in surgical patients. The process begins with less invasive methods and advances to more invasive options based on patient needs and clinical indications

The role of postoperative oral immunonutrition after major abdominal surgery merits careful consideration. A comprehensive meta-analysis of randomized trials in patients undergoing major gastrointestinal surgery demonstrated a beneficial effect on postoperative complications and a reduction in the length of hospital stay. However, these positive outcomes were diminished when the analysis was limited to trials with a low risk of bias and those not funded by industry []. Moreover, the heterogeneity of patient populations, particularly regarding varying degrees of malnutrition, limits the generalizability of these results to patients with clearly defined nutritional deficits or those failing to meet their nutritional requirements. A more recent meta-analysis that included patients undergoing head and neck cancer surgery as well as gastrointestinal surgery reported that immunonutrition—administered primarily during the postoperative period for approximately 5–7 days—was associated with reductions in postoperative complications and hospital stay, without significant adverse events []. Nonetheless, there is no conclusive evidence that immunonutrition is superior to standard oral nutritional supplements, as meta-analyses of randomized trials have shown similar benefits with standard supplementation []. In light of these findings, perioperative oral immunonutrition appears to be a reasonable recommendation, particularly for patients who are moderately to severely malnourished, are undergoing major cancer surgery, and are unable to meet their nutritional requirements through oral intake alone, provided that their diet is supervised by a qualified nutritional specialist.

The energy requirements of patients following elective, uncomplicated major surgery appear to remain similar to those in the preoperative period. Although indirect calorimetry is infrequently employed postoperatively, formula-based estimations are comparably imprecise to the commonly used rule of 25–30 mL/kg body weight per day. Consequently, there is an urgent need for more practical and accurate methods of calorimetry in clinical practice. Protein requirements also remain consistent with the preoperative period, estimated at 1.2–2.0 g per kg of ideal body weight per day []. Clinicians should exercise caution regarding refeeding syndrome when reintroducing nutrition in patients who have experienced 5 or more days of insufficient caloric intake prior to surgery.

Nutritional follow-up after major surgery

There is limited scientific evidence regarding the optimal nutritional follow-up after major surgery, highlighting a significant area for further research. Given this gap, it is reasonable to recommend that patients who were malnourished during the perioperative period undergo regular nutritional assessments while hospitalized—potentially on a weekly basis. These evaluations should include assessments of protein and energy requirements as well as nutritional intake to ensure effective management of malnutrition. Once patients meet their nutritional needs and achieve a stable body weight, follow-up may be gradually reduced to once or twice per month for a period of 3–6 months. If further improvement is observed and patients no longer meet the diagnostic criteria for malnutrition, additional dietetic follow-up is unlikely to provide significant benefits. However, patients should be instructed to monitor their body weight and seek medical attention if they experience a significant decline.

Certain patient populations are at a particularly high risk for postoperative malnutrition and warrant continued monitoring in the late postoperative period. These include individuals undergoing esophagogastric, hepatopancreatobiliary, or head and neck surgery, as well as those receiving postoperative oncological treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy. Additionally, elderly frail patients, individuals with chronic diseases, and those who have undergone bariatric procedures should receive long-term nutritional follow-up. Although a detailed discussion of follow-up strategies for these groups is beyond the scope of this text, long-term monitoring by treating clinicians or primary care physicians, in collaboration with specialized healthcare providers, is strongly recommended. Conversely, well-nourished patients who successfully meet their nutritional requirements typically do not require structured nutritional follow-up. Nevertheless, they should be advised to adhere to a healthy balanced diet in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.