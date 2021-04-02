Malnutrition and cancer, diagnosis and treatment

The prevalence of malnutrition in cancer patients ranges from about 20% to more than 70%. However, 10–20% of cancer patients’ deaths are related to malnutrition, not the malignancy itself. To reverse the pattern of weight loss, improve the patients’ quality of life, reduce the treatment toxicity, the psychological stress and the risk of mortality, the diagnosis of malnutrition should be made as early as possible to facilitate the best possible treatment.

Results and conclusion

To assess the risk of malnutrition, all cancer patients should be screened regularly with a valid screening tool (e.g., MUST [Malnutrition Universal Screening Tool], NRS [Nutritional Risk Screening] or PG-SGA [Scored Patient-Generated Subjective Global Assessment]). If risk of malnutrition is present, adequate nutritional therapy is recommended to stop involuntary weight loss. Patients should engage in exercise to maintain and improve muscle mass, strength and function. They should be offered regular dietetic counselling, and their muscle depletion should be monitored by determining fat-free mass. As cachectic patients in particular are at risk, the presence of cachexia should also be recognized at an early stage. Three consensus-based definitions are widely accepted: Fearon et al. and the EPCRC (European Palliative Care Research Collaborative) propose definitions specifically for cancer cachexia, while Evans et al. put forward a definition for cachexia associated with all types of underlying chronic diseases. However, if there is a cancer cachexia diagnosis, additional pharmacological and psychological treatment should be considered.