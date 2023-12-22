r/r MCL: Kombination verlängert PFS um fast zehn Monate

Die Hinzunahme von Venetoclax zu Ibrutinib ist nach der Phase-3-Studie SYMPATICO auch beim rezidivierten/refraktären Mantelzelllymphom (r/r MCL) eine wirksame Option.
22.12.2023 | Lymphome | Online-Artikel
Mantelzelllymphom
[1] Wang M et al. 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition vom 9.-12. Dezember 2023 in San Diego; Abstract #LBA-2