Lung cancer screening: current knowledge, opportunities, and challenges

This review article aims to summarize current knowledge on LCS and to provide an overview of the opportunities and challenges associated with its implementation in everyday practice.

The global landscape of LCS is evolving, with many countries progressively implementing national LCS programs. In Europe, this renewed impetus is supported by EU4Health-funded initiatives, such as the Strengthening the Screening of Lung Cancer in Europe (SOLACE) project, designed to foster collaboration at the European level []. However, implementing LCS in population-based programs poses several challenges. These include ensuring widespread access for participant recruitment, standardized assessment of nodules detected on low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans, and appropriate management of incidental findings (IFs).

Lung cancer (LC) is the leading cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality worldwide []. Despite significant therapeutic advances, the 5‑year survival for LC stands at around 20% [] due to advanced-stage diagnosis in many cases—when curative treatment is no longer feasible []. The rationale behind lung cancer screening (LCS) is that early detection of LC reduces mortality, as demonstrated by large randomized LCS trials [].

Benefits and harms of LCS

The use of LDCT-LCS has shown a reduction in LC-related mortality of 20–39% in large LCS cohorts, although only a minor reduction in all-cause mortality has been observed []. The limited effect on reducing all-cause mortality may reflect either the limited severity of the detected conditions—insufficient to influence all-cause mortality—or a pre-existing reduction in participants' life expectancy due to age and/or comorbidities []. Another relevant aspect of LCS is the opportunity of adopting a conservative management strategy for indolent lesions, such as subsolid nodules (SSNs; []). Indeed, their progression toward invasive disease is generally slow and marked by the appearance/growth of a solid component, which can be safely detected on serial LCS-LDCTs []. This approach helps avoid overtreatment and limit unnecessary invasive procedures []. Notably, LCS also provides a "teachable moment" to encourage smoking cessation interventions, and together, these strategies can lead to a significant reduction in LC-specific and overall tobacco-related mortality [].

On the other hand, a major concern with LCS is the occurrence of false positives, whose rates vary widely across different studies. The "Updated Evidence Report and Systematic Review for the US Preventive Services Task Force" reported values ranging from 7.9% to 49.3% for baseline screening and from 0.6% to 28.6% for subsequent rounds []. This can lead to unnecessary downstream imaging and/or invasive diagnostic procedures, potentially resulting in complications and psychological distress for patients []. Another potential harm of LCS is overdiagnosis (and consequently, overtreatment), which, in this context, refers to the detection (and possible treatment) of an indolent LC in an individual with an already reduced life expectancy []. The risk of false positives and overdiagnosis can be mitigated through strict adherence to nodule management protocols and the adoption of standardized diagnostic workups.

15 ]. Regarding radiation exposure, current LCS trials and simulation studies suggest that it represents a minor concern due to technological advancements. Thus, accurate use of optimized LDCT protocols remains of paramount importance to minimize the risk of radiation-induced malignancies across LCS rounds and additional imaging [].