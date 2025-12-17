Lung cancer in Austria: epidemiology and demographic trends as a basis for early detection strategies

Lung cancer represents one of the most pressing oncological and public health challenges in Austria. Despite major advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapy, prognosis remains poor compared to most other tumor entities. The principal reason is the late stage at diagnosis, which limits curative treatment options. As in many European countries, Austria faces a continuously high incidence and mortality rate, driven largely by tobacco exposure and demographic shifts. Understanding the epidemiological and demographic context is critical for designing effective prevention and early detection strategies.

Thus, lung cancer represents one of the highest direct and indirect cancer-related healthcare burdens in Europe, both in terms of treatment costs and productivity loss, imposing substantial strain on patients, families, and healthcare systems [].

The age-standardized incidence rate in Austria has remained relatively stable in men over the past decade but continues to increase in women, reflecting historical differences in smoking behavior. The median age at diagnosis is approximately 69 years, consistent with international data. Mortality has slightly declined among men but remains unchanged among women, underscoring a growing gender convergence in disease burden.

According to national cancer registry data, 5232 new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed in 2023, including 2334 women and 2898 men, making it the second most common malignancy in Austria for both sexes combined []. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in men (21%) and the second in women (18%), following breast cancer. Despite advances in systemic treatment, 5‑year overall survival in Austria remains around 20%, which is comparable to the European average. This poor survival is largely attributable to the fact that over half of patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the tumor has already invaded beyond the organ boundary. In contrast, early-stage disease (stage I) offers curative potential, with 5‑year survival exceeding 90% after surgical resection.

The gender distribution of lung cancer has changed substantially: the incidence in women has nearly doubled over the past two decades, reflecting historical increases in smoking among women in the 1980s and 1990s as well as potential biological differences in carcinogen susceptibility. Adenocarcinoma has become the predominant histologic subtype among women, consistent with trends across Europe [].

Age and smoking remain the dominant determinants of lung cancer risk. In Austria, the prevalence of heavy smoking (> 30 pack–years) is particularly high among adults aged 50–70 years, the same age group most likely to benefit from low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening. Although smoking-cessation rates have modestly improved, socioeconomic and educational disparities persist, leading to clusters of high-risk populations with limited access to preventive healthcare [].

Screening evidence and implications for Austria

The National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) and the NELSON study provided unequivocal evidence that annual low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) screening reduces lung cancer mortality by 20–33% compared with chest X‑ray or standard care []. Following these landmark results, the European Society of Radiology (ESR) and the European Respiratory Society (ERS) jointly recommended LDCT screening for high-risk individuals aged 50–74 years with a significant smoking history [].

While Austria has not yet implemented a national program, several European countries—including Germany, Poland, and Croatia—have since initiated structured national screening initiatives based on this evidence []. The German model, soon to be implemented, serves as an important benchmark: inclusion criteria target current or former heavy smokers aged 50–75 years with ≥ 25 years of smoking history, ≥ 15 pack–years, and ≤ 10 years since cessation. Eligibility is further conditioned on the absence of chest computed tomography (CT) imaging within the past 12 months and a favorable medical benefit–risk profile. This approach ensures that participants are at significant risk yet remain medically fit for curative treatment if early-stage disease is detected [].

Eligibility in Germany is verified through a physician-led preassessment, typically performed by specialists in general medicine, occupational medicine, or pulmonology, confirming both risk status and medical suitability before inclusion. Similar physician-led, personalized eligibility approaches would be crucial in the Austrian context to minimize potential harms, such as overdiagnosis and radiation exposure. The German model also mandates smoking cessation counseling as essential part of the initial information process, recognizing tobacco dependence as a modifiable codeterminant of screening benefit [].

In Austria, the Austrian Institute for Health Technology Assessment (AIHTA) recently assessed the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of a comparable LDCT program []. Modelling indicated that a risk-adapted national screening strategy, aligned with NELSON inclusion criteria and integrated into existing healthcare infrastructure, would be cost-effective, with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of approximately € 24,600 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained, assuming adherence to the NELSON inclusion criteria and structured follow-up algorithms []. A complementary analysis by ten Berge et al. (Austrian Health Economics Study Group 2024) confirmed the cost-effectiveness of LDCT screening in Austria using an independent health-economic model based on national healthcare data, supporting the AIHTA conclusions [].

The AIHTA further recommended that national implementation include centralized data collection for quality assurance and outcome monitoring, accreditation of LDCT centers with standardized imaging and nodule-management protocols, interdisciplinary tumor board review of findings, and structured smoking-cessation programs as integral components []. These measures are consistent with the European SOLACE initiative (Strengthening the Screening of Lung Cancer in Europe), which aims to harmonize access and recruitment across member states and promote equitable inclusion of underserved high-risk groups [].

Particular attention should be given to underrepresented populations in screening programs. Interestingly, a reduction in lung cancer-specific mortality has been observed predominantly among women. In the NELSON trial, the relative reduction in lung cancer mortality among women was 33% [].

In the German LUSI (Lung Cancer Screening Intervention) trial, which included 4000 participants undergoing annual LDCT examinations over 4 years, the mortality reduction in women reached 69% []. The underlying reasons for these sex-specific differences remain unclear. Notably, adenocarcinomas are diagnosed more frequently in women. The ongoing CASCADE trial (Lung CAncer SCreening in French women using low-dose CT and Artificial intelligence for DEtection) specifically addresses this question [].

Together, the European evidence base and Austrian modelling clearly support implementation of a structured LDCT screening program. Integrating risk-based eligibility, physician-guided preassessment, and smoking cessation support would maximize benefit, ensure safety, and reduce lung cancer mortality in Austria.