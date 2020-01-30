 Skip to main content
29.01.2020 | original article Open Access

Long-term vertigo control after cochlear implantation in patients with end-stage Menière’s disease

A retrospective questionnaire-based cross-sectional study

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
MD Dr. Annabella Kurz, MD Alice Auinger, MD Christoph Arnoldner
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Publisher's Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Menière’s disease (MD) is a symptom complex which is characterized by episodes of vertigo, tinnitus and fluctuating sensorineural hearing loss, which worsens during the course of the disease.

Objective

Vertigo attacks (MD functional level scale) before compared to after cochlear implantation in patients with end-stage MD.

Design and patients

In this questionnaire-based cross-sectional study eight patients with end-stage MD, who received a cochlear implant (CI) were analyzed.

Main outcome measure

The effect of the CI on vertigo was measured preoperatively and postoperatively with the Menière’s disease functional level scale and the Menière’s disease outcome questionnaire. The primary outcome parameter influence of vertigo attacks on daily living was analyzed using the non-parametric Wilcoxon signed rank test before and after CI.

Setting

Department of otolaryngology of a medical university.

Results

The primary outcome measure influence of vertigo attacks on daily living as measured by the MD functional level scale improved significantly after CI.

Conclusion

A CI can be an adequate treatment for vertigo attacks in patients with end-stage MD; however, due to the small sample size additional (multicenter) trials are necessary to confirm the findings.

Über diesen Artikel

