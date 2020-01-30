Long-term vertigo control after cochlear implantation in patients with end-stage Menière’s disease

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background Menière’s disease (MD) is a symptom complex which is characterized by episodes of vertigo, tinnitus and fluctuating sensorineural hearing loss, which worsens during the course of the disease.

Objective Vertigo attacks (MD functional level scale) before compared to after cochlear implantation in patients with end-stage MD.

Design and patients In this questionnaire-based cross-sectional study eight patients with end-stage MD, who received a cochlear implant (CI) were analyzed.

Main outcome measure The effect of the CI on vertigo was measured preoperatively and postoperatively with the Menière’s disease functional level scale and the Menière’s disease outcome questionnaire. The primary outcome parameter influence of vertigo attacks on daily living was analyzed using the non-parametric Wilcoxon signed rank test before and after CI.

Setting Department of otolaryngology of a medical university.

Results The primary outcome measure influence of vertigo attacks on daily living as measured by the MD functional level scale improved significantly after CI.