Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Long-term clinical outcomes and effects of repeat anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy in patients with myopic choroidal neovascularization

  • 20.02.2026
  • original article
Verfasst von
Dr. med. Peter Wolfrum
Elsa Wilma Böhm
Anna Maria Welzel
Simon König
Katrin Lorenz
Bernhard Stoffelns
Christina Korb
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde

Summary

Background

Myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) is a vision-threatening complication of pathological myopia, which, if left untreated, leads to rapid and severe visual deterioration. While short-term treatment outcomes are well-documented, significantly less long-term data is available. This study therefore aimed to evaluate long-term treatment outcomes of anti-VEGF therapy in patients with mCNV.

Material and methods

This retrospective study included patients treated for mCNV between January 2018 and March 2024 at the Department of Ophthalmology, University Medical Center Mainz, with a minimum follow-up of 30 months. Primary endpoints included changes in visual acuity (VA) as functional measure as well as changes in central retinal thickness (CRT) and central 1‑mm macular volume (CRV) as morphological measures. To investigate the effect of re-treatment on final treatment outcomes, a subgroup analysis was performed between patients who received injections only within the first 12 months since initiation of therapy and patients requiring additional intravitreal injections (IVI) beyond the first year.

Results

A total of 22 eyes of 18 patients were included, with a mean follow-up of 5.0 ± 1.97 years. At the final follow-up, in comparison to baseline, VA remained stable (p = 0.566), while significant improvements in CRT (p < 0.001) and CRV (p = 0.002) were observed. Baseline VA was positively and significantly correlated with final visual function (r = 0.653, p = 0.002). Besides a higher number of IVIs in the re-treatment group, no differences in treatment outcomes were observed between patients requiring re-treatment beyond 12 months of therapy and patients treated only within the first year of the first IVI.

Conclusion

Following long-term anti-VEGF therapy in patients with mCNV, a stable VA, as well as a reduced CRT were observed. Baseline VA was predictive for long-term visual function, and re-treatment after the first 12 months of therapy did not negatively impact final outcome measures.
Titel
Long-term clinical outcomes and effects of repeat anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy in patients with myopic choroidal neovascularization
Verfasst von
Dr. med. Peter Wolfrum
Elsa Wilma Böhm
Anna Maria Welzel
Simon König
Katrin Lorenz
Bernhard Stoffelns
Christina Korb
Publikationsdatum
20.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Spektrum der Augenheilkunde
Print ISSN: 0930-4282
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7523
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00717-026-00611-3
