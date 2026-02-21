Long-term clinical outcomes and effects of repeat anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy in patients with myopic choroidal neovascularization

Background Myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV) is a vision-threatening complication of pathological myopia, which, if left untreated, leads to rapid and severe visual deterioration. While short-term treatment outcomes are well-documented, significantly less long-term data is available. This study therefore aimed to evaluate long-term treatment outcomes of anti-VEGF therapy in patients with mCNV.

Material and methods This retrospective study included patients treated for mCNV between January 2018 and March 2024 at the Department of Ophthalmology, University Medical Center Mainz, with a minimum follow-up of 30 months. Primary endpoints included changes in visual acuity (VA) as functional measure as well as changes in central retinal thickness (CRT) and central 1‑mm macular volume (CRV) as morphological measures. To investigate the effect of re-treatment on final treatment outcomes, a subgroup analysis was performed between patients who received injections only within the first 12 months since initiation of therapy and patients requiring additional intravitreal injections (IVI) beyond the first year.

Results A total of 22 eyes of 18 patients were included, with a mean follow-up of 5.0 ± 1.97 years. At the final follow-up, in comparison to baseline, VA remained stable ( p = 0.566), while significant improvements in CRT ( p < 0.001) and CRV ( p = 0.002) were observed. Baseline VA was positively and significantly correlated with final visual function ( r = 0.653, p = 0.002). Besides a higher number of IVIs in the re-treatment group, no differences in treatment outcomes were observed between patients requiring re-treatment beyond 12 months of therapy and patients treated only within the first year of the first IVI.